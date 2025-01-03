Church Life

‘I’ve Never Heard Anyone Complain of Loneliness’

Nik Schatz

Lessons from the Plain Community about relationships and life together.

Two boys walking together from the Plain Community
Christianity Today January 3, 2025
Steve Cicero / Getty

“That was a good sermon.” 

I had just finished preaching a message on friendship from the Book of Proverbs, and I’d made the case that forging strong relationships is harder in today’s world than it was in biblical times. Ours is an era of rampant individualism, autonomy, and isolation in a way that the ancient world simply was not. So I appreciated Michael’s compliment, though I could tell there was a “but” coming.

Sure enough, he added, “But there’s a group of people who wouldn’t be able to relate to what you said.” 

He proceeded to tell me about the Plain Community—Amish and Old Order Mennonites here in eastern Pennsylvania best known in the wider world for their buggies and clothing styles. I was aware of them already, of course, but over the next year, Michael’s words kept returning to me. 

Reports of friendlessness were coming from every direction. I saw the surgeon general’s public health warning about loneliness. I read social psychologist Jonathan Haidt’s latest book about isolation and the anxiety it creates in today’s youth. I heard stories from people in my church about their difficulty making friends. And I began to wonder: What could we learn from the Plain Communities, from people who couldn’t relate to the experiences I saw everywhere?

related

Confessions of a Loner

Sophia Lee

Why the American Church Can’t Fix Loneliness

Russell Moore

Michael drove me out into the country to meet with two of his former colleagues. Joseph is an Amish man who runs a house for emotionally and mentally troubled Plain people, and Catherine is a Mennonite woman who works for a mental health clinic that serves the Plain Community. Amish and Mennonite families travel far and wide, even from other states, to find help at this clinic. Michael knows them because he’s a psychiatrist who specializes in helping Amish and Mennonite people.

It felt like I’d entered a bygone era as we pulled up to the clinic. Men were dressed in black suits, with long beards, and women had dresses and bonnets to match. A group gathered outside were talking and laughing in Pennsylvania Dutch while taking a break from their woodworking and other endeavors.

As we entered Joseph’s office, I was instantly drawn to a chart posted on his wall. It was a family tree, dating back ten generations. I’m accustomed to offices filled with diplomas, certificates, and credentials. But in this community, who you are matters a great deal more than what you’ve accomplished.

That was the first surprise. The second came after I introduced myself and my purpose. Michael answered with something I almost didn’t believe: “I have never once heard an Amish or Mennonite person complain about being lonely.”

Surely this was hyperbole. Or exaggeration. Or he didn’t know this tribe very well. I turned to Joseph and Catherine. “Is loneliness a problem in your communities?” They looked at each other and shook their heads. “No,” Joseph replied. “I’ve never heard anyone complain of loneliness.” 

Even though their work puts them in contact with people actively struggling with mental and emotional health issues—more likely, perhaps, than the average Plain person to deal with loneliness—neither could remember any such concern. Other worries, of course. But not isolation.

For the next hour, I heard story after story of unparalleled community care. A couple would come in for marriage counseling, and half of their extended family would tag along. A patient would come for mental health treatment and bring along a dozen friends. Clinical meetings would last for hours because so many family members and friends would crowd the room, offering their insights and support.

related

I’ve Preached the Gospel Countless Times. The Love of the Amish Preached It to Me.

Tim Rogers

Group of Mennonite immigrants in the waiting room of Jorge Chavez International Airport in Peru.

How Mennonites Learned to Thrive in Latin America

David Román

For us “English people” (the term many Plain People use for those outside their communities), this might sound overwhelming. Intrusive. Nosy. But it is also a testament to the closeness of these families’ and friends’ relationships and their unfailing commitment to one another.

As our conversation continued, my understanding and appreciation for these communities’ rigorous rules grew. There is a logic here, as draconian as the restrictions may seem, and it is not only about separation from the world and its evils. It is also about fostering community. The rules make it hard to be isolated, autonomous, and independent. They require community members to work together, stay together, and bond together. 

For instance, why is electricity prohibited in Old Order houses but allowed in their barns? Because lights in every bedroom create easy paths to retreat from the common-room fireplace where families want to gather. 

Why do some groups permit scooters but not bicycles? Because one may easily bike into town and separate from peers for the day, but riding a scooter alone is less safe or convenient. It’s more natural to go in a pack. 

Why are tractors equipped with steel tires rather than rubber? Because steel tires are illegal for use on main roads, making it impossible to ride into town solo. 

Why is the dress code so strict? Because it forms a comradery. It facilitates a cohesiveness. The clothes, the hats, the suspenders, the bonnets—it all creates an identity. It all says, “You belong here.”

“I didn’t realize how individualistic we are,” Michael told me after we left, “until I started working with these people.” 

Of course, it’s easy to imagine downsides to this way of life or even ways its structures could be subject to abuse. I’m not planning to join the Plain Community or give up electricity or change my wardrobe. And yes, I’ve also met with people who left Amish or Mennonite communities because they found the restrictions and togetherness to be overbearing. 

related

A baby crib mobile with stars and houses hanging from it.

Train Up a Village

Bonnie Kristian

Take a Risk and Make a Friend

Interview by Aaron Damiani

But imagine a world in which loneliness is the exception, not the rule. Imagine showcasing a family tree of ten generations instead of announcements of individual achievement. Imagine a community in which you can say, “I belong here.”

We English people can move in that direction. We can make togetherness more likely and isolation less convenient by reordering our own ways of life with those goals in mind. 

At the congregational level, we must not give up “meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing” (Heb. 10:25), but organize our lives to meet more often and more easily. We can commit to in-person worship every Sunday—and make that the bare minimum. We can adopt spiritual disciplines that are practiced together rather than alone. We can put in the risky work of initiating and reciprocating, forging deep friendships over arm’s-length acquaintances.  

Within families, there is even more we can do. Many households have a “no phones at the dinner table” rule to foster conversation. One family I know banned video games on weeknights, and now their kids run outside to play with friends every day after school. A coworker of mine has an early Tuesday breakfast every week. She attends the breakfast religiously, choosing people over sleep. Our family decided not to install a TV in our living room. We made that the nicest room in the house and put the TV in the cold, outdated basement with old furniture. We still watch TV, but we’re more likely to choose to stay upstairs together by the fireplace, reading or playing board games. 

By making isolation inconvenient and togetherness easier, we can fight the plague of loneliness. With some intentionality, we can exchange shallow autonomy for deep belonging. We can learn a thing or two about togetherness from fellow Christians in the Plain Community. 

Nik Schatz serves as the executive pastor at Hershey Free Church in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He holds a ThM from Dallas Theological Seminary and a DMin from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.

Related

Big Trouble in Small Groups

Nik Schatz

The Riddle of Church Loneliness

Susan Mettes

A collage made of paper with a bride and a paper over her head that shows a church steeple

The Church Is the World’s Greatest Love Story

Brett Vanderzee

Don’t Let Yourself Be ‘Cured of Churchgoing’

Mia Staub

People in the 1970s walking out of a church

You Don’t Need a Rule of Life

Myles Werntz

Our Latest

View All

Calvin University students dance during the annual Rangeela

News

Why Calvin Is Pursuing More International Students

Hannah Vinueza McClellan

One in five at the Michigan school now come from outside the US, but Trump’s plans could threaten that growth strategy.

Asbury University students in front of Hughes Auditorium

News

Christian Colleges Continue to See Enrollment Growth

Hannah Vinueza McClellan

Making sense of all the data is a challenge, but one in five welcomed a notable increase of new students in 2024.

Two boys walking together from the Plain Community

‘I’ve Never Heard Anyone Complain of Loneliness’

Nik Schatz

Lessons from the Plain Community about relationships and life together.

A social media heart icon turning into dust.

Your Likes Are But Dust

Mia Staub

Social media leaves us dissatisfied. No wonder, according to Ecclesiastes.

A portrait of Dostoevsky with college students walking in the background.

What Dostoevsky Taught Me About Sending My Son to College

Vika Pechersky

A letter from the Russian writer reminds me of the purpose of Christian parenting.

Jimmy Carter

News

Died: President Jimmy Carter, Politician, Peanut Farmer, and Christian

David R. Swartz

A Baptist from Georgia, he challenged categories with his evangelical witness and progressive politics.

Jimmy Carter: From the CT Archives

CT Editors

A collection of articles by and about the late former president.

Apple PodcastsDown ArrowDown ArrowDown Arrowarrow_left_altLeft ArrowLeft ArrowRight ArrowRight ArrowRight Arrowarrow_up_altUp ArrowUp ArrowAvailable at Amazoncaret-downCloseCloseEmailEmailExpandExpandExternalExternalFacebookfacebook-squareGiftGiftGooglegoogleGoogle KeephamburgerInstagraminstagram-squareLinkLinklinkedin-squareListenListenListenChristianity TodayCT Creative Studio Logologo_orgMegaphoneMenuMenupausePinterestPlayPlayPocketPodcastRSSRSSSaveSaveSaveSearchSearchsearchSpotifyStitcherTelegramTable of ContentsTable of Contentstwitter-squareWhatsAppXYouTubeYouTube