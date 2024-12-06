Church Life

Shamanism in Taiwan

Tony Chuang

In a land teeming with ghosts, is there room for the Holy Spirit to work?

Christianity Today December 6, 2024
Shamanism in Taiwan is thriving because folk religion is thriving. Folk religion is not just a religion in Taiwan; it is part of an accepted worldview. Participating in shamanistic rituals is quite popular in both rural areas and urban centers.

I grew up in downtown Taipei and visited temples several times a week before I became a Christian. I never sought physical healing or experienced possession, but I watched my cousins and friends experience these things.

For example, long lines are normal at Xingtian Temple, located near the heart of Taipei. On one visit four years ago, I saw 50 to 100 people lining up to receive healing, a blessing, or some other ritual from two shamans. A young adult who looked to be around 20 years old appeared to be having a demon driven out by a female shaman. He shook profusely as she chanted. Most of the chant sounded like gibberish to me, but there were a few other shamans reciting what looked like Laozi’s Daodejing behind them.

Seeing a shaman is generally accepted in Taiwan because it is done out of practicality. If a person is believed to be tormented by a ghost, shamanistic rituals are seen as the fastest and most common way to get rid of it. In a land that accepts ghosts, spirits, and demons as part of normal living, shamanism is also a regular part of life. It’s not strange for someone to say that they went to a shaman to deal with an unwelcome spirit.

Taiwanese people who seek help from a shaman are not morally depraved. Neither are they desperate people who are willing to go to any lengths to attain something. Their attitude toward shamanism is no different than someone choosing a hammer from Home Depot: “The hammer works, it’s a reputable store, and it offers a fair price, so it’s good enough for me.”

Many shamanistic practices in Taiwan enlist the help of demons in the spirit world. In this sense, I highly discourage any participation in such rituals. Yet when we ignore shamanism’s real presence and strong impact in Taiwan, we risk losing both Christians and non-Christians. This is because shamanism answers daily concerns that the church does not address, particularly in the “middle realm” of ghosts, spirits, and dead ancestors according to American missiologist Paul Hiebert.

Taiwanese Christians can promote James 5 healing specifically as an alternative to shamanistic rituals for both healing and spirit possession. As Scripture says, “Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven” (James 5:14–15).

In Taipei, a large and growing Christian community is Bread of Life Christian Church. The Pentecostal congregation regularly holds prayer and healing services. When people are healed in those church services, it is celebrated and adds to God’s renown, as he is seen to work efficaciously through these church ministers.

When Taiwanese people believe they are possessed by ghosts, they now have an alternative to the shamans at Xingtian Temple. They can visit Christian ministers, who can cast out ghosts or bring healing just as effectively. To the average Taiwanese person, it doesn’t matter whether the ritual is done in the name of Jesus or the name of Holy Emperor Guan; the most important thing is that it works.

Shamanistic ideas or practices have shaped the contours of Taiwanese theology in evangelical circles and beyond. When shamans down the street are driving out ghosts and speaking to spirits, churches are compelled to develop a richer angelology and demonology that could answer questions about these entities. Likewise, when people turn to folk-religion rituals for physical and spiritual healing, churches theologize more fully on what healing looks like in a Christian context.

Tony Chuang is the author of Religiosity and Gospel Transmission: Insights from Folk Religion in Taipei. Read more in our series’ lead article, Shamans, Sorcerers, and Spirits: How Christians in Asia Grapple with the Supernatural.

