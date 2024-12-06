Ghana May Elect Its First Muslim President. Its Christian Majority Is Torn.

Ghana's Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia speaks at the launch of his presidential campaign.

Church leaders weigh competency and faith background as the West African nation heads to the polls.

A Muslim candidate has the best shot of becoming Ghana’s next president for the first time since the country declared independence in 1957. Recent polls show current vice president Mahamudu Bawumia narrowly leading former president John Dramani Mahama as the country heads to the polls on December 7.

The country of 34 million, where 73 percent of the country identifies as Christian, has only elected Christian presidents. No Muslim candidate has represented a major party, be it Bawumia’s New Patriotic Party (NPP), which is currently in power, or Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Struggling in a flailing economy, many Ghanaians, regardless of religious background, will vote for the man they hope can improve their infrastructure, increase youth employment, and solve the challenges posed by the rising cost of living and depreciating currency.

“I don’t have money to eat. I eat only once. … I eat once a day because of the economy, so I have to save it so that tomorrow I can eat it,” Faiza, a mother of two, told the BBC about the realities affecting her voting decision.

But for some Ghanaians, including Christians, a candidate’s faith is more important than their political credentials.

“We say that the people who can, and who will make us experience ‘The Africa God wants’ would be Christ-like persons—who live [a] lifestyle of godliness with integrity into every area of human endeavour,” wrote Jude Hama, the former CEO of Scripture Union Ghana, for a local weekend newspaper in October.

Ghana’s economy has sputtered for several years. From 2019 to 2022, the percentage of its public debt relative to GDP increased from 63 percent to 93 percent while at one point, inflation spiked to 54 percent.

While Ghanaians have criticized the current NPP government for the country’s economic woes, some have praised it for investing in social services, like making high school free.

Many Ghanaians also associate the Mahama administration, which lasted from 2012 to 2017, with a significant electricity crisis that left parts of the country with regular power outages. Critics also accused him of corruption. These factors, plus frustrations over the economy, contributed to Mahama’s loss to current president Nana Akufo-Addo.

On the campaign trail, both candidates have promised to fix the economy—and have been increasingly trying to do outreach to those who share their opponent’s faith, including making visits to mosques and churches, said John Azumah, the executive director of the Sanneh Institute, which studies both Islam and Christianity.

Yet this type of pandering does not impress him.

“I become very suspicious when candidates begin invoking religion for their policies,” Azumah said, pointing out that though many Nigerian Christians backed former president and fellow Christian Goodluck Jonathan, he struggled once in power and lost his reelection bid.

“I would rather have a good, competent, technocrat politician who can come up with good policies for the development of my country than to be fixated with religious labels,” Azumah said.

Further, religious affiliation can be misleading, said Kofi Bentil, a senior vice president at Imani, a well-known think tank. Ghana has had a number of leaders whose profession of Christianity was in name only, he said.

“Ghana has had presidents who worshiped idols and made pagan sacrifice. It was never a problem; I don’t know why a Muslim president should be a problem,” he said. “We must strictly separate church and state and focus on the person’s credibility and competence, not their faith.”

Bawumia and Mahama both come from royal families, had fathers who were politicians, and come from northern Ghana, a predominantly Muslim region that historically lagged behind educationally.

But the fact that Bawumia shared so much with Mahama wasn’t enough for Alan Kyerematen, a former NPP member who left the party when it decided to back the vice president.

“As a predominantly Christian nation, as Christians, it is our responsibility that we elect a Christian leader, who is also a Christlike leader. We want a leader who has the vision to bring hope to the hopeless, but we also want a leader who will be a servant leader to serve the people and not to Lord over them,” Kyerematen preached to a congregation in March. “We want a leader who has integrity. These were the characteristics of our Lord Jesus.”

Kyerematen’s comments sparked backlash, including from his former fellow party member Elizabeth Kaakie Mann.

“We are all Ghanaians, living in harmony and there is peace in the country,” she said. “The peace we are enjoying is a result of us tolerating each other, whether being Muslim, Christian or traditionalist. His statement seeks to bring chaos amongst religious groups in the country and we are calling on him to apologize and retract the statement.”

Kyerematen, who at one time had been a leading contender to be the NPP’s presidential candidate, is now running for president as an independent but has not polled higher than third.

Meanwhile, Bawumia’s team has tried to present itself as the only option for Muslims. Recently, vice-presidential candidate Matthew Opoku Prempeh accused the NDC of being anti-Muslim and said it would be haram (forbidden by Islamic law) for Muslims to vote for any NDC candidates.

“It’s a very divisive tactic, and it poses significant risks to Ghana’s unity and stability,” said Etornam Sey, a former journalist who now advocates for girls from marginalized communities. “Ethno-religious politicking is not right as a campaign strategy. If unchecked, it could drag Ghana down a path of dysfunction and disunity.”

Christians and Muslims have long peacefully coexisted in Ghana. To that end, presidents must continue to allow the constitution to guide their decisions, Azumah said, not Islamic law or the Sermon on the Mount.

“We should not impose one particular religion’s values upon a whole nation made of people from different faith traditions,” he said.

Despite his minor poll lead, both Azumah and Sey are skeptical of a Bawumia victory. (In fact, an October poll showed that 51.1 percent of Ghanaians supported Mahama.) Numerous incumbent governments around the world have lost reelection bids this year. That the NPP has already had eight years in power will make it more challenging for the vice president to win, Azumah said. The NPP has also had to deal with COVID-19 and the local challenges of a global economic crisis, Sey said.

Regardless of the outcome, a Christian politician’s life and policies should be so attractive that people would want them to govern ahead of any non-Christian, said Dieudonne Nuekpe, executive council member of the Church of Pentecost. When non-Christians win elections against Christians, Nuekpe said, it indicates that their faith is only professed—not lived out.

In fact, a non-Christian leading Christians, Nuekpe said, “happens only when God’s people disappoint him.”

Bentil said Christians obsessing over the faith of a candidate is unnecessary and irrelevant.

“Christians are stoking this religious issue, and it is dangerous!” he said. “Christians have had a lot of time to lead. What did they do?”