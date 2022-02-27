During Sunday Siege, Ukraine’s Churches Persevere

As Russia met stiffer resistance than expected from Ukraine, Sunday worship services adapted appropriately.

“The whole church prayed on their knees for our president, our country, and for peace,” said Vadym Kulynchenko of his church in Kamyanka, 145 miles south of Kyiv. “After the service, we did a first-aid training.”

Rather than a sermon, time was given to share testimonies from the harrowing previous days of air raids. Many psalms were offered, and Kulynchenko’s message centered on Proverbs 29:25. Fear of man will prove to be a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord is kept safe.

Both disruption and ordinary life were on display at Calvary Chapel of Svitlovodsk.

Traveling 185 miles southeast from Kyiv along the Dnieper River, Andrey and Nadya, displaced from the capital, exchanged their wedding vows amid great celebration.

Scheduled to have been married this weekend in Kyiv, the Russian missile barrage on Thursday sent the couple fleeing to Nadya’s home church—with a request for an impromptu wedding.

“In the middle of a war? That doesn’t make sense!” said Benjamin Morrison, with irony. “But during war is when it makes the most sense. What better reminder that even war cannot stamp out love. And what better way to say that we serve a higher King, than to rejoice in the midst of chaos?”

They were married Saturday, as planned.

On Sunday, the congregation of about 80 people—just beginning to swell with newcomers seeking refuge—regathered to hear a sermon on David and Goliath.

“Yes, David still had to fight. Yes, it was still hard and scary—but God was his confidence,” concluded Morrison, an American missionary veteran of 20 years, married to a Ukrainian.

“May he be ours as well, and may he cut off the head of the enemy.”

Ukraine claimed today that 3,500 Russian soldiers have been killed so far. Russia has not released an official casualty figure.

Regarding its own losses, Ukraine’s Health Ministry counted more than 350 civilians dead and almost 1,700 wounded as of Sunday night. The reported tally combines civilian and military casualties, but broke out 14 child deaths and 116 wounded.

Taras Dyatlik, regional director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at Overseas Council, did the math. If correct, in three days of fighting 40 Russian soldiers died every hour; one soldier every minute and a half.

“These are mostly 19- to 25-year-old children,” he lamented. “The depth of our human brokenness can only be healed by the Holy Spirit.”

Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), pleaded for the dead with Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill.

“If you can’t raise your voice against aggression,” he stated, “at least help take away the bodies of Russian soldiers, whose lives have become a payment for the [your] ideas of the ‘Russian world.’”

Prior to the war, President Vladimir Putin asserted that Ukraine was simply an extension of Russia, with no historic independent existence. Epiphanius said that the Ukrainian government was seeking to coordinate with the Red Cross to repatriate the dead bodies, yet receiving no response.

Kirill treaded carefully, as his flock is on both sides of the border in this conflict. In 2019, the church’s Istanbul-based ecumenical patriarch recognized the independence of the UOC, while many Orthodox parishes in Ukraine remained under Moscow as has been historic precedent. (Exact numbers for each group in Ukraine are difficult to determine.)

Expressing belief that the warring sides will overcome their divisions and disagreements, Kirill called on “the entire fullness of the Russian Orthodox Church to offer a special, fervent prayer for the speedy restoration of peace.”

As a foundation, he cited the common centuries-old history of the two peoples.

Epiphanius, however, closed his message to the patriarch by noting the Orthodox church calendar marks this Sunday for remembrance of the Last Judgment.

Putin ordered his nuclear forces to a higher level of alertness.

Western allies of non-NATO Ukraine increased their sanctions against leading Russian banks and politicians—including Putin. While they stopped short of the financial nuclear option of cutting Russia off entirely from the international SWIFT system for banking transfers, many sent additional defensive aid to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, 10 regional seminaries put out a joint statement.

“We are called to speak the truth and expose deceit,” they stated. “We … strongly condemn the open and unjustified aggression aimed at destroying the statehood and independence of Ukraine, based on blatant lies.”

Four seminaries are in Ukraine. Two, granted anonymity, are based in Russia.

Bolder still were a number of Russian pastors.

Victor Sudakov, senior pastor at New Life Church in Yekaterinburg, the fourth-largest city in Russia, changed his Facebook profile photo on Thursday to incorporate a small Ukrainian flag. On Saturday, he changed his cover photo to display the flag and the tryzub, the gold trident from Ukraine’s official coat of arms. The action by the Pentecostal pastor, part of the Associated Russian Union of Christians of Evangelical-Pentecostal Faith (ROSKhVE), drew hundreds of comments. Said one: “Brother I always thought and said that you were a brave man. There is no price tag for what you are doing now!”

“I am immensely sorry that my country attacked its neighbor,” stated Constantin Lysakov, a pastor at Moscow Bible Church. “No matter what we call this event, no matter how we justify it … repentance is what we need to do.”

On Sunday, he preached on Jonah—“the most successful story of spectacular failure” in the Bible.

“Is it possible to remain a peacemaker in such a situation?” Lysakov asked. “Jonah did everything in his power not to fulfill his calling, yet his preaching led to the greatest transformation of a pagan city in the ancient world.”

At the outbreak of war, Yevgeniy Bakhmutskiy spoke similarly.

“My soul is mourning, my heart is breaking from horror and shame, and my mind is shocked by human madness,” said the pastor of Russian Bible Church in Moscow. “We are not called to remake the geopolitical map of the world. Let the world see that the children of God love and accept one another, not because of language or nationality … but because they are accepted by Christ.”

Across Russia on Sunday, the approximately 700 churches within the 26 Protestant unions that compose the All-Russia Commonwealth of Evangelical Christians jointly declared a time of prayer and fasting for peace, said Pavel Kolesnikov, former ARCEC chairman and current Lausanne regional director for Eurasia. “This is our action,” he told CT.

Their prayer agenda included five emphases:

1. for peace between the fraternal peoples of Russia and Ukraine.

2. For the authorities and “rulers” to have the fear of God, strength and will for peacemaking.

3. For the safety of the people of Ukraine, as well as Christians living in Ukraine in places of armed conflict.

4. For the Church, that God may preserve from divisions and conflicts amidst the aggravated situation.

5. Here's to understanding how every association of ALL churches can be a response to the needs of people affected by warfare.

At his own church, Zelenograd Baptist Church in Moscow, he asked attendees at the morning service to join hands—every man, woman, and child—to pray for peace, and for wisdom for the governments of both Russia and Ukraine. His church is also collecting supplies, as are many Russian churches, to help Ukrainian refugees in neighboring nations.

“It is not our war,” he said. “We love our Ukrainian brothers and sisters.”

A scriptural text often cited in Russian evangelical churches the Sunday after the conflict erupted was Psalm 2:1. Why do nations conspire and the peoples plot in vain?

But not all were so bold.

“Bless restless nations and send peace, repentance. We are asking for your mercy upon all,” said Sergey Zolotarevskiy, pastor of Central Baptist Church in Moscow, without mentioning the conflict directly.

Oleg Alekseev, pastor of Source of the Living Water, the oldest Baptist Church in Voronezh (central Russia), had Psalm 2 as the main text for his message.

“The real victories do not happen there, nor well-being originates there,” he said, referring to the battlefield. “It originates [in the church], when we faithfully [pray for] kings, rulers, and all the peoples.”

Ruslan Nadyuk, a department head at Moscow Seminary of Evangelical Christians, said the appropriate response is that of prayerful silence, highlighting the James 5:16 assertion of its power and effectiveness.

Conditioned during decades of persecution under the tsars and communists, Russian believers realized that protesting was useless at best, and dangerous at worst. Among the effects was a deepening of their prayer life, said Andrey Shirin, a Russia-born seminary professor in Virginia who surveyed Sunday’s sermons on behalf of CT.

But some pastors were more direct in their comments.

Yuri Sipko, former head of the largest Baptist denomination in Russia, said that first and foremost, Christians should respond with prayer. Jesus’ response, however, would respond to the events in Ukraine with John 15:13. “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

For Ukrainians, he said, this should be their wartime guiding principle.

Andrey Direenko expressed his dismay.

“Pain, tears, horrors of bloodshed tear our hearts apart,” said the Pentecostal bishop from Yaroslavl, in central Russia. “It seems like a nightmare, but it is horrible reality.”

And in the middle of it, ministries responded.

“I ask all families with orphans, as well as families raising children with disabilities and who want to move to safer areas, to write under this post,” stated Nicolai Kuleba, the evangelical ombudsman for children in Ukraine. “Leave comments, provide a number and we will contact you.”

Many churches within Ukraine are providing shelter. But so are those abroad.

“We are but a small church, thus our capacity to help is limited, perhaps up to a few dozen families or so,” said Péter Szabó, who pastors a Presbyterian church in Budapest. “But our greatest hope is not what we can or will do but what our King, the Lord Jesus Christ can and will do.”

About 78,000 refugees have fled to Hungary, he said. The UN reported a westward migration totaling 386,000, including Poland, Slovakia, and other bordering nations.

Thousands of Ukrainians have crossed into Moldova. At Kishinev Bible Church, a Russian-speaking nondenominational congregation in the country’s capital, several refugee families visited services for the first time Sunday morning.

The church and its partners, ministries whose offices are now turned into hostels, have shuttled refugees and supplies since the war broke out. Evghenii “Eugene” Solugubenco choked up as he preached on a topic he had slated months ago: God’s faithfulness.

“Those words mean little to us when we’re going to lunch in the afternoon after church. But when you’re a refugee they mean more. … I prayed for God to hug these people and let them know he loves them because he’s faithful,” said Solugubenco, who opened with Lamentations 3:23-24. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. I say to myself, “The Lord is my portion; therefore I will wait for him.”

“People are usually pretty reserved in this part of the world,” he said. “They don’t come up to the pastor after the service. But today they did.”

A Netherlands-sponsored bread mission in Brovary, 15 miles east of Kyiv, is struggling with the exodus.

“We want to start baking 24/7 from Monday,” it stated, “but at the moment we don’t have enough bakers.”

Morrison can relate. His church, Calvary Chapel, just purchased 1.5 tons of flour. But as many pastors expressed to CT, the situation is draining. Constant air raid sirens give little peace. The immense needs allow little rest.

“This morning I woke up feeling like a truck had run over me,” he said. “But though we are all feeling exhausted, we press forward—believing that Christ has put us here for this moment.”

Additional reporting by Kate Shellnutt