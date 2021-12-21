In a year of too much death and dying, we lost some notable Christian leaders. Some were pastors, some evangelists, and some musicians. They were not all saints. They were not uncomplicated. But in their lives we were reminded of the hope that is within us, the kingdom that is coming, and the mystery that though we shall not all sleep, we shall all be changed (1 Cor. 15:51).

As Thomas McKenzie, the 50-year-old Anglican pastor who died on the first day of his sabbatical, explained at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is part of what it means to be Christian.

“We are weak in many ways, but we have the love of God in Christ and a deep commitment to one another,” he said. “We have a great future, a future of both suffering and triumph, of Cross and Resurrection.”

Here are the obituaries of a dozen men and women whom evangelicals lost in 2021, arranged in alphabetical order:

Check out the rest of our 2021 year-end lists here.