Books

New & Noteworthy 2025

Matt Reynolds

Seven books we’re looking forward to in the new year.

Illustration by E S Kibele Yarman

The Big Relief: The Urgency of Grace for a Worn-Out World

David Zahl (Brazos Press)

The Reason for Church: Why the Body of Christ Still Matters in an Age of Anxiety, Division, and Radical Individualism

Brad Edwards (Zondervan)

Bearing Witness: What the Church Can Learn from Early Abolitionists

Daniel Lee Hill (Baker Academic)

Made to Tremble: How Anxiety Became the Best Thing That Ever Happened to My Faith

Blair Linne (B&H)

Seeing the Supernatural: Investigating Angels, Demons, Mystical Dreams, Near-Death Encounters, and Other Mysteries of the Unseen World

Lee Strobel (Zondervan)

Beyond Church and Parachurch: From Competition to Missional Extension

Angie Ward (InterVarsity Press)

Scrolling Ourselves to Death: Reclaiming Life in a Digital Age

Edited by Brett McCracken and Ivan Mesa (Crossway)

Related

The Christianity Today Book Awards

CT Editors

Also in this issue

This first issue of 2025 exemplifies how reading creates community, grows empathy, gives words to the unnamable, and reminds us that our identities and relationships proceed from the Word of God and the Word made flesh. In this issue, you’ll read about the importance of a book club from Russell Moore and a meditation on the bookends of a life by Jen Wilkin. Mark Meynell writes about the present-day impact of a C. S. Lewis sermon in Ukraine, and Emily Belz reports on how churches care for endangered languages in New York City. Poet Malcolm Guite regales us with literary depth. And we hope you’ll pick up a copy of one of our CT Book Award winners or finalists. Happy reading!

Cover of the January / February 2025 Issue Christianity Today January/February 2025

View issue

AI and All Its Splendors

Jeffrey Bilbro

Skeptical Conversations About Converted Skeptics

Kate Lucky

Living Like a Monk in the Age of Fast Living

Evan B. Howard

Reading—and Eating—as Communion

Ashley Hales

Krista Tippett on Wishful Thinking Versus Hope

Mike Cosper and Krista Tippett

On Rabbits, Redemption, and the Written Word

Timothy Dalrymple

War Changes Everything—and Nothing

Mark Meynell

At My Mother’s Deathbed, I Discovered the Symmetry of a Long Life

Jen Wilkin

The Bestseller that Made Church Cool—and Optional

Ashley Hales

Review

The Best Books for Christian Men Aren't Always About Being Men

Matt Reynolds

News

The Good Book for Baby Names

Daniel Silliman

News

How NYC Churches Guard Endangered Languages

Emily Belz in New York

How Do I Find My Identity in Christ When I So Want to Be Married?

Beth Moore, Kevin Antlitz, and Kiara John-Charles

Review

Good Readers Need More Than Good Reads

Matthew Mullins

Review

No One Told These Ink-Stained Dreamers to Make Books. They Just Did.

Andrew T. Le Peau

News

The Balm of Gilead Grows Again, Maybe

Daniel Silliman

Something Holy Shines

Malcolm Guite

Public Theology Project

How a Book Club Taught Me to Live and Die

Russell Moore

Testimony

I Turned to New Age Psychedelics for Salvation. They Couldn’t Deliver.

Ashley Lande

The Christianity Today Book Awards

CT Editors

Christianity Today's Book of the Year

CT Editors

View issue

Our Latest

View All

Public Theology Project

Jimmy Carter at the Judgment Seat

Russell Moore

The former president’s death at 100 has a lesson for the American church.

The shadow of a man being mean to himself

The False Gospel of Our Inner Critic

Steve Cuss

Our capacity to experience intimacy with Jesus is linked to our internal dialogue.

A circle of chairs made out of books

Public Theology Project

How a Book Club Taught Me to Live and Die

Russell Moore

The point was not the reading—it was the friendship.

Digital collage of birds and seeds

News

The Balm of Gilead Grows Again, Maybe

Daniel Silliman

And other news from Christians around the world.

A dedicated man, absorbed in a book, oblivious to his surroundings.

Review

Good Readers Need More Than Good Reads

Matthew Mullins

Without intentional practices for reading virtuously, even virtuous books can end up furthering vice.

New & Noteworthy 2025

Matt Reynolds

Seven books we’re looking forward to in the new year.

A woman walking by a store window with a wedding dress in it

How Do I Find My Identity in Christ When I So Want to Be Married?

Beth Moore, Kevin Antlitz, and Kiara John-Charles

CT advice columnists also weigh in neighborhood church events and Christian conspiracy theorizing.

A robot hand next to the devil

AI and All Its Splendors

Jeffrey Bilbro

Long before generative AI became a reality, its false promises of ease and justice appeared in science fiction—and the desert temptation of Christ.

Apple PodcastsDown ArrowDown ArrowDown Arrowarrow_left_altLeft ArrowLeft ArrowRight ArrowRight ArrowRight Arrowarrow_up_altUp ArrowUp ArrowAvailable at Amazoncaret-downCloseCloseEmailEmailExpandExpandExternalExternalFacebookfacebook-squareGiftGiftGooglegoogleGoogle KeephamburgerInstagraminstagram-squareLinkLinklinkedin-squareListenListenListenChristianity TodayCT Creative Studio Logologo_orgMegaphoneMenuMenupausePinterestPlayPlayPocketPodcastRSSRSSSaveSaveSaveSearchSearchsearchSpotifyStitcherTelegramTable of ContentsTable of Contentstwitter-squareWhatsAppXYouTubeYouTube