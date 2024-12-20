News

10 Stories about the European Church in 2024

CT Editors

Jürgen Moltmann passes, Russia restricts Ukrainian churches, and church planters strategize about how to start congregations on a continent that thinks it doesn’t need God.

Christianity Today December 20, 2024
How do you start a congregation in Liechtenstein? It’s very wealthy, and the father and son team trying to get a church going there say only about 10 percent of the population visits a house of worship on a weekly basis. (Read more in the article from Ken Chitwood below.)

Across the continent, Christian leaders are grappling with the challenge of trying to reach a population that often finds religion irrelevant. Here’s a look at how pastors, theologians, and laypeople attempted to live out their faith and stay the course this past year.

What It Takes to Plant Churches in Europe

Ken Chitwood

Where some see ambition as key to evangelism, others experiment with subtler ways of connecting to people who don’t think they need God.

Died: Jürgen Moltmann, Theologian of Hope

Daniel Silliman

A German soldier found by Christ in a prisoner of war camp, he became a renowned Christian scholar who taught that “God weeps with us so that we may someday laugh with him.”

Supporters of the "Not Dead Yet" campaign, which opposes the Assisted Dying Bill, protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, holding signs that spell out #ASSISTUSTOLIVE.

UK Christians Lament Landmark Vote to Legalize Assisted Dying 

Christopher Kuo

Pro-life faith leaders say Parliament’s proposed bill fails to protect the vulnerable and fear it will “create more suffering and chaos.”

Aftermath of the Azerbaijan Shelling Over The Shushi Cathedral In Nagorno Karabakh.

Satellite Imagery Documents Erasure of Armenian Christian Heritage

Jayson Casper

As archaeologists discover new ruins revealing the ancient origins of the church, new technologies reveal the extent of its destruction in neighboring Azerbaijan.

Carlos Payan

Died: Carlos Payan, Charismatic Pastor Who Loved Catholics and Christian Unity

Léo Lehmann

The child of Spanish Civil War refugees brought together French people longing for healing in Christ.

Demonstrators celebrate after the voting primary results were announced in 2024.

After Two Elections, France Is Divided. Can Evangelicals Make a Difference?

Kami Rice

Though they make up only 1 percent of the population, these believers want their presence to be meaningful.

In Secular UK, Evangelical Alliance Experiences Record Growth

Interview by James Thompson

Leader explains why the movement is seeing its biggest membership bump in 30 years and its mission for the years ahead.

The destroyed headquarters of Mission Eurasia in Irpin, Ukraine.

Russia Restricts Churches in Ukraine. Divided Orthodox Critique Both.

Jayson Casper

Ecumenical Ukrainian delegation to DC summit tells of Russia’s wartime destruction of 630 religious sites, without the input of Moscow-linked church.

Pastor Olaf Latzel appears in court in 2020.

German Pastor to Pay for Anti-LGBTQ Statements

Ken Chitwood in Germany

Years of court cases come to an end with settlement agreement. 

The Church of England enthrones Justin Welby as archbishop of Canterbury.

Church of England Leaders Kept Evangelical Beatings Secret

Daniel Silliman

Archbishop Justin Welby resigns after abuse report exposes cover-up dating back to 1982.

Thank you for reading stories by Christianity Today’s global team in 2024. We regularly translate our work into more than half a dozen languages. Learn more here.

