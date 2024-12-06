Church Life

Shamanism in Japan

Martin Heisswolf

Christians in the country view pastors’ benedictions as powerful spiritual mantras.

Shamans in Japan
Christianity Today December 6, 2024
Illustration by Christianity Today / Source Images: Getty

In this series

I lived in various parts of Japan, including the city of Yokohama, for 26 years. One of my neighbors was a practicing shaman who described herself as a “pipe” through which God’s blessings would flow. We invited her to our home and had deep conversations about our faiths, religious practices, and ups and downs in our work.

Japanese shamanism is not a religion but a way of exercising spiritual guidance in the context of an animist worldview. It likely arose from the shamanistic practices of the Ainu, an Indigenous ethnic group in northern Japan.

In ancient times, shamans were mainly involved in political affairs. The role of shaman was almost exclusively held by women in pre-Buddhist Japan around the eighth century. Today, shamans tell fortunes, connect the living and the dead as mediums, conduct salvific rites for the deceased, and provide counseling and healing ministries.

Three traditional groups of shamans exist today: the miko, who work mainly in Shinto shrines and dance to stabilize the cosmic axis connecting heaven and earth; the kuchiyose, who are masters of telepathy, mediumship, necromancy, and divination and gain knowledge that they use in fortune telling when they are possessed; and the jussha (magicians) and gyōsha (practitioners), who are key figures of Japanese “new religions” like the modern Shinto sect Tenrikyō.

In the last 50 years, interest in shamanism has rapidly increased. Some factors for this development include the abolishment of State Shintō in 1945, which allowed new sects to develop, and the growth of individualism, which freed people to fashion their own patchwork religions by drawing on old occult practices and supernatural phenomena. There are about ten times as many books on shamanism published today than in the 1950s.

Japan is a fast-paced and technologically advanced society, but when it comes to worldviews, the country has never been modern. High school and university education puts a thin layer of Western rationalism over an otherwise solid core of premodern thinking in which shamanism plays a vital role.

This is reflected in how the role of a pastor is conceived in some Japanese churches, where pastors’ prayers, particularly for healing, are considered more powerful than those of lay people. Only pastors can deliver the benediction, which is often understood as a mantra with inherent spiritual power. Pledging obedience to the pastor may also be part of public baptismal vows, and pastors can forbid church members from visiting other congregations.

Within the church, Japanese evangelicals must address the danger of spiritual abuse, especially as the culture favors a top-down leadership style. The Yawata scandal in 2005, where a pastor sexually abused women and girls in his church while claiming to have divine authority over them, shook the Japanese church and has since galvanized greater awareness and preventive action.

Mitsuru Murakami, a pastor and expert on churches that deteriorated into cults, and Jean Dôgen, a missionary from Truth Word Mission Church Kansai, founded organizations that help victims. Missionary William Wood’s book When Churches Turn into Cults: Fostering Biblical Discernment was also widely recognized and challenged pastors to rethink their leadership styles.

Outside the church, Japanese evangelicals must tackle worldview issues that are commonly only addressed by shamans or Shinto and Buddhist practitioners. These topics may include the felt need for protection against hostile spiritual beings, healing, discernment in important decisions, and ancestor veneration. If evangelicals don’t address these topics, Christianity will likely not be considered a relevant religion, which may lead believers to seek answers to these questions outside of the Christian faith.

The Old Testament is full of references that candidly speak against activities that fall into the field of Japanese shamanism. The most prominent shaman of his age, Balaam, attested to this: “There is no divination against Jacob, no evil omens against Israel. It will now be said of Jacob and of Israel, ‘See what God has done!’” (Num. 23:23). Divination and sorcery are not necessary for the people of God because the Lord will guide and provide for them. Seeking instruction from any other god would be an act of infidelity.

Martin Heisswolf is the author of Japanese Understanding of Salvation: Soteriology in the Context of Japanese Animism. Read more in our series’ lead article, Shamans, Sorcerers, and Spirits: How Christians in Asia Grapple with the Supernatural.

Also in this series

A shaman in smoke and a shaman dancing around a fire
Introduction
Shamans, Sorcerers, and Spirits: How Christians in Asia Grapple with the Supernatural

Compiled by Isabel Ong

People sitting in smoke with a shaman praying Shamanism in Indonesia

Kristian Kusumawardana

Shaman in the Philippines dancing Shamanism in the Philippines

Dave Johnson

A shaman holding a fan Shamanism in South Korea

Yohong Roh

Shaman in South Korea ringing a bell and burning a fire Shamanism in Taiwan

Tony Chuang

Shaman in Thailand with a sword Shamanism in Thailand

Chansamone Saiyasak

Shaman in Vietnam holding candles Shamanism in Vietnam

Saralen Tran

Our Latest

View All

A palm tree with an ornament made out of a CD hiding in the leaves

News

Where Are the Great Brazilian Christmas Carols?

Franco Iacomini

Christian music industry is booming in the country, but at Christmastime, congregations are singing the oldies.

A photo of Muslim candidate Mahamudu Bawumia speaking on the campaign trail.

News

Ghana May Elect Its First Muslim President. Its Christian Majority Is Torn.

Akosua Frempong

Church leaders weigh competency and faith background as the West African nation heads to the polls.

People sitting in smoke with a shaman praying

Shamanism in Indonesia

Kristian Kusumawardana

Can Christians practice ‘white knowledge’ to heal the sick and exorcize demons?

Shamans in Japan

Shamanism in Japan

Martin Heisswolf

Christians in the country view pastors’ benedictions as powerful spiritual mantras.

Shaman in South Korea ringing a bell and burning a fire

Shamanism in Taiwan

Tony Chuang

In a land teeming with ghosts, is there room for the Holy Spirit to work?

Shaman in Vietnam holding candles

Shamanism in Vietnam

Saralen Tran

Folk religion has shaped believers’ perceptions of God as a genie in a lamp.

Shaman in the Philippines dancing

Shamanism in the Philippines

Dave Johnson

Filipinos’ desire to connect with the supernatural shouldn’t be eradicated, but transformed and redirected toward Christ.

A shaman holding a fan

Shamanism in South Korea

Yohong Roh

Why Christians in the country hold onto trees while praying outdoors.

Apple PodcastsDown ArrowDown ArrowDown Arrowarrow_left_altLeft ArrowLeft ArrowRight ArrowRight ArrowRight Arrowarrow_up_altUp ArrowUp ArrowAvailable at Amazoncaret-downCloseCloseEmailEmailExpandExpandExternalExternalFacebookfacebook-squareGiftGiftGooglegoogleGoogle KeephamburgerInstagraminstagram-squareLinkLinklinkedin-squareListenListenListenChristianity TodayCT Creative Studio Logologo_orgMegaphoneMenuMenupausePinterestPlayPlayPocketPodcastRSSRSSSaveSaveSaveSearchSearchsearchSpotifyStitcherTelegramTable of ContentsTable of Contentstwitter-squareWhatsAppXYouTubeYouTube