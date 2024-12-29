The kingdom of God is near.

Church Life

Jimmy Carter: From the CT Archives

CT Editors

A collection of articles by and about the late former president.

Christianity Today December 29, 2024
Library of Congress

Jimmy Carter didn’t hide his faith.

As a presidential candidate, he taught the American public what it meant to be “born again.” He talked to Playboy magazine about sin. He frequently quoted Scripture, dropping verses from nearly every book of the Bible. His favorite was Romans 3:23, about everyone falling short. As president, Carter put forth a moral vision for America, at home and abroad. And he took time in private meetings with foreign leaders to tell them they needed Jesus.

Carter “maintained a persistent witness,” according to Wesley G. Pippert, a United Press International reporter and occasional Christianity Today correspondent. It was persistent even when it was politically inconvenient. Carter won some support for his moral commitments and character but was also roundly criticized, both by those who shared his politics and those who shared his faith. He was seen as smug, dour, and self-righteous, but also weak, naive, and unmanly. Add some inflation, unemployment, and a foreign policy crisis, and Carter lost his 1980 reelection bid in a humiliating landslide.

But he persisted. Carter was, as the title of his memoir had it, Keeping Faith. He spent his post-presidency years teaching Sunday school, working on human rights issues, and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. He died at the end of 2024 at age 100 and lived long enough to convince many of his former critics of his integrity and see more than a few Christians reconsider his example of what it means to live out your faith.

Does Carter’s Christianity Count?: Moral Leadership Is Essential

Wesley G. Pippert

One of Jimmy Carter’s biggest contributions has been the model of his private life.

Jimmy Carter: My Personal Faith in God

Interview by Wesley G. Pippert

The former President tells how his Christian faith shaped his presidency—and how the presidency tested his Christian faith.

Jimmy Carter: Pursuing an Arc of Reconciliation

Interview by Richard Clark

The former president has a new hope for racial justice—starting with the church.

The Church’s Preventive Medicine

Jimmy Carter

A former President calls for Christians to add their moral voice in the health-care debate.

A Change of Mind in Plains

James C. Hefley

Jimmy Carter’s Sunday School

Q & A: Jimmy Carter on his Faith-Filled Presidency

Interview by Sarah Pulliam Bailey

How Christianity played a role in the former President’s office.

Jimmy Carter’s Lesson Plan

Servant in Chief

Philip Yancey

Jimmy Carter’s journey from the White House to building houses

The Evangelicalism of Jimmy Carter

Daniel K. Williams

The former president, who turns 100 on Tuesday, was elected while serving as a Southern Baptist deacon. But he was never fully welcomed by white evangelicals as one of our own.

The Bulletin

Long Time Past

A portrait of Dostoevsky with college students walking in the background.

What Dostoevsky Taught Me About Sending My Son to College

Vika Pechersky

A letter from the Russian writer reminds me of the purpose of Christian parenting.

Jimmy Carter

News

Died: President Jimmy Carter, Politician, Peanut Farmer, and Christian

David R. Swartz

A Baptist from Georgia, he challenged categories with his evangelical witness and progressive politics.

Jimmy Carter: From the CT Archives

CT Editors

A collection of articles by and about the late former president.

The Russell Moore Show Q&A: Aliens, Demon Possession, and the Afterlife

The Russell Moore Show

Aliens, Demon Possession, and the Afterlife

Russell Moore

Russell Moore and Ashley Hales, CT’s editorial director for print, respond to listeners.

The Bulletin

Unto Us a Child Is Born

The Russell Moore Show

Moore to the Point: The Holly and the Anxiety

How to answer our anxiety this Christmas by letting our hearts get broken.

Being Human with Steve Cuss

Being Human

Hosted by God at Christmastime

Steve Cuss considers God’s presence and hospitality in Luke 2.

