News

German Pastor to Pay for Anti-LGBTQ Statements

Ken Chitwood in Germany

Years of court cases come to an end with settlement agreement. 

Pastor Olaf Latzel appears in court in 2020.

Pastor Olaf Latzel Appears in court in 2020.

Christianity Today August 30, 2024
Sina Schuldt/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Nearly five years after a German pastor sparked controversy with comments about homosexuality, the legal dispute appears to be over with a settlement of 5,000 euros (about $5,550 USD).

Olaf Latzel, pastor of a conservative congregation in the state-privileged Protestant Church, called homosexuality “degenerative” and “demonic.” He condemned what he called the “hobbylobby” and slammed “these criminals” at a Berlin LGBTQ pride celebration, “running around everywhere.” Latzel made the comments during a 2019 marriage seminar. Only about 30 couples attended, but the seminar was later shared on YouTube.

He was charged with incitement of hate against a people group and found guilty in 2020 in the Bremen District Court. Latzel was ordered to pay a fine of 90 euros per day for 90 days—the equivalent of nearly $9,000 USD.

Latzel appealed and won in regional court. The judge ruled that, while offensive, the pastor’s comments were nonetheless protected by the constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion and freedom of expression. 

Prosecutors appealed that decision, and, in February 2023, the Higher Regional Court deemed the case “incomplete” and sent it back to Bremen. 

Now, the Bremen Regional Court has suspended the proceedings, with one condition: The pastor must give 5,000 euros to the nonprofit Rat & Tat-Zentrum für Queeres Leben (Advice and Action Center for Queer Life) in Bremen.

Latzel has six months to transfer the funds. With that, the case against him will be dropped completely.

In court in August, Latzel apologized in a statement, admitting grave mistakes while at the same time saying he had been misunderstood. He said he “made statements that hurt people” and distanced himself from what he called a “linguistic slip-up that should not have happened.”

Latzel has previously said he condemns homosexuality based on his interpretation of the Bible but has nothing against LGBTQ people. 

The judge said she found Latzel’s apology “authentic.” Frauke Wesemüller noted that the pastor’s words were “not good” but offered no ruling of the legal questions of whether the remarks in the marriage seminar violated human dignity or were inflammatory. Defining criminal insults to human dignity is “controversial among jurists,” the judge said.

Latzel—who had intimated he was willing to appeal a guilty verdict, taking the case all the way to the German Federal Constitutional Court—has agreed to pay the money. He told German reporters he was “grateful” for the outcome but did not want to comment further. 

This is not the first time Latzel’s words have landed him in hot water. In 2015, he was investigated for comments about Buddhists, Catholics, and Muslims.

Latzel may also face discipline from Protestant authorities. The regional body of the church, where Latzel has served as a pastor since 2007, initiated disciplinary proceedings in 2020, but put them on hold pending the outcome of the criminal case. Church officials said in a statement that leadership will respond to the court decision “promptly,” once the case is formally closed.

Related

German Minister Not Guilty of Anti-LGBT Hate Speech

Ken Chitwood

Päivi Räsänen and her lawyer Matt Sankamo in a Finnish courtroom facing hate speech charges.

Free Speech Victory for Finnish Politician and Bishop Who Said Homosexuality Is Sinful

Daniel Silliman

Ghana Churches Push Law to Combat Promotion of Homosexuality

Ryan Truscott

Our Latest

View All

The Bulletin

Take a Look at Me Now

Presidential campaign updates, the Taliban’s new Code of Laws, and caring for our souls.

Church worship band

News

Should Christians Across Denominations Be Singing the Same Songs?

Kelsey Kramer McGinnis

Some traditions work to refocus on theological distinctives in their music as worship megahits take over.

News

Rwanda Explains Why It Closed Thousands of Churches. Again.

Morgan Lee

The East African nation has shuttered 9,800 “prayer houses” because it wants safe buildings and well-trained pastors. Is that too much to ask?

Lila Rose headshot

News

Activist Lila Rose Under Fire for Suggesting Trump Hasn’t Earned the Pro-Life Vote

Harvest Prude

As conservatives see bigger shifts and divides over abortion, Live Action founder says she’ll keep speaking up for stronger policies.

More Christian Colleges Will Close. Can They Finish Well?

Nadya Williams

The “demographic cliff” will force schools to cut jobs or shut down—but how they do it matters.

Choose This (Labor) Day Whom You Will Serve

Michael Rhodes

Exodus reminds us that our work can be exploitative, idolatrous, or kingdom oriented.

What to Watch for in ‘Rings of Power’ Season 2

Compiled by Kate Lucky

The sumptuous Tolkien prequel has returned. Here’s what a few CT writers noticed.

The Bulletin

Sharon (McMahon) Says So

A special one-on-one conversation with Sharon McMahon—aka @sharonsaysso—and Mike Cosper.

Apple PodcastsDown ArrowDown ArrowDown Arrowarrow_left_altLeft ArrowLeft ArrowRight ArrowRight ArrowRight Arrowarrow_up_altUp ArrowUp ArrowAvailable at Amazoncaret-downCloseCloseEmailEmailExpandExpandExternalExternalFacebookfacebook-squareGiftGiftGooglegoogleGoogle KeephamburgerInstagraminstagram-squareLinkLinklinkedin-squareListenListenListenChristianity TodayCT Creative Studio Logologo_orgMegaphoneMenuMenupausePinterestPlayPlayPocketPodcastRSSRSSSaveSaveSaveSearchSearchsearchSpotifyStitcherTelegramTable of ContentsTable of Contentstwitter-squareWhatsAppXYouTubeYouTube