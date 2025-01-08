Church Life

How Do I Find My Identity in Christ When I So Want to Be Married?

Beth Moore, Kevin Antlitz, and Kiara John-Charles

CT advice columnists also weigh in neighborhood church events and Christian conspiracy theorizing.

A woman walking by a store window with a wedding dress in it
Illustration by Jack Richardson

Got a question for CT’s advice columnists? Email advice@christianitytoday.com. Queries may be edited for brevity and clarity.

Q: Our small church is deliberately focused on three adjacent neighborhoods. One family, though, lives 25 minutes away, and they clearly feel a bit left out—for instance, we don’t want to host all-church events at their house. How do we explain we’re glad to have them but unwilling to drop the neighborhood model? —Stumped in South Dakota 

Beth Moore: I love that your question is how to explain rather than whether you should explain. That’s a healthy start! I’m a big believer in clear communication, especially in a case like this, where you know a family in your community feels excluded. 

I recommend meeting with them and approaching the issue with something like this: “Our church is devoted to a neighborhood model, but we are so glad you’re here and don’t want you to feel left out. While we need to stay within these three neighborhoods for our all-church events, let’s talk through ways you could feel more included.” 

Be willing to get creative. For example, could they host a one-time or once-in-a-while special occasion gathering at their house for a small group? Perhaps a gathering for staff and spouses? Or peer couples? That kind of thing, every now and then, could go a long way toward welcoming them without changing the feel of congregational life. 

Whenever possible in this kind of situation, do your best to find an alternative yes when the main answer must be no. This is a way to “clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience” (Col. 3:12). Then, when you still have to say no, at least this family will understand how much they matter to your church. I applaud how wonderful your church community must be for them to make the 25-minute trip!

Beth Moore

Beth Moore and her husband, Keith, reside outside Houston. She has two daughters and an armful of grandchildren. Beth leads Living Proof Ministries, helping women know and love Jesus through Scripture.

Q: How do you respond to Christian—or church—family members when they espouse baseless conspiracy theories? I’m especially thinking in terms of public witness. It’s already a tall order to get people outside the church to take our faith seriously in this day and age. Why would they believe our witness about the Resurrection, for example, if we lack discernment on lesser matters? —On Edge in Oregon

Kevin Antlitz: When someone shares a conspiracy theory, I’m tempted to respond with “the facts.” Or worse, with incredulity, asking, “How could you possibly believe that?” But counterarguments are usually ineffective. Mockery never works. Unless we already have a very close relationship, the other person is likely to tune me out.

As difficult as it may be, I recommend compassion and curiosity for engaging someone who espouses conspiracy theories. 

First, compassion. Psychologists have found that people believe conspiracy theories because they promise certainty and control in a confusing and frightening world. They also reinforce a positive image of oneself and one’s tribe. These are desires we all share. Leading with compassion humanizes us and the people we’re engaging and helps keep the temperature down.

Second, curiosity. Be sincerely curious even if you want to lecture or jeer. Ask questions like “Where did you hear that?” and “Why are you confident it’s true?” Encourage them to dig deeper and wider, to explore other sources that might verify or debunk what they’re claiming. You may learn something too, and you’re effectively encouraging them to be like the noble Bereans who “examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true” (Acts 17:11).

If someone is deep down the rabbit hole, they won’t change their mind quickly, if ever. But compassion and curiosity can open real dialogue where you can challenge false beliefs and hold more firmly to the truth.

Kevin Antlitz

Kevin Antlitz is an Anglican priest at a Pittsburgh church positively overflowing with kids. He and his wife have three children under ten, whom they pray will never know a day apart from Jesus.

Q: I’m 29 and still single. I’ve never had a boyfriend. My pastor talks about making Christ my identity, but I’m not sure what that looks like when I so want to be married. Should I be trying to better embrace my singleness and, if yes, how? I don’t want to make my relationship status my entire identity, but it’s a big part of my life. —Matchless in Massachusetts

Kiara John-Charles: As I read your question, my heart went out to you. Unfulfilled life desires can be deeply challenging, and church culture often elevates marriage to the point that it may feel like life hasn’t begun until you get married. However, church history and Scripture, such as Paul’s words in 1 Corinthians 7, suggest singleness too is valuable and blessed.

During your season of singleness, discover the richness of abiding in Christ. Study Scripture, cultivate a healthy prayer life, spend quality time with Jesus, and develop a healthy faith community. Learn to trust that God alone satisfies your soul, regardless of marital status. Hope for marriage can coexist with a full embrace of singleness.

In practice, singleness offers freedom to serve Christ (1 Cor. 7:32–35) and set your own schedule. Use that liberty well (Gal. 5:13). Explore spiritual disciplines. As you draw near to God, he draws near to you (James 4:8). Also, delight in the pleasures of life, such as traveling, learning new hobbies, playing sports, and nurturing meaningful relationships with friends and family.

Cultivate a life honoring God, full of purpose and joy. Cherish the time you have to dedicate yourself wholly to Jesus. When the right person enters your life, he’ll enhance that joy. Find your identity in being a daughter of God in Christ. Embrace this season; you are not waiting for life to begin.

Kiara John-Charles

Kiara John-Charles is an LA native with Caribbean roots and a love for travel and food. She works as a pediatric occupational therapist and serves at her local church in Long Beach, California.

Got a question for CT’s advice columnists? Email advice@christianitytoday.com. Queries may be edited for brevity and clarity.

This article appeared in the January/February 2025 issue of Christianity Today as "Qualms & Proverbs".

Qualms & Proverbs: Got a question for CT’s advice columnists? Email advice@christianitytoday.com. Queries may be edited for brevity and clarity.

Related

A couple tries to drag their daughter to church.

Do I Have to Go to Church with My Folks?

Beth Moore, Kevin Antlitz, and Kiara John-Charles

A Dating App Dilemma at Church

Beth Moore, Kevin Antlitz, and Kiara John-Charles

Can a Christian Do a Beer Run?

Beth Moore, Kevin Antlitz, and Kiara John-Charles

Also in this issue

This first issue of 2025 exemplifies how reading creates community, grows empathy, gives words to the unnamable, and reminds us that our identities and relationships proceed from the Word of God and the Word made flesh. In this issue, you’ll read about the importance of a book club from Russell Moore and a meditation on the bookends of a life by Jen Wilkin. Mark Meynell writes about the present-day impact of a C. S. Lewis sermon in Ukraine, and Emily Belz reports on how churches care for endangered languages in New York City. Poet Malcolm Guite regales us with literary depth. And we hope you’ll pick up a copy of one of our CT Book Award winners or finalists. Happy reading!

Cover of the January / February 2025 Issue Christianity Today January/February 2025

View issue

AI and All Its Splendors

Jeffrey Bilbro

Skeptical Conversations About Converted Skeptics

Kate Lucky

Living Like a Monk in the Age of Fast Living

Evan B. Howard

Reading—and Eating—as Communion

Ashley Hales

Krista Tippett on Wishful Thinking Versus Hope

Mike Cosper and Krista Tippett

On Rabbits, Redemption, and the Written Word

Timothy Dalrymple

War Changes Everything—and Nothing

Mark Meynell

At My Mother’s Deathbed, I Discovered the Symmetry of a Long Life

Jen Wilkin

The Bestseller that Made Church Cool—and Optional

Ashley Hales

Review

The Best Books for Christian Men Aren't Always About Being Men

Matt Reynolds

News

The Good Book for Baby Names

Daniel Silliman

News

How NYC Churches Guard Endangered Languages

Emily Belz in New York

New & Noteworthy 2025

Matt Reynolds

Review

Good Readers Need More Than Good Reads

Matthew Mullins

Review

No One Told These Ink-Stained Dreamers to Make Books. They Just Did.

Andrew T. Le Peau

News

The Balm of Gilead Grows Again, Maybe

Daniel Silliman

Something Holy Shines

Malcolm Guite

Public Theology Project

How a Book Club Taught Me to Live and Die

Russell Moore

Testimony

I Turned to New Age Psychedelics for Salvation. They Couldn’t Deliver.

Ashley Lande

The Christianity Today Book Awards

CT Editors

Christianity Today's Book of the Year

CT Editors

View issue

Our Latest

View All

Public Theology Project

Jimmy Carter at the Judgment Seat

Russell Moore

The former president’s death at 100 has a lesson for the American church.

The shadow of a man being mean to himself

The False Gospel of Our Inner Critic

Steve Cuss

Our capacity to experience intimacy with Jesus is linked to our internal dialogue.

A circle of chairs made out of books

Public Theology Project

How a Book Club Taught Me to Live and Die

Russell Moore

The point was not the reading—it was the friendship.

Digital collage of birds and seeds

News

The Balm of Gilead Grows Again, Maybe

Daniel Silliman

And other news from Christians around the world.

A dedicated man, absorbed in a book, oblivious to his surroundings.

Review

Good Readers Need More Than Good Reads

Matthew Mullins

Without intentional practices for reading virtuously, even virtuous books can end up furthering vice.

New & Noteworthy 2025

Matt Reynolds

Seven books we’re looking forward to in the new year.

A woman walking by a store window with a wedding dress in it

How Do I Find My Identity in Christ When I So Want to Be Married?

Beth Moore, Kevin Antlitz, and Kiara John-Charles

CT advice columnists also weigh in neighborhood church events and Christian conspiracy theorizing.

A robot hand next to the devil

AI and All Its Splendors

Jeffrey Bilbro

Long before generative AI became a reality, its false promises of ease and justice appeared in science fiction—and the desert temptation of Christ.

Apple PodcastsDown ArrowDown ArrowDown Arrowarrow_left_altLeft ArrowLeft ArrowRight ArrowRight ArrowRight Arrowarrow_up_altUp ArrowUp ArrowAvailable at Amazoncaret-downCloseCloseEmailEmailExpandExpandExternalExternalFacebookfacebook-squareGiftGiftGooglegoogleGoogle KeephamburgerInstagraminstagram-squareLinkLinklinkedin-squareListenListenListenChristianity TodayCT Creative Studio Logologo_orgMegaphoneMenuMenupausePinterestPlayPlayPocketPodcastRSSRSSSaveSaveSaveSearchSearchsearchSpotifyStitcherTelegramTable of ContentsTable of Contentstwitter-squareWhatsAppXYouTubeYouTube