Paving the Way For God’s Perfect Plan

Read Luke 1:14-17

THERE’S SOMETHING about the idea of starting from zero that makes me want to run and hide. As a recovering perfectionist, I like a beautifully constructed plan that articulates all the ins and outs of how things are supposed to go. The thought of being the one to “pave the way” without a guide or rule book is a daunting prospect for me. Have you ever been there? Maybe you’ve been the one who was called to be the “first” in your family. The first to graduate from college; the first to move outside of your hometown; the first to become a Christian.

This is the position John the Baptist found himself in before he was even born. In Luke 1:17, we find the angel of the Lord proclaiming the pioneer that John would be: “And he will go on before the Lord, in the spirit and power of Elijah, to turn the hearts of the parents to their children and the disobedient to the wisdom of the righteous—to make ready a people prepared for the Lord.” John was left with the honorable, and I’m sure unnerving, task of preparing people for Jesus, the promised Messiah. How’s that for paving the way?

And while I know that God equipped John with everything he needed before he was put on this earth, I can’t help but think about the weight and real human emotions that John might have felt and been burdened by. Was he afraid of making a wrong decision? Was he overwhelmed by the idea of authentically articulating who Jesus is? I can’t imagine starting at square one with no books on evangelism, no sinner’s prayer or sermon illustrations.

It’s easy for impostor syndrome to kick in when we look at “paving the way” through the lens of our own abilities. But the beautiful lesson we learn from the life of John the Baptist is that paving the way has nothing to do with our abilities, and everything to do with our availability to God’s call. Being an available vessel grants us the privilege of being in constant collaboration with the Spirit at work within us. And when we are operating from that place of collaboration, there’s no task or call too big for God to accomplish.

He used an old, unlikely couple and their baby as the vessel to spread the good news about the coming of the Savior of the world. Though it will inevitably look different in our own lives, it can be powerful to contemplate what God is inviting us personally to be a vessel for through the Advent season and beyond. It is clear through the lineage of Jesus that God delights in working through our imperfect, unlikely stories to shine his light and love . . . even if that means you’re one of the “firsts” in your sphere of influence to do so. As Christmas dawns and we consider the life of John the Baptist, paving the way for Jesus and his world-changing work, we can consider the invitation that God has bestowed upon our own lives, and whether we will accept it. It may be that there is a host of people you’re paving the way for.

