What Verses Anxious Bible Readers Turned to in 2024

Bible platforms see Philippians and the Psalms rise in popularity as stressed-out readers look for comfort.

In a year marked by economic stress and election anxiety, many turned to the Bible for comfort—particularly to the Pauline Epistles and the Psalms.

Philippians 4:6 was the most shared, bookmarked, and highlighted passage on the YouVersion Bible app and was named its 2024 verse of the year: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”

Philippians 4 was also the most read New Testament chapter on BibleGateway.com. Overall, the site’s annual rankings skew toward the Psalms, which represent nearly all of the top 25 verses. BibleGateway’s most read verse was Psalm 23:4: “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

Anxiety was a major theme for 2024. The American Psychological Association’s Stress in America 2024 poll found that the country’s stress levels were slightly higher than in previous election years, with strong majorities naming the economy and the future of the country as their top sources of concern.

The Wall Street Journal reported this month that publishers and book stores experienced a boom in Bible sales, attributed in part to this rising sense of anxiety.

“They’re looking for hope with the world the way it is, and the Bible is what they’re reaching for,” Bethany Martin, manager of a Christian bookstore outside Wichita, Kansas, told the paper.

Two of the most searched terms in the Bible app were prayer and peace. And beyond “Do not be anxious,” other top verses on YouVersion directed readers to “not fear, for I am with you” (Isa. 41:10) and reminded them how “when anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy” (Ps. 94:19).

Peace was also a popular Bible search term last year on Logos, a Bible study platform designed for pastors, scholars, and theologians. The software has over a million monthly users and launched a subscription model this fall.

All of the top 25 most-clicked verses in Logos search results came from the New Testament, with Philippians 4:6 (“Do not be anxious”) and Matthew 11:28 (“Come to me, all you who are weary”) landing in the top 10. Logos only had two verses from Psalms in its top 100, Psalm 46:10 (“Be still, and know that I am God”) and Psalm 119:105 (“Your word is a lamp for my feet, and a light on my path”).

On BibleGateway, the top psalms were Psalm 23 (“The Lord is my shepherd”), with 6 verses in the top 10, and Psalm 91 (“whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High”), with 16 verses in the top 25.

Psalm 121 (“I lift up my eyes to the mountains”) and Psalm 1 (“Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked”) were also popular.

“Christian use of the Psalms was much more robust a few generations ago,” said Carmen Joy Imes, associate professor of Old Testament at Biola University. “As Protestant churches moved away from liturgy, our familiarity with the Psalms decreased. Now, Christians tend to gravitate towards a handful of inspirational or comforting verses without realizing the wide spectrum of spiritual riches available to us in the Psalms.”

Bible Gateway said that “the ascendancy of the Psalms” was a surprise in its findings, which span billions of online searches. The Psalms are always popular, but John 3:16 or Jeremiah 29:11 usually top the list.

The Psalms had 39 verses in the top 100 this year, 6 more than last year. “With Psalms and Paul each claiming around one-third of the top 100, that leaves only 30 verses from the entire rest of the Bible combined,” the report said.

Tish Harrison Warren wrote back in 2020, “In an age in which we often run to distraction, numbing both pain and joy with endless hot takes, retweets, and busyness, the Psalms call us out to the depths—the depths of the human person, the depths of pain and joy, and the depths of knowing God.”

Beyond the US, Philippians 5 was YouVersion’s top verse across 17 other countries: United Kingdom, Spain, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Netherlands, Mexico, Kenya, Indonesia, India, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Columbia, Canada, Brazil, Australia, and Argentina.

With record downloads and 14 million daily users, the app saw global readership continue to grow. The largest increases came from countries that experienced particular hardship in 2024.

Engagement tripled (up 209%) in Burundi amid a human rights crisis. Use of the Bible app doubled in Haiti as gang violence escalated and left more people displaced. And Venezuela saw a 74 percent increase in daily users on the app during a chaotic election year, economic recession, and period of political oppression.

Americans wondering how to pay the bills and Haitians searching for safety and stability face vastly different circumstances. However, as YouVersion CEO Bobby Gruenewald noted, “These Bible engagement trends highlight the commonalities that can be found throughout the global Church.”

Christians everywhere contend with worry—and recognize the exhortation to prayerfully hand anxieties to God, trusting that he will care for them.