News

Syrian Christians Are Anxious About New Regime

Jayson Casper

Through prayer and protest, believers struggle to interpret the promises of newly ascendant Islamist leadership.

Christian Syrians lift crosses and independence-era flags as they rally in the Duweilaah area of Damascus

Christian Syrians lift crosses and independence-era flags as they rally in the Duweilaah area of Damascus.

Christianity Today January 9, 2025
Louai Beshara / Getty

For years, “Maria” (we’re using a pseudonym, given the political situation) thought little about her apparel or how to greet her colleagues. A Christian and longtime Syrian government employee, she kept her head uncovered and wore Western business-casual attire. She greeted her coworkers with “sabah al-khayr,” which means “good morning” in Arabic.  

But an alliance of rebel forces, some connected to jihadist groups, has now seized government power. The new leaders in Damascus repeatedly say Christians, some of whom had allied with the Assad regime, face neither persecution nor displacement. Yet small aspects of Maria’s work life have already begun to change.

Recently, a new boss for her department informed the office that coworkers would now greet each other with “salamu alaykum,” Arabic for “peace be upon you.” That’s the standard greeting between religious Muslims. Maria wonders if changes might be gradual, that next week, or next month, or next year, she will be required to wear a hijab.

Maybe the new greeting requirement is a good sign. Since many radical Muslims refuse to exchange peace greetings with nonbelievers, maybe this new boss is inviting Maria into the traditional religious exchange. The new regime might be Islamic, but it might also be welcoming. Maybe.

Some gestures may have big meanings. The new government declared December 25 and 26 national holidays. Roughly 125 miles north of Damascus, in the Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah, hooded figures dressed in black burned the community’s Christmas tree two days before the holiday. Within a day, the new authorities vowed to replace the tree’s charred remains.

In Damascus, the country’s capital, residents of the Christian neighborhood of Bab Sharqi hung up a neon sign with “Merry Christmas” in cursive lettering. As in years prior, they set out Christmas trees on the “street called Straight” (Acts 9:11, ESV) a road which for centuries has commemorated the conversion of Paul.

But disturbed by Christmas tree arson, hundreds of Christians filled the Bab Sharqi streets on Christmas Eve, carrying crucifixes and Syrian flags. Some shouted, “We demand the rights of Christians.”

What are those rights? Pastor “Bassem,” who heads an evangelical church in Aleppo in northern Syria, watched a video of rebels entering a church in Latakia, a city on the Mediterranean coast that is also an Assad stronghold. They promised the Christians good treatment, but Bassem wonders how to interpret frequent declarations of religious tolerance.

Islamic law, Bassem noted, traditionally assures “people of the book”—Christians and Jews—of their place in a Muslim society. But for Bassem, behind such announcements rests an attitude of religious superiority: You are under our rules, but you will be okay. Maybe.

He does reflect on how, as the rebels advanced in November and early December, the clash between the fighters and military could easily have been violent. As forces advanced to the outskirts of Aleppo, Bassem gathered around 150 people in his congregation for a prayer meeting. Other churches in his evangelical network met similarly throughout Syria to pray that “there be no bloodshed.”

The new Syrian government’s consistent rhetoric of tolerance has some analysts asking: Is the talk merely an attempt to assuage a nervous international audience? Following the initial weeks of relative calm, the US removed a $10 million bounty on the new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly with al-Qaeda. But it kept in place economic sanctions enacted against the previous regime, pending further developments.

Related

Should Foreign Policy Be Determined by its Impact on Christians?

Compiled by Kevin P. Emmert

The Kurdish-led and American-backed Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) announced the defeat of the Islamic State in at a ceremony in Baghouz in March.

Syrian Christians to US: ‘Don’t Abandon Us Now’

Jayson Casper

Syrian Christians Brave Insecurity to Stay Behind and Help

Jayson Casper

Our Latest

View All

A person uses a garden hose in an effort to save a neighboring home from catching fire during the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California.

News

LA Pastors Wait on a ‘Quiet Miracle’ While Their Communities Burn

Emily Belz

Wildfire survivors say recovery from such huge loss is possible, but halting.

A cutout woman with a photo of people walking quickly in a train station

In Hong Kong, One Pastor Ministers to a Gen Z Protester in Prison

Hannah Keziah Agustin

Amid high rates of depression and anxiety among young people, Christian leaders boost efforts to address mental health challenges.

A stone building in Dublin

News

Irish Evangelicals Stand Against Growing Approval for Assisted Dying

Christopher Kuo

With the UK making moves to legalize the practice, Protestant and Catholic leaders reiterate a pro-life defense for the vulnerable.

A woman prepares a dish of acaraje at the Ipanema fair, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

News

Brazil’s Fight Over the Soul of a Snack

Franco Iacomini

For decades, acarajé has been considered an offering to Afro-Brazilian religious deities. What happens when evangelicals start producing and selling it?

A small woman pointing at a superscription in a Bible

When Reading the Psalms, Don’t Skip the Superscriptions

Andrew Wilson

They’re part of the Bible’s original text, and frequently essential to understanding it.

The Bulletin

Check Yes or No

The Bulletin remembers Jimmy Carter, explores the end of Meta’s fact-checking program, and catches up on what’s been happening with Congress.

Cathedral with a flag-draped casket surrounded by clergy

News

From Plains to the Presidency, Jimmy Carter Remembered at National Funeral

Harvest Prude

Grandson said his 100-year life testified to the “goodness of God.”

News

Your Pastor Won’t Text You to Ask for Gift Cards

Anna Broadway

Leaders are working to keep their flocks from getting fooled by impersonation scams, which use church details to prey on members’ generosity.

Apple PodcastsDown ArrowDown ArrowDown Arrowarrow_left_altLeft ArrowLeft ArrowRight ArrowRight ArrowRight Arrowarrow_up_altUp ArrowUp ArrowAvailable at Amazoncaret-downCloseCloseEmailEmailExpandExpandExternalExternalFacebookfacebook-squareGiftGiftGooglegoogleGoogle KeephamburgerInstagraminstagram-squareLinkLinklinkedin-squareListenListenListenChristianity TodayCT Creative Studio Logologo_orgMegaphoneMenuMenupausePinterestPlayPlayPocketPodcastRSSRSSSaveSaveSaveSearchSearchsearchSpotifyStitcherTelegramTable of ContentsTable of Contentstwitter-squareWhatsAppXYouTubeYouTube