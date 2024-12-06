Church Life

Shamanism in Thailand

Chansamone Saiyasak

When guardian spirits disrupt river baptisms, how can believers respond?

Shaman in Thailand with a sword
Christianity Today December 6, 2024
Illustration by Christianity Today / Source Images: Getty

In this series

Shamanism in Thailand has roots in ancient animism, predating Buddhism and Hinduism. Animism involves belief in supernatural beings and forces that influence lives and the natural order. In this context, shamanism centers on interactions with spirits to affect people’s well-being.

Today, shamanism exists within Thailand’s unique blend of Buddhism, Hinduism, and animistic traditions. Buddhist monks and Hindu priests can interact with spirits but do not invite possession. Shamans, by contrast, actively participate in possession, making their role distinct in Thai spirituality.

Thai society respects shamans, known as mo phi, because their work addresses life’s practical and spiritual concerns. They are valued community figures and respected spiritual guides who influence spirits to prevent harm and promote health, prosperity, and peace.

These practices endure in modern Thailand because they fulfill deep-rooted needs for health, safety, prosperity, and well-being. By addressing challenges that modern medicine cannot resolve, shamanism remains relevant. Such practices are especially prevalent in rural areas where rituals are held to influence spirits, meeting community needs and maintaining the role of shamanism in daily life.

Shamanism’s influence has an interesting overlap with the growth of Christianity in Thailand, especially within Pentecostal and Charismatic movements. These Christian groups address needs like health and security, which align with shamanistic goals. By offering assurance and a sense of peace through prayer and healing, these movements resonate with Thai cultural values. The shared focus on meeting practical life needs has allowed Christianity to attract individuals who are practicing shamanism or who might otherwise turn to shamanism.

Shamanistic beliefs have also subtly shaped Thai evangelical theology, particularly in the understanding of God and healing. Shamanism preserves the idea of a relational supernatural being, making the Christian concept of a personal, approachable God accessible to Thai Christians. Furthermore, the emphasis on healing within shamanistic practices aligns with Thai Christians’ belief in divine restoration for health and well-being, enhancing the appeal of Christian healing ministries.

The Thai church formally rejects spirit-based practices, like tying thread around one’s wrist to bring a wandering soul back to one’s body, but recognizes the spiritual orientation in Thai culture. Consequently, Pentecostal and charismatic churches emphasize experiences like healing and exorcism, aligning with the cultural expectations of Thai Christians. Although these practices aren’t directly influenced by shamanism, they reflect an awareness of the spiritual framework of Thai society, making the church’s message accessible and relevant.

Thai people like using symbols to denote their beliefs, and this can also be helpful in evangelism. While most churches in Thailand refrain from using candles due to their association with shamanistic rituals, lighting candles during a funeral can symbolize the light of God and provide Thais with a more concrete understanding of the gospel.

In my ministry, I’ve encountered the challenges of engaging with shamanistic practices. In one experience, a woman named Noi faced serious consequences for converting to Christianity. Her family, adherents of the Tiet spirit, blamed her faith for sicknesses in the family and pressured her to perform rituals to appease the spirit. She was later expelled from the clan.

In another case, during a baptism by the Mekong River, a shaman claimed that the guardian spirit of the area planned to take the believer’s life at the baptism site as punishment for becoming a Christian. However, a snake appeared at the site and chased the believers away to another location. Later, a villager drowned at the first baptism site. The shaman attributed this tragedy to the guardian spirit’s anger over the baptized believer’s acceptance of Christ.

These incidents underscore the need for deep discipleship for Thai Christians, who often face spiritual and social pressures. Bible passages like Deuteronomy 18:9–13, where God forbids occult practices, and Ephesians 6:10–20, which talks about putting on the full armor of God, discourage shamanistic rituals and advise reliance solely on God for guidance and protection. For Thai believers, these verses reinforce that security is found in God, helping them navigate a context rich in spirit-based traditions.

Chansamone Saiyasak is the president of Mekong Evangelical Mission. Read more in our series’ lead article, Shamans, Sorcerers, and Spirits: How Christians in Asia Grapple with the Supernatural.

Also in this series

A shaman in smoke and a shaman dancing around a fire
Introduction
Shamans, Sorcerers, and Spirits: How Christians in Asia Grapple with the Supernatural

Compiled by Isabel Ong

People sitting in smoke with a shaman praying Shamanism in Indonesia

Kristian Kusumawardana

Shamans in Japan Shamanism in Japan

Martin Heisswolf

Shaman in the Philippines dancing Shamanism in the Philippines

Dave Johnson

A shaman holding a fan Shamanism in South Korea

Yohong Roh

Shaman in South Korea ringing a bell and burning a fire Shamanism in Taiwan

Tony Chuang

Shaman in Vietnam holding candles Shamanism in Vietnam

Saralen Tran

Our Latest

View All

A palm tree with an ornament made out of a CD hiding in the leaves

News

Where Are the Great Brazilian Christmas Carols?

Franco Iacomini

Christian music industry is booming in the country, but at Christmastime, congregations are singing the oldies.

A photo of Muslim candidate Mahamudu Bawumia speaking on the campaign trail.

News

Ghana May Elect Its First Muslim President. Its Christian Majority Is Torn.

Akosua Frempong

Church leaders weigh competency and faith background as the West African nation heads to the polls.

People sitting in smoke with a shaman praying

Shamanism in Indonesia

Kristian Kusumawardana

Can Christians practice ‘white knowledge’ to heal the sick and exorcize demons?

Shamans in Japan

Shamanism in Japan

Martin Heisswolf

Christians in the country view pastors’ benedictions as powerful spiritual mantras.

Shaman in South Korea ringing a bell and burning a fire

Shamanism in Taiwan

Tony Chuang

In a land teeming with ghosts, is there room for the Holy Spirit to work?

Shaman in Vietnam holding candles

Shamanism in Vietnam

Saralen Tran

Folk religion has shaped believers’ perceptions of God as a genie in a lamp.

Shaman in the Philippines dancing

Shamanism in the Philippines

Dave Johnson

Filipinos’ desire to connect with the supernatural shouldn’t be eradicated, but transformed and redirected toward Christ.

A shaman holding a fan

Shamanism in South Korea

Yohong Roh

Why Christians in the country hold onto trees while praying outdoors.

Apple PodcastsDown ArrowDown ArrowDown Arrowarrow_left_altLeft ArrowLeft ArrowRight ArrowRight ArrowRight Arrowarrow_up_altUp ArrowUp ArrowAvailable at Amazoncaret-downCloseCloseEmailEmailExpandExpandExternalExternalFacebookfacebook-squareGiftGiftGooglegoogleGoogle KeephamburgerInstagraminstagram-squareLinkLinklinkedin-squareListenListenListenChristianity TodayCT Creative Studio Logologo_orgMegaphoneMenuMenupausePinterestPlayPlayPocketPodcastRSSRSSSaveSaveSaveSearchSearchsearchSpotifyStitcherTelegramTable of ContentsTable of Contentstwitter-squareWhatsAppXYouTubeYouTube