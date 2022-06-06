 Jump directly to the Content
Mexican Megachurch Pastor Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Minors

Update: California investigators found leaders at La Luz del Mundo groomed minors for abuse.
Robert Jablon and Stefanie Dazio - AP|
Mexican Megachurch Pastor Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Minors
Image: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via AP

Update (June 6, 2022): The head of the Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo admitted to sexually assaulting at least three minor girls who belonged to his congregation.

Naasón Joaquín García pleaded guilty Friday and was convicted following California’s four-year investigation into the pastor and his associates. The guity plea came just days before the case was scheduled to go to trial.

“As the leader of La Luz del Mundo, Naasón Joaquín García used his power to take advantage of children. He relied on those around him to groom congregants for the purposes of sexual assault,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Today’s conviction can never undo the harm, but it will help protect future generations.”

The pastor ended up convicted of three counts of sex offenses and lewd acts involving minor children. García’s former assistant, Susana Medina Oaxaca, also pleaded guilty and was convicted of ...

CourtsInternationalLos Angeles, CAMegachurchesMexico
June 6, 2022

