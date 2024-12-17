Marvin Olasky Joins Christianity Today as Executive Editor of News and Global

World-renowned journalist to come out of retirement for “one last rodeo.”

Courtesy of Marvin Olasky

Christianity Today welcomes celebrated veteran journalist Marvin Olasky as executive editor of news and global, where he will lead the domestic and global reporting teams as he develops and executes a more robust vision of storytelling consistent with the mission of the ministry. He will also employ cultural, theological, and journalistic expertise that takes the initiative to inform the evangelical conversation on the issues and trends facing the world and the church. Olasky, who served as editor and editor in chief of World magazine from 1992 to 2021, joined Christianity Today on December 2.

“Marvin Olasky is one of the most respected journalists in the world,” said Christianity Today editor in chief Russell Moore. “I value his wisdom, experience, insight, and expertise. But even more than all those things, I value his Christian character and integrity. I am honored to have him here at Christianity Today.”

Olasky’s accomplishments include training the next generation of journalists as professor of journalism at the University of Texas at Austin (1983 to 2007), provost at The King’s College in New York City (2007 to 2011), and distinguished chair in journalism and public policy at Patrick Henry College (2011 to 2019). Olasky has authored 30 books, including The Tragedy of American Compassion, Abortion Rites, Fighting for Liberty and Virtue, Reforming Journalism, Lament for a Father, and Pivot Points.

“In a marketplace saturated with misinformation and disinformation, it’s as important as ever to have excellent, trustworthy reporting from a Christian perspective,” said Tim Dalrymple, president and CEO of Christianity Today. “Marvin is a legend in the industry, and we’re honored he’s joining the team. As Christianity Today expands its journalistic coverage of the global church, and the diverse North American church, Marvin will help us deliver first-rate reporting across the board.”

Joy Allmond, executive director of resources and editorial chief of staff, added, “To call Marvin a colleague and to partner with him in serving the church is an incredible honor. I’m thrilled for how much I—along with the teams we both lead—will benefit from his hard-fought journalistic and spiritual wisdom.”

Olasky lives in Austin, Texas, and has been steeped in community, church, and family— chairing the boards of the Austin Crisis Pregnancy Center, City School, and Zenger House and continuing to serve as a ruling elder in the Presbyterian Church in America. He and his wife, Susan, have been married for 48 years and have four children and seven grandchildren.

A 1971 graduate of Yale University, Olasky earned a PhD in American Culture from the University of Michigan in 1976. He was a Boston Globe correspondent and Austin American-Statesman columnist and is a Discovery Institute senior fellow and an Acton Institute affiliate scholar.

“I’ve pursued my calling in Christian journalism for nearly half a century, so when CT invited me to do calf roping in one last rodeo, I happily agreed,” Olasky said of his decision to come out of retirement to assume this post. “I like the people and look forward to the challenge.”

Christianity Today was founded by Billy Graham in 1956. In the nearly 70 years since that time, it has served as a flagship publication for the American evangelical movement, serving the church with news, commentary, and resources. An acclaimed and award-winning media ministry, CT elevates the storytellers and sages of the global church. Each month, across a variety of digital and print media, the ministry carries the most important stories and ideas of the kingdom of God to over 4.5 million people all around the planet.