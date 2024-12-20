10 Stories about the European Church in 2024

Jürgen Moltmann passes, Russia restricts Ukrainian churches, and church planters strategize about how to start congregations on a continent that thinks it doesn’t need God.

Illustration by Christianity Today

How do you start a congregation in Liechtenstein? It’s very wealthy, and the father and son team trying to get a church going there say only about 10 percent of the population visits a house of worship on a weekly basis. (Read more in the article from Ken Chitwood below.)

Across the continent, Christian leaders are grappling with the challenge of trying to reach a population that often finds religion irrelevant. Here’s a look at how pastors, theologians, and laypeople attempted to live out their faith and stay the course this past year.

