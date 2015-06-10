-
Welcome (Back) to the Welcome Wagon
With a new album on the way, this pastor-and-wife hymn-singing duo continues to sing of the simple joys—and struggles—of church ministry.
D. L. Mayfield / October 25, 2016
-
Q+A: ‘To Joey, with Love’
Country musician Rory Feek shares about faith, heartbreak, and his new film.
Gina Dalfonzo / September 15, 2016
-
The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle Loves Amy Grant, Rich Mullins, and the Book of Jonah
The indie rocker discusses his spiritual hunger with CT.
Interview by Kate Shellnutt / September 01, 2016
-
The DJ Making the Angels Rap
Christian hip-hop remembers the legacy of the late DJ Official.
Jason Bellini / August 18, 2016
-
The Fearless Call of Asian Americans in Christian Hip-Hop
Breaking stereotypes and spreading the Good News.
Jason Bellini / June 09, 2016
-
Confessions of a Media-Protective Parent
What I’ve learned from trying to keep my kids safe—but not too safe.
Michelle Van Loon / May 30, 2016
-
Art and the Ultimate Investor: An Interview with Propaganda
Art is a return on God's investment in us.
Ed Stetzer / May 06, 2016
-
Taking Aim at Worship
Why we need to re-orient our worship.
Cassie Curtis / May 05, 2016
-
Remembering Prince: A Pop Music Priest in a Secular World
He seemed to defy mortal boundaries, but in fact, he showed us the glory of simply being made in God's image.
Mike Cosper / April 22, 2016
-
How Spanish Church Music Inspired the Film Score for 'Risen'
A conversation with the biblical thriller's composer.
Interview by Daniel Darling / April 15, 2016
-
Kanye West’s Work-in-Progress
Why the rapper’s new “gospel” album, The Life of Pablo, has Christians curious.
Jason Bellini / February 24, 2016
-
Jazz, Joey Alexander, and a Window on God
A musical prodigy reveals something beyond the material
Marty Duren / February 18, 2016
-
David Bowie: The Pulse Returns to the Prodigal
What do we learn from the complicated legacy of a beloved icon?
Gregory Alan Thornbury / January 14, 2016
-
Andy Mineo: Rappers Are Missionaries, Too
The fan-friendly hip-hop artist wants to see the church get creative.
Interview by Kate Shellnutt / December 07, 2015
-
What Would People Think If They Knew That I'm a 'Jesus Freak' Freak?
Yes, dcTalk's defining album has some truly cheesy moments. But 20 years later, it's still just really good.
Joel Heng Hartse / October 26, 2015
-
Yes, Jesus Has Always Been Our Boyfriend
The biggest difference between old and new hymns isn't Trinitarian theology.
Kevin P. Emmert / July 01, 2015
-
Happy Anniversary, B-3
How the Hammond Organ transformed gospel music.
Robert Darden / May 14, 2015
-
Forgive Us Our Debts: Family Christian Turns to the Law for Grace
The Bible debate inside the bankrupt bookstore chain's searches for a new buyer.
Sarah Eekhoff Zylstra / May 07, 2015