The Christianity Today Book Awards

Let’s say you want to write a book. You’ve got a captivating story to tell or a compelling argument to make. You’ve got a gift with words.

That’s a good start! But there are other things you (probably) don’t have. Like easy access to paper and ink reserves, a commercial printing press, and a fleet of trucks to haul your handiwork across the country. Even then, more hurdles await, like convincing the people who run libraries and bookstores (and Amazon sales teams) to stock an item with your name on the cover.

In our era, new technologies and services have emerged to lower these barriers. Just as social media sites and Substack pages allow writers to bypass traditional media gatekeepers, avenues exist for publishing books outside the orbit of pedigreed institutions with fancy offices.

For good reason, though, many aspiring authors seek out established, experienced publishers to supply the resources, contacts, and know-how they lack. Authors and publishers often squabble over touchy subjects like payment rates and creative liberties. But the partnership brings undeniable advantages: editors who sharpen prose and catch errors, artists who arrange pleasing covers and typography, and marketing mavens who drum up excitement among readers and tastemakers.

In any given year, I hear from lots of independent authors hoping attention from CT will boost their profiles. I always encourage them to send their books and see what happens. But the brutal truth is that traditional publishers furnish nearly all the titles that garner review coverage.

The same goes for our annual Book Awards. That’s why it intrigued me, as I reviewed the current slate of honorees, to spy a few party crashers: one second-place showing in the Fiction category (plus another finalist), and the outright winner in Politics and Public Life. Leave it to trend-watchers and soothsayers to decide whether this represents a one-year blip or augurs a more democratized publishing age to come. In the meantime, let the ranks of unheralded scribblers take solace in the possibility, however remote, of standing out amid buzzier names and bigger budgets.

Publishing, as a human enterprise, is hardly a fine-tuned meritocracy, flawlessly elevating the most deserving ideas and voices. At its best, however, it presents an appealing literary picture of iron sharpening iron. (I sure wouldn’t want to “self-publish” any articles in CT!)

Our Book Awards affirm the biblical wisdom that “two are better than one” (Ecc. 4:9). They also celebrate the irreducible fact of individual genius and creativity, given by God and then amplified however he chooses. As long as he gets the glory, we can stay easygoing about who gets the credit. —Matt Reynolds, CT senior books editor

(Read CT’s choices for Book of the Year.)

Apologetics/Evangelism

Winner

On the Resurrection, Volume 1: Evidences

Gary R. Habermas (B&H Academic)

Words like epic and monumental are so overused as to be nearly meaningless. But they truly apply to Habermas’s first thousand-page volume of a projected four-part series. Paul tells us that if the Resurrection didn’t happen, our faith is useless. What, then, could be more crucial than establishing its historical factuality? With compelling arguments that treat opposing views with unwavering fairness, paired with meticulous research presented in readable prose, Habermas offers the bountiful fruits of a lifetime of investigation. —Andrew T. Le Peau, writer and former editor with InterVarsity Press

With this volume, Habermas has written what might be the most important book on the Resurrection in the current century. In methodical fashion, he presents the most widely agreed-upon set of facts concerning Jesus’ emergence from the grave. And he accounts for the most reasonable explanation of those facts, both historically and philosophically. The result is a monumental contribution to Christian apologetics. —William Roach, professor of philosophy at Veritas International University

Award of Merit

A New and Ancient Evangelism: Rediscovering the Ways God Calls and Sends

Judith Paulsen (Baker Academic)

Paulsen teases out practical insights on evangelism from several biblical conversion stories in Scripture, including those of the apostle Paul, Cornelius, Lydia, and the Samaritan woman at the well. The book draws on her extensive experience teaching evangelism and her careful attention to the background of biblical conversion narratives, resulting in an engaging narrative packed with the kind of wisdom that, if heeded, could truly turn the world upside down (Acts 17:6). —Robert Velarde, author of Conversations with C. S. Lewis

Finalists

Does the Bible Affirm Same-Sex Relationships?: Examining 10 Claims About Scripture and Sexuality

Rebecca McLaughlin (The Good Book Company)

Critically evaluating ten arguments for affirming same-sex sexual relationships on biblical grounds, McLaughlin combines cogent, accessible, and convincing exegesis with testimonies from those (like her) who experience same-sex attraction but believe that faithfulness to Christ precludes acting on it. Beyond defending relevant biblical prohibitions, she sketches a positive vision of life and opportunity within the church, grounded in an ethic of friendship love encompassing all believers. With its marriage of compassion and intellectual rigor, this book equips us to respond thoughtfully to the cultural confusions of our age. —Greg Welty, professor of philosophy at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary

(Read CT’s review of Does the Bible Affirm Same-Sex Relationships?)

Faith for the Curious: How an Era of Spiritual Openness Shapes the Way We Live and Help Others Follow Jesus

Mark Matlock (Baker)

This book is based on fascinating and thorough Barna research on the spiritually curious. While written from an evangelical perspective, it paints a compelling picture of how people outside the church think and feel. Matlock clearly understands spiritual dynamics in the United States, and he manages to wrap genuine human flesh around his statistics. For churches wondering how to appeal to those who are spiritually curious but uninvolved in institutional religion, his book abounds with practical and workable suggestions. —Hannah Steele, director of St. Mellitus College, London

Missions/Global Church

Winner

Islam and the Bible: Questioning Muslim Idiom Translations

Edited by Ayman S. Ibrahim and Ant B. Greenham (B&H Academic)

To the uninitiated, the subject of Muslim Idiom Translations (MITs) of Scripture might seem trifling. Yet for anyone who has followed the decades-old controversy over these translations, it makes for thrilling reading. Time and again, Christians whose first language is Arabic have spoken against the liberties taken by MIT proponents, only to be disregarded. But this book clarifies the dangers of incorporating quranic words into Scripture, a practice that lends credence to Muslim claims that the Bible is corrupted (and that Christians are deceptive about its meaning). Islam and the Bible is a crucial resource for everyone looking to fulfill the Great Commission in the Muslim world. —J. Mack Stiles, director of Messenger Ministries Inc.

This book, with chapters from missiologists, theologians, linguists, and biblical scholars, makes an important contribution to ongoing debates about Bible translation and missions in the Muslim world. On the subject of translation decisions related to the person of Christ, especially as they pertain to the title Son of God, Islam and the Bible is without parallel in its depth and breadth. It should prove invaluable for those seeking to reach Muslims for Christ, but without misappropriating Islamic-friendly terminology and themes. —Scott Hildreth, associate professor of missiology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary

Award of Merit

You Will Be My Witnesses: Theology for God’s Church Serving in God’s Mission

Brian A. DeVries (Crossway)

DeVries has written a well-researched book that gives insight into the Reformed view of missiology, highlighting our work as witnesses to the gospel message. Throughout the book, he references a wealth of Bible verses, and he provides helpful discussion questions at the end of each chapter. I would recommend You Will Be My Witnesses both for Bible study groups and for students in Reformed seminaries. —Mike Morris, senior professor of missions at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Finalists

Soul by Soul: The Evangelical Mission to Spread the Gospel to Muslims

Adriana Carranca (Columbia Global Reports)

This book surprised me! Because Carranca writes from a secular journalistic vantage point, it took me a while to warm to her perspective on non-Western evangelicals sharing Christ in the Muslim world. By the final few chapters, I was weeping over the sacrificial witness of the Latin American and African missionaries she follows. Soul by Soul gave me a deeper appreciation for the global church’s resourcefulness in reaching hard places. —Jen Haddox, former director of global engagement for ECO: A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians

(Read CT’s review of Soul by Soul.)

Crossing Cultures with the Gospel: Anthropological Wisdom for Effective Christian Witness

Darrell L. Whiteman (Baker Academic)

People are moving across the globe at unprecedented levels, including missionaries from everywhere journeying to reach everyone. Building on decades of teaching and experience, Whiteman, a respected missiological anthropologist, provides wise insights on culture and worldview, inspiration for incarnational ministry, and guidance for navigating intercultural communication. (His in-depth material on culture shock is especially valuable.) In our multicultural world, books like this help us cultivate faithful and effective gospel outreach to neighbors near and far. —Jennifer Collins, associate professor of intercultural studies at Taylor University

(Read CT’s review of Crossing Cultures with the Gospel.)

Biblical Studies

Winner

The New Testament in Color: A Multiethnic Bible Commentary

Edited by Esau McCaulley, Janette H. Ok, Osvaldo Padilla, and Amy Peeler (IVP Academic)

Recent years have witnessed a surge in theological books on racial reconciliation, featuring exhortations to “do the work” of dialogue and engagement. Meanwhile, many voices have called for more theological and exegetical writing that centers nonwhite and other historically marginalized perspectives. This book, in which four major scholars pull together contributions from over two dozen authors, marks a major step forward. Not only does it sketch out the rationale for doing biblical exegesis from Black, Native American, Latino, or Asian standpoints. It reveals what the results look like, showcasing how scholars from diverse backgrounds read the same Bible while attending differently to its applications and implications. —Gregory Lanier, New Testament professor at Reformed Theological Seminary

As the editors of this volume state in their introduction, “The chorus can create a beauty the soloist cannot.” In this analogy, the choir is singing about the meaning of Scripture, but too many ethnic-minority members have been left standing silent in the loft. The editors deserve thanks and congratulations for producing a groundbreaking Bible commentary that amplifies their voices and perspectives. I hope it prompts more of its kind. —Michael Kibbe, associate professor of Bible at Great Northern University

(Read an excerpt from The New Testament in Color.)

Award of Merit

The Transfiguration of Christ: An Exegetical and Theological Reading

Patrick Schreiner (Baker Academic)

This is a thoroughly researched book that makes welcome strides in recentering the glory revealed in Jesus’ transfiguration, one of few vignettes that appears in all four Gospels (as well as 2 Peter). Schreiner’s engagement with early church understandings of this episode brings Protestant thought into conversation with a wealth of wisdom recognized in Eastern Christianity for centuries. Crucially, his book attempts to rehabilitate the Quadriga, a Medieval word denoting a fourfold reading of Scripture for its literal, allegorical, moral, and eschatological meanings. —S. D. Giere, professor of biblical interpretation at Wartburg Theological Seminary, author of Freedom and Imagination

(Read Patrick Schreiner’s CT article on the Transfiguration.)

Finalists

Resurrection Remembered: A Memory Approach to Jesus’ Resurrection in First Corinthians

David Graieg (Routledge)

This is a fascinating reading of 1 Corinthians, lending further support to the Bible’s Resurrection accounts based on a compelling application of groundbreaking philosophical and psychological studies of memory. As an adapted doctoral dissertation, this volume might be less accessible to regular readers. But its profound contributions shouldn’t be overlooked. —Brittany N. Melton, associate professor of Old Testament at Regent College

Jesus, Contradicted: Why the Gospels Tell the Same Story Differently

Michael R. Licona (Zondervan Academic)

In Jesus, Contradicted, Licona demonstrates how ancient Greek biographies provide a framework for reading the Gospels on their own terms. Rather than attempting to harmonize conflicting details and historical incongruities, he recognizes these features as expected elements of the genre. Without sacrificing a high view of Scripture, Licona details what readers should and should not expect from Gospel writers. Any informed doctrine of the inspiration and authority of Scripture must take this book into account. —Kyle Greenwood, independent biblical scholar, author of the Dictionary of English Grammar for Students of Biblical Languages

(Read CT’s review of Jesus, Contradicted.)

Bible and Devotional

Winner

Nearing a Far God: Praying the Psalms with Our Whole Selves

Leslie Leyland Fields (NavPress)

We often find comforting words from the Psalms stitched on pillows or hung on walls. With powerful prose and stunning imagery, Fields takes us beyond their surface-level emotional draw. By reading the Psalms with our whole selves, we learn how to bring every emotion—the good, bad, and ugly—to a Father who longs to show his unfailing love. Approachable and practical, this book will bless generations to come. —Jessica Mathisen, Bible teacher, author of An Overwhelming Hope

As someone who often struggles with prayer, I appreciated this book’s fresh perspective on immersing ourselves in the Psalms. Nearing a Far God illuminates both the art and technique of rehearsing and living out these biblical prayers. Fields helps readers cultivate a bold, vibrant, expressive faith that mirrors not only the heart of David but most fully the heart of our Father God. —Mikella Van Dyke, founder of the ministry Chasing Sacred

Award of Merit

Conquerors Not Captives: Reframing Romans 7 for the Christian Life

Joseph R. Dodson and Mattie Mae Motl (Lexham Press)

Who is Paul talking about when, in Romans 7, he emphatically declares his inability to do the good he wants to do? Is he describing himself as a mature Christian, or the person he was before his conversion? Is he adopting the persona of a devout Jew seeking righteousness through the law, or a devout Christian being drawn back toward law-observance? If you’ve ever puzzled over these questions, then Conquerors Not Captives will stretch your mental muscles. While Dodson and Motl take decided positions, they treat alternative viewpoints with clarity and charity. —Norman Hubbard, Navigators staff member, author of More Than Christians

Finalists

O Sacred Head, Now Wounded: A Liturgy for Daily Worship from Pascha to Pentecost

Jonathan Gibson (Crossway)

Evangelicals sometimes overlook the period between Easter and Pentecost. In this 48-day devotional, Gibson gives it the depth it deserves, compiling prayers, hymns, and readings drawn from Scripture and the riches of church history. The design is stunning—beautiful illustrations and subtle touches of color enhance not only the book’s visual appeal but also its capacity to inspire reflection and worship. I’ll eagerly return to it year after year. —Kathryn Maack, cofounder of Dwellings and author of Whole

Story, Ritual, Prophecy, Wisdom: Reading and Teaching the Bible Today

Mark W. Hamilton and Samjung Kang-Hamilton (Eerdmans)

What a fascinating book, which reflects well not only on biblical literature but also on modern culture and the contemporary church. It is creative, wide-ranging, engaging, thought-provoking, and challenging, bringing freshness and energy to the task of understanding Scripture. —Nat Schluter, principal at Johannesburg Bible College

Christian Living/Spiritual Formation

Winner

A Short Guide to Spiritual Formation: Finding Life in Truth, Goodness, Beauty, and Community

Alex Sosler (Baker Academic)

This book should appeal both to those just starting to explore the subject of spiritual formation and those further along in the journey. Sosler’s holistic approach helps us see how true spirituality is grounded in theological truth, sustained by a longing for holiness, and worked out in the context of Christian community. With so many distractions in life, we must be deliberate in our search for God, and Sosler’s book gives masterful guidance. —Paul Mallard, former president of the Fellowship of Individual Evangelical Churches in the United Kingdom

The brilliance of this book lies in approaching four pillars of the Christian life—theology, virtue, contemplation, and community—through a trio of lenses. We gain fresh perspectives on these pillars as we consider what Scripture says, how others understand it, and the testimony of individual Christian lives. Augustine, Dorothy Day, Teresa of Avila, and Dietrich Bonhoeffer pursued holiness despite being far from perfect. Sosler helps us pause and look upward and outward before looking inward. —Lynda MacGibbon, vice president of people and culture for InterVarsity Canada, author of My Vertical Neighborhood

(Alex Sosler chooses 5 underrated books on spiritual formation for CT.)

Award of Merit

Waiting Isn’t a Waste: The Surprising Comfort of Trusting God in the Uncertainties of Life

Mark Vroegop (Crossway)

Some writers have a gift for delivering the right book at the right time. At a moment when both our culture and our churches drive home the notion that we are what we produce, Vroegop reminds us that God, in his grace, ordains periods of uncertainty and delay that draw us closer to him. He makes a winsome case for waiting as an essential spiritual discipline. —Brian Fisher, host of the Soil and Roots podcast

Finalists

The Thing That Would Make Everything Okay Forever: Transcendence, Psychedelics, and Jesus Christ

Ashley Lande (Lexham Press)

I could hardly set this book down. I would wake up in the morning thinking about what I’d read the night before. Lande is a refreshingly imaginative and honest writer who drew me into her story of transformation and grace. Her account of being rescued from the world of psychedelics is a compelling testimony to the power of idolatry and the even greater power of Jesus to redeem. —Derek Vreeland, discipleship pastor at Word of Life Church in St. Joseph, Missouri

Letters to a Future Saint: Foundations of Faith for the Spiritually Hungry

Brad East (Eerdmans)

In this collection of 93 letters, East takes your hand and points out the beauty of Christian faith. Even when I disagreed with his theological viewpoints, I appreciated his humility and felt inspired to learn more. This book would make a great gift for new believers or anyone needing a new outlook on their faith. As it built to a resounding crescendo in the last few letters, I found myself weeping for joy. —Jessica Thompson, pastor of church life at Risen Church in San Diego, California

(Read CT’s review of Letters to a Future Saint.)

Church/Pastoral Leadership

Winner

When the Church Harms God’s People: Becoming Faith Communities That Resist Abuse, Pursue Truth, and Care for the Wounded

Diane Langberg (Brazos Press)

Langberg’s compassion and insight, the fruit of decades spent helping sexual abuse victims, are apparent in this excellent book: a solidly scriptural call to better understand and address the multidimensional blight of sexual abuse in Christian ministry. Her tone is marked with genuine passion for the glory of Christ, our Good Shepherd. Langberg aptly exposes the tendency in many quarters of modern church life to protect established systems rather than confront wolves hiding among the sheep. By reading this book, ministry leaders can gain the heart, wisdom, and skills necessary for restoring the church as a place of protection and care. —Daniel Henderson, founder and president of Strategic Renewal

This is a heartbreaking but necessary book. Langberg is effective at marshaling biblical arguments, describing real-life abuse cases, and distilling the sort of practical wisdom that flows from a long career of serving both abuse victims and churches where abuse was perpetrated. Hopefully, her work will help churches identify the telltale signs of abusive situations and individuals before the worst comes to pass. —Jeremy Meeks, founding director of the Chicago Course on Preaching

Award of Merit

De-Sizing the Church: How Church Growth Became a Science, Then an Obsession, and What’s Next

Karl Vaters (Moody Publishers)

Vaters doesn’t approach this book as a determined opponent of megachurches or a blind cheerleader for small churches. Instead, he calls for faithful churches guided by biblical values rather than mere growth campaigns. With a wealth of research and an engaging manner, his book considers American applications of the Church Growth movement, analyzing how they cultivated a misplaced priority on “numerical quantifiers.” Yet he closes on a hopeful note, suggesting pathways toward recovering a biblical paradigm of being the body of Christ. —Eric Schumacher, pastoral ministry director of the Baptist Convention of Iowa, author of The Good Gift of Weakness

Finalists

Reckoning with Power: Why the Church Fails When It’s on the Wrong Side of Power

David E. Fitch (Brazos Press)

Fitch masterfully defines and unpacks the concept of power, examining how it can be wielded and experienced in different ways: power over (which involves dominance or control), power above (which reflects hierarchical structures), power under (which emphasizes humility and service), and power with (which signifies collaboration and mutual empowerment). As he argues, each form of power can be corrupted and misused, but the church is at its best when it aligns itself with the Holy Spirit’s power rather than seeking worldly influence. —Jamaal Williams, lead pastor of Sojourn Church Midtown in Louisville Kentucky, coauthor of In Church as It Is in Heaven

(Read CT’s review of Reckoning with Power.)

Estranged Pioneers: Race, Faith, and Leadership in a Diverse World

Korie Little Edwards and Rebecca Y. Kim (Oxford University Press)

For many years, pursuing multiethnic churches has been considered a worthy endeavor for modeling unity in the gospel. Yet as Edwards and Kim demonstrate through careful research, the challenges of multiethnic ministry have taken their toll on many individuals and communities. They convey this difficult truth with a blend of concrete data and personal stories, helping readers see the real people at the center of this movement. I finished this book with greater respect for those doing the hard work of leading multiethnic churches. As Edwards and Kim assert, it is “not for the faint of heart.” —Amy Whitfield, executive director of communications at The Summit Church in North Carolina

(Read Korie Little Edwards’s cover article on multiethnic churches from the March 2021 issue of CT.)

Children

Winner

Arlo and the Keep-Out Club

Betsy Childs Howard (Crossway)

In Arlo and the Keep-Out Club, Howard creates an authentic narrative of a child trying to balance his desire for belonging with his sense of what’s right and wrong. When Arlo’s new friends goad him toward bullying another child, his objection is rooted in his family’s Christian faith, as witnessed in his father’s clear, sensitive, biblical-yet-not-preachy assurance that Jesus will stand with Arlo even when the right choice is the hard choice. The book helps children navigate difficult moral dilemmas while modeling support strategies for parents. —Bob Hartman, author of YouVersion’s Bible App for Kids

Award of Merit

Go Bible: A Life-Changing Bible for Kids

(Tyndale)

The Go Bible for kids hits all the right notes. It features helpful introductions, concise applications, interesting facts, thoughtful questions, and colorful sidebars that help children develop a framework for approaching the Bible. The NLT is a fantastic choice for a children’s Bible, since it is closer to their reading and comprehension level than many other popular translations. —Tyler Van Halteren, founder of Lithos Kids and author of the Little Pilgrim series

Finalists

My Tender Heart Devotions

Laura Sassi (Paraclete Press)

Habits formed in the early years stand the chance of becoming lifelong habits, and books of simple devotions like this one, designed for children under age 6, can help busy parents establish a Bible-time habit with their little ones. Sassi presents Bible stories and concepts simply, as if speaking to a child. Original poems introduce each devotion, which is something of a twist for the genre. Another twist: The accompanying Bible verses seem chosen for depth rather than mere ease of memorization, which does add a nice seriousness to the book. —Diane Stortz, editor and children’s author

Strong: Psalm 1

Sally Lloyd-Jones (Zonderkidz)

Lloyd-Jones’s unique perspective on Psalm 1 takes a complicated concept—strength—and applies it in a relatable, encouraging way. Through the illustration of a tree planted near nourishing waters, it portrays the life-giving power of Scripture while teaching kids to draw their strength from God. The book’s rich, earthy illustrations help it stand out from the rest. —Michelle S. Lazurek, author, speaker, and literary agent

Young Adults

Winner

The Miracle Seed

Martin Lemelman (Eerdmans)

The Miracle Seed is a beautiful book full of engaging curiosities. When it comes to historical fiction, approaching younger readers through art and design is key. Lemelman captures the imagination through comics and character development. He achieves a good balance between enticing readers with interesting facts and drawing them into an engaging narrative. Learning is much more fun when you don’t know it is happening! —Melina Luna Smith, executive director of StoryMakers NYC

Award of Merit

More to the Story: Deep Answers to Real Questions on Attraction, Identity, and Relationships

Jennifer M. Kvamme (The Good Book Company)

For any high schoolers looking for answers to their honest questions about sex, attraction, identity, and romantic relationships, this book is a one-stop shop. Kvamme is poignant, authentic, empathetic, winsome, and above all biblical in her approach to topics that teens talk and think about all the time. Beyond its friendly and effective countering of secular messages, More to the Story helps readers see the goodness of God and the life of holiness his Word commands. —Shelby Abbott, author, speaker, and campus minister

Finalists

The Found Boys

S. D. Smith (Harvest Kids)

The Found Boys begins as a familiar childhood adventure before delving into deeper themes, as three boys face their own naive prejudices after meeting characters with entrenched views on race, religion, and power. The fast-paced, cleverly plotted story builds to a surprising and thought-provoking climax. Smith skillfully balances humor and lighthearted banter with explorations of the darker aspects of human nature, ultimately pointing to gospel-centered themes of hope and reconciliation. —Dave Boden, executive director of Grace Foundation

Longing for Christmas: 25 Promises Fulfilled in Jesus, Advent Devotional for Teens

Edited by Chelsea Kingston Erickson (New Growth Press)

A Christmas devotional for the anxious generation, Longing for Christmas holds out the hope of Jesus in clear, compelling, and beautiful ways. By connecting God’s Old Testament promises to their fulfilment through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus, these daily devotions paint a vivid picture of a God we can trust to bring his peace, hope, and provision to bear on all the complexity of life. —Chris Morphew, school chaplain in Sydney, Australia, author of Who Am I and Why Do I Matter?

Marriage, Family, and Singleness

Winner

God’s Grace for Every Family: Biblical Encouragement for Single-Parent Families and the Churches That Seek to Love Them Well

Anna Meade Harris (Zondervan Reflective)

Harris knows that even though the church can be a painful place, there’s hardly a community better suited to provide what single-parent families long for. Drawing from her survey of others and her own painful memories, she teaches us what not to say and how to best serve single-parent families in practical ways. Yet she shares this in a spirit of generous love, not resentment. Her book exhibits a hard-won confidence in God’s goodness in the face of devastating circumstances. —Michael Gembola, executive director of Blue Ridge Christian Counseling in Virginia

God’s Grace for Every Family combines solid biblical content, relevant statistical analysis, and personal interviews, all woven around Harris’s own story of loss and struggle. The book provides sympathy and encouragement for single parents, along with pastors and all others ministering to their needs. I appreciate how Harris reframes one possible question—How do we accept single parents without endorsing divorce or sex outside marriage?—with a reminder not to judge them more harshly than any other sinner saved by grace. —Adam Mason, minister of counseling services at Houston’s First Baptist Church

(Anna Meade Harris chooses five books to encourage single parents for CT.)

Award of Merit

Loving Your Adult Children: The Heartache of Parenting and the Hope of the Gospel

Gaye B. Clark (Crossway)

Parenting adult children comes with certain complexities, especially when they have drifted away from the Christian faith. Clark offers empathy, practical advice, and biblical wisdom for parents navigating this season. I especially appreciated her insightful explanation of repentance and reconciliation, which emphasizes restoring relationships without sacrificing personal convictions. —Jennifer Pepito, founder of The Peaceful Press and author of Mothering by the Book

Finalists

Family Discipleship That Works: Guiding Your Child to Know, Love, and Act Like Jesus

Brian Dembowczyk (InterVarsity Press)

This book is an accessible, readable resource for families seeking practical ideas about engaging in discipleship together. It has deep theological roots, along with a variety of good stories to make the lessons stick. I enjoyed laughing along with the author and sighing at anecdotes that brought back memories of when my own kids were growing. After finishing the book, I happily gave it to my youngest brother, whose own “littles” are still young. —Jennifer Ripley, psychology professor at Regent University

Solo Planet: How Singles Can Help the Church Recover Our Calling

Anna Broadway (NavPress)

The church in America is decidedly geared toward married couples, and if they have children, even better. So, in a church full of families, where do singles fit? In Solo Planet, Broadway introduces readers to an international, multidenominational group of single Christians and invites us into their stories of finding life in Christ. We learn about the particular struggles singles face, but also how their pursuit of spiritual maturity and Christian community helps all of us better understand who God is and how he works in the world. —Joel Fitzpatrick, pastor, speaker, and author of Between Us Guys

(Read CT’s review of Solo Planet.)

Culture, Poetry, and the Arts

Winner

Word Made Fresh: An Invitation to Poetry for the Church

Abram Van Engen (Eerdmans)

Van Engen teaches a gentle and grace-filled method of reading poetry, an art form that can frighten the uninitiated. Word Made Fresh accompanies readers on a leisurely, conversational walk through this terrain, exposing them to a range of poems across eras and places. Rather than offering a straightforward apologetic for poetry, Van Engen meets poetry novices where they are, inviting them to share in his genuine, exuberant love. I can see this book being extremely useful in college literature departments—especially, though not exclusively, on Christian campuses. —Pamela Rossi-Keen, executive director of The Genesis Collective

Reading poetry requires focus. In Word Made Fresh, Van Engen invites us to slow down and make space for contemplation. In particular, he asks us to pay close attention to why a particular poem might stir our hearts or awaken curiosity. In so doing, he writes, we learn to “practice thinking and noticing at a different speed.” As Van Engen sees it, a poem is not an explanation but a way of revealing that engages our senses, relaxes our pace, and compels us to wonder. —Gary Ball, rector of Redeemer Anglican Church in Asheville, North Carolina

Award of Merit

Flannery O’Connor’s Why Do the Heathen Rage?: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at a Work in Progress

Jessica Hooten Wilson (Brazos Press)

In this study of Flannery O’Connor’s last, unfinished novel, Wilson showcases a deep love for O’Connor’s work, a scholar’s attentiveness, and a respect for eternal things. The book, featuring scenes from O’Connor’s original manuscript, gives readers a privileged look into her artistic process, and Wilson’s introduction and commentary frame important background elements, like O’Connor’s perspective on the civil rights activism and racial violence of her era. Readers see a sincere admiration of O’Connor’s moral character and literary gifts alongside gracious and honest acknowledgments of her faults, both on and off the page. —Alicia Pollard, writer and creator of the Leaf by Lantern podcast

(Read CT’s review of Flannery O’Connor’s Why Do the Heathen Rage?)

Finalists

Becoming by Beholding: The Power of the Imagination in Spiritual Formation

Lanta Davis (Baker Academic)

This is a marvelous, theologically rich work. As an educator who values the tradition of classical Christian thought, I appreciated Davis’s emphasis on uniting Christian doctrine and practice with rightly formed imaginations. Her book takes an integrated approach to the arts, considering their visual, architectural, and literary expressions, among others. Well-researched and eminently practical, Becoming by Beholding is an excellent introduction into the world of classical Christian creativity—and a must-read for anyone interested in the relationship of imagination to Christian devotion. —Brian Nixon, professor of education and pastoral studies at Veritas International University

(Read an excerpt from Becoming by Beholding.)

Deep Reading: Practices to Subvert the Vices of Our Distracted, Hostile, and Consumeristic Age

Rachel B. Griffis, Julie Ooms, and Rachel M. De Smith Roberts (Baker Academic)

In Deep Reading, the three authors model a love of reading that moves beyond simply consuming established canons of literature or extracting information with maximum efficiency. Instead, they portray reading as an ongoing process of reflection and action that builds virtuous character. Drawing on their classroom experience, their commitments to loving God and neighbor, and their reflections on everyday life, they go beyond theoretical insights to show how deep reading habits help us manage distraction and bring about individual and communal flourishing. —Stephen Garner, senior research fellow at Laidlaw College in New Zealand

Fiction

Winner

This Ain’t No Promised Land

Tina Shelton (Kregel)

This book is ambitious in scope, navigating comfortably between the 1960s Deep South and South Side Chicago two decades later. Shelton’s impressive cast of characters, male and female, spans a wide range of ages, ethnicities, attitudes, and (believable) motivations. The plot is too intricate for brief summary, but it paints a richly textured picture of time, setting, and emotion as each character searches for answers and struggles to forgive. This Ain’t No Promised Land documents the perennial nature of human waywardness, the tragedy of inherited shame and abuse, and the enduring hope of knowing a God whose mercy knows no bounds. —James Cooper, novelist, creative writing professor at Tabor College in Adelaide, Australia

Award of Merit

40: A Collection of Modern-Day Parables

John Cleveland (Publish Authority)

In this eclectic mix of stories, Cleveland gives Jesus’ parables a modern twist, applying a range of genres and situations that resonate across a spectrum of interests and lived experiences. He presents biblical teachings in imaginative ways that are faithful to Scripture and always point back to Jesus. I can imagine these stories launching lively conversations with fellow believers and nonbelievers alike. —Sara Brunsvold, novelist, author of The Extraordinary Deaths of Mrs. Kip

Finalists

American Inheritance

Nathan Nipper (Post Hill Press)

When I first climbed into the ’79 Airstream RV with Tom, an America-hating socialist whose conservative grandfather has prepared a patriotic cross-country voyage, I considered napping on the couch instead. I braced myself for political posturing wrapped in familiar road-trip tropes. But I’m happy I pressed on. Yes, there is pointed political commentary, but Nipper does a wonderful job weaving believable dialogue and deeper themes throughout. In a contentious age, this book ministered to me. —Buck Storm, novelist and musician, author of the Ballads of Paradise series

Prisms, Veils: A Book of Fables

David Bentley Hart (University of Notre Dame Press)

Hart’s collection of fables features characters who encounter worlds beyond their present “shadows of reality.” As these characters embrace, reject, or hesitate upon the thresholds to these worlds, we see the range of our own humanity reflected in their responses: primal and pragmatic, tender and receptive. These tales drew me in with the enchantment of their language and left me with much to ponder. —Amy Baik Lee, member of the Anselm Society Arts Guild, author of This Homeward Ache

History/Biography

Winner

God Gave Rock and Roll to You: A History of Contemporary Christian Music

Leah Payne (Oxford University Press)

This is an utterly compelling book that not only narrates the history of contemporary Christian music (CCM) but also demonstrates deep connections with the larger “industry of American evangelicalism.” As an Australian reader, I was surprised by the extent to which the book resonated with my own upbringing in evangelical churches of the ’80s and ’90s. I immediately recognized the songs, artists, and theological themes Payne discusses, which only confirms her impression of CCM’s far-reaching influence. —Nicole Starling, academic dean at Morling College in Australia

If you’ve ever pondered how and why American Christians created a sprawling parallel soundscape to the mainstream music industry, this book is for you. In it, Payne presents a riveting, rollicking, textured account of contemporary Christian music, as well as its accompanying aesthetic and commercial culture. Drawing on interviews with industry insiders and a large survey of CCM listeners, the book demonstrates how music has formed American Christians’ lives and shaped their cultural commitments. It will leave you reaching for that Spirit FM dial, primed to listen more intently and shrewdly. —Daryn Henry, assistant professor in the department of religious studies at the University of Virginia

(Read Kelsey Kramer’s McGinnis’s CT article on Christian Contemporary Music.)

Award of Merit

Jingjiao: The Earliest Christian Church in China

Glen L. Thompson (Eerdmans)

This exacting, accessible, and illuminating study demonstrates that Christianity is not Western but universal, and was so from the start. Its implications run deep not only for American evangelicals unaccustomed to thinking about Eastern Christianity but also for Chinese Christians whose government justifies their persecution on the theory that Christianity is a Western import. And it affirms the importance of Eastern cultures to the Christian story in ways that can bless Asian American believers. —Beth Barton Schweiger, historian, author of A Literate South

Finalists

The Reformation of the Heart: Gender and Radical Theology in the English Revolution

Sarah Apetrei (Oxford University Press)

In this highly original study, Apetrei shows that theological radicalism and women’s activism reinforced one another during the 17th-century English Civil War. Women preachers were anything but passive recipients of doctrine. Through polemics and visions alike, they advanced important English Protestant emphases, seeking a “reformation of the heart” that rejected external forms of liturgy and loyalty to civil authorities in favor of authentic interior faith. Providing prehistory of some strands in American evangelical life, the book speaks to matters of “heart religion,” mysticism, gender equality, and women’s roles in ministry. —Agnes Howard, humanities professor at Christ College, Valparaiso University

Turning Points in American Church History: How Pivotal Events Shaped a Nation and a Faith

Elesha J. Coffman (Baker Academic)

With a title and a narrative structure that evoke Mark Noll’s Turning Points: Decisive Moments in the History of Christianity, Coffman’s study of American church history tells textured stories about key individuals and events, rooting them in the ancient Christian past and connecting them to recent developments. Her engaging prose makes the book a page-turner. These qualities, plus the inclusion of songs and prayers in each chapter, elevate Coffman’s work above the typical historical survey. —James Gorman, professor of history at Johnson University

(Read CT’s review of Turning Points in American Church History.)

Politics and Public Life

Winner

Curious: A Foster Mom’s Discovery of an Unexpected Solution to Drugs and Addiction

Christina Dent (Throne Publishing Group)

Curious tells a compelling story of a conservative Christian mother’s remarkable journey toward embracing a more consistent and compassionate pro-life approach to drugs and addiction. Seamlessly blending her own story with those of others she encountered along the way, she makes a persuasive case for confronting this crisis with more humane public policy, coupled with a change of heart toward those in addiction’s grip. In her commitments to humility, courage, open-mindedness, and perseverance, Dent models the intellectual virtues I try to instill in my students. —Chan Woong Shin, associate professor of political science and international affairs at Gordon College

Award of Merit

Disarming Leviathan: Loving Your Christian Nationalist Neighbor

Caleb Campbell (InterVarsity Press)

While I am deeply concerned about a sudden uptick in Christian nationalist rhetoric and the harm it does to Christian witness, I’m also sensitive to the ways this threat can be overhyped. Campbell navigates the topic with prudence, not to mention the credibility that comes from his experience as a teenaged white supremacist turned pastor with firsthand knowledge of the pain and dissension extremist politics brought to his church. Disarming Leviathan was personally convicting, as it forced me to acknowledge that flapping my gums against Christian nationalism has far less kingdom impact than actually loving people who have been drawn into its orbit. —Rachel Ferguson, director of the Free Enterprise Center at Concordia University Chicago

Finalists

The Spirit of Our Politics: Spiritual Formation and the Renovation of Public Life

Michael Wear (Zondervan)

As a remedy for our ailing political discourse, Wear turns to the teachings of Christian philosopher Dallas Willard, finding in them a blueprint for the kind of spiritual formation that can overcome divisiveness in our churches and communities. In short, semi-devotional sections, he encourages readers to think about voting and political engagement as extensions of Christian faithfulness and love of neighbor. God, he assures us, is more interested in cultivating enduring spiritual fruit than in shaping our positions on temporal matters. —Jennifer Walsh, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Hawaii Pacific University

(Read CTs review of The Spirit of Our Politics.)

Faithful Reason: Natural Law Ethics for God’s Glory and Our Good

Andrew T. Walker (B&H Academic)

In this primer, Walker introduces evangelicals to natural law theory, giving Protestant grounds for appreciating a body of thought more often associated with Roman Catholics. Faithful Reason is an invitation to consider the order in which God has formed all of life, one aimed at securing a common good for Christians and non-Christians alike. Natural law testifies that faith and reason are not at odds, and that Christian ethical reasoning doesn’t pit our deeply ingrained moral instincts against the special revelation of Christ in Scripture. —Paul Morrison, assistant professor of Christian ethics at Emmaus Theological Seminary

Photography by Matt Schwerin for Christianity Today

Theology (popular)

Winner

What It Means to Be Protestant: The Case for an Always-Reforming Church

Gavin Ortlund (Zondervan Reflective)

Amid increasing signs of Gen Z Protestant men converting to Catholicism and Orthodoxy, many evangelicals wonder: How can we explain the truth and goodness of the Protestant tradition to those who see it as fractured and weak? Ortlund answers this question in What It Means to Be Protestant. The book educates leaders engaged in conversations about the branches of the Western church, and it equips Protestants to answer Catholic and Orthodox objections to their movement. Ultimately, it calls us back to the Reformation ideal of an “always reforming” church that stands on inherited traditions while showing grace and affection for those around us. —Phylicia Masonheimer, author, speaker, and founder of Every Woman a Theologian

Award of Merit

Cultural Sanctification: Engaging the World Like the Early Church

Stephen O. Presley (Eerdmans)

In many ways, today’s church is encountering the same ostracization, derision, and outright persecution faced by Christians in the earliest centuries of the church’s history. In response, some believers look to fight for the cultural dominance to which they feel entitled, while others retreat in despair from a corrupted culture. Presley’s book teaches us to emulate the early church in resisting these impulses. Following the example of our earliest brothers and sisters, we can rediscover the hope, humility, and patience that come from knowing we are pilgrims called by a faithful Savior to bless the world as salt and light. —Simonetta Carr, author, educator, and translator

(Read CT’s review of Cultural Sanctification.)

Finalists

Know the Theologians

Jennifer Powell McNutt and David W. McNutt (Zondervan)

As Christians, we stand on the shoulders of our theological predecessors, but most of the time, we have little idea who those people are. This is often especially true of contemporary Christianity, which—like the culture around us—tends to prioritize the present over the past. With a great deal of substance and touches of levity, the McNutts introduce key figures in Christian history, pointing to their continuing relevance in Christian life and thought. The authors’ choices reflect the breadth and diversity of the global church, reconnecting us with our forefathers and foremothers in the faith. —Wendy Widder, author, teacher, and Bible commentator

Daily Doctrine: A One-Year Guide to Systematic Theology

Kevin DeYoung (Crossway)

This is the book I wished for when I first started on my journey into the world of Reformed theology. It could only be written by someone like DeYoung, a pastor and popular author who serves as a bridge between the academy and the pew, combining a depth of study with an awareness of what beginners can handle. The book quotes Scripture, scholars, confessions, and philosophical works, always situating them within the history of the church. It handles terms of art in a simple, accessible manner, complete with familiar (and humorous) illustrations. DeYoung doesn’t hesitate to stretch his readers, but he always gives them a boost. —Paige Britton, creator of Grass Roots Theological Library

Photography by Matt Schwerin for Christianity Today

Theology (academic)

Winner

Mere Christian Hermeneutics: Transfiguring What It Means to Read the Bible Theologically

Kevin Vanhoozer (Zondervan Academic)

Can biblical interpretation change the world? In this carefully crafted study, Vanhoozer answers in the affirmative by exploring the relationship between biblical authors, canonical texts, and believing readers. By guiding our gaze to Christ’s transfiguration, he makes illuminating connections between the literal sense of the Bible’s words, their place in the biblical canon, and the glory of the risen Christ that shines all the brighter when we read God’s Word theologically. Deeply rooted in decades of incisive scholarship, this volume captures the distinctive voice of a creative and faithful virtuoso in theology. —Ched Spellman, professor of biblical and theological studies at Cedarville University

Mere Christian Hermeneutics is a masterpiece. With nuance and depth, Vanhoozer examines the implications of believing that the divine author of Scripture is also the sovereign author of history. In outlining a properly theological interpretation of God’s Word, he writes as a seasoned scholar whose mature perspective manifests decades of careful reflection. On many pages, I found at least one sentence most other theologians would work a lifetime hoping to write. Perhaps my highest praise is that the book truly helped me understand what the Bible is, how I want to read it, and the person I want to become as I grow in discerning its glory. —Trevor Laurence, executive director of the Cateclesia Institute

Award of Merit

Gender as Love: A Theological Account of Human Identity, Embodied Desire, and Our Social Worlds

Fellipe do Vale (Baker Academic)

Gender as Love offers a theologically sophisticated take on contentious contemporary debates about gender, steering between the “essentialist” and “social constructivist” positions. Do Vale shows why human beings cannot do without some fixed sense of what it means to be male or female, regardless of time or place. While the book aims to preserve essential distinctions between men and women, it leaves space to critically evaluate the distribution of gendered goods and roles within a given society, carefully discerning which ones are detachable or inseparable from our male and female bodies. In this way, do Vale helps Christians escape entrapment in abstract debates too wooden to do justice to the complexities of creaturely life. —Brian Brock, professor of moral and practical theology at the University of Aberdeen

(Read CT’s review of Gender as Love.)

Finalists

Thinking Through the Problem of Hell: The Divine Presence Model

R. Zachary Manis (Cascade Books)

If you’ve ever found yourself backed into a corner trying to articulate the doctrine of hell, this book is a game-changer. Most Christians can readily say yes to the justice of God. But many wonder whether a loving God can impose eternal retributive punishment. With logical precision and welcome accessibility, Manis examines the problem of hell in a way that holds human freedom and divine sovereignty in genuine tension. His book has aided my own theological journey immensely, renewing my confidence that the doctrine of hell reflects both the depth of God’s love and the weight of his eternal glory. —Haley Goranson Jacob, associate professor of theology at Whitworth University

Why We Pray: Understanding Prayer in the Context of Cosmic Conflict

John C. Peckham (Baker Academic)

If God is benevolent and all-powerful, why does Scripture command us to lay our requests before him “without ceasing?” Peckham answers this question with an elaborate theological vision in which God, granting significant moral autonomy to his image-bearers, is engaged in a cosmic battle between good and evil, with prayer affording him the moral right to intervene without violating human freedom. Theological traditionalists will object—perhaps rightly—to Peckham’s treatment of doctrines like divine immutability (which affirms the unchangeable nature of God’s will). But this book remains a pastorally sensitive inquiry into why prayer matters. —David Rathel, associate professor of Christianity theology at Gateway Seminary

(Read John C. Peckham’s CT article on Jesus’ prayers in the garden of Gethsemane.)