Lowest Price of the Year

50% off all subscriptions, including gifts
Church Life

When You’re Ready for Jesus to Return

Karen Stiller

The weariness of trial reveals our priorities.

Illustration by Sandra Rilova

Read Haggai 2:6-9

THERE WAS A MOMENT, in the aftermath of my husband’s premature death, when I thought about Jesus coming back and longed for his return with an urgency I had never before experienced. I always knew we were supposed to long for the return of our king—a kind of obligation of anticipation. But I confess I had previously liked my life too much. 

But now, I wanted him to stop all the delays. I imagined the moment arriving and seeing Jesus and thinking, “Yes, yes, there you are. Fantastic!” And then pushing past him as quickly as politely possible to search for my husband. (Is this what it will be like? A busy airport arrival lounge?) 

I imagined throwing myself into his arms once again. (Dear God, please let it be a little bit like that.) I have never known such longing. And I know that this reveals my longings to be out of order. Of course they are. I feel a bit badly about this, but I can confess it to the God who knows us, and who I have discovered made us more resilient than we know and capable of so much love that the vastness of this love’s loss causes grief to feel like an ocean. 

Advent isn’t normally about feeling badly about ourselves or our lives. That’s Lent’s job—the party pooper of the Christian liturgical year. Advent is more like that event planner friend who is cooking up a great feast and making all kinds of fantastic plans for the next month. We wait. We mark off days on the calendar. We are impatient as we prepare.

Enter Haggai. His name even means “festival,” so he’s perfect for Advent. He’s also just what the returned exiles of 520 B.C. needed to get them moving on their temple rebuilding project, which they had been neglecting. The temple had fallen into disrepair during their forced absence. There was government pressure to leave the temple in ruins, and the people had been focusing their efforts on their own houses rather than the work of rebuilding God’s house. 

Haggai hears the call to speak into the lives of God’s people. He stirs himself for the task and stirs the pot, prophetically speaking. He urges the people into action. They come to see their priorities have been misaligned and their longings have been in the wrong order. They find their courage. They start to rebuild and repair the temple. 

“Work, for I am with you,” says the Lord (2:4). I wonder if there’s a moment in the life of a prophet like Haggai, when they see that the message God gave them to deliver has both landed—hit the mark almost exactly—and they experience a moment of pleasure. A job well done. That is a fine thing to consider. 

The sun came up for Haggai and his work crew, and it comes up now for us, each day as the morning turns to afternoon and we turn to work and toil. We sweep. We tidy. We build new temples and patch up the old ones. There is garbage to be taken out and fresh flowers to be put in vases. There is holiness to be seen to, and lived out of and toward, as much as we can muster, while we wait. 

And what about our hearts that long? They can also be an offering. Our longings will all be swept up in joy that might feel even more vast than the ocean that grief becomes. We believe, and we wait. 

We are in the afternoon of the most promising of days. So much more is to come. “I will shake all nations, and what is desired by all nations will come, and I will fill this house with glory,” says the Lord Almighty (2:7). Come, Lord Jesus. Come. 

Karen Stiller is author of Holiness Here, The Minister’s Wife, and other books about the church.

This article is part of A Time for Wonder, a 4-week devotional to help individuals, small groups, and families journey through the 2024 Advent season. Learn more about this special issue that can be used Advent, or any time of year at http://orderct.com/advent.

Also in this issue

In this Advent devotional from Christianity Today, we move through the cycle of morning, afternoon, and evening, each with its own tone and specific reality to press into. As we move through the weeks of Advent, this devotional guides us along a journey through times of renewal, trial, revelation, and ultimately to a time of wonder at the great gift that we have at Christmas: Christ’s incarnation on Earth, his taking on flesh for the sake of love and our salvation. Dive in, find the time to witness the days of Advent through the eyes of wonder, and join as we worship together.

Christianity Today A Time for Wonder

View issue

The Fruit and Fire of the Spirit

Alyssa Stadtlander

An Invitation Written in the Stars

Ken Shigematsu

The Ultimate Wonder

Gabrielle McCullough

Glory in the Eyes of the Shepherds

Julia Bartel

Away in a Manger, Humiliated

Vijay Krishnan

A Time for Wonder

Conor Sweetman

A Promise in the Darkness

Kimberly Phinney

Christmas Beckons Us with Wonder

Isaac Gay

To See a Prophecy Fulfilled

Lily Journey

The Eternal Testimony of Jesus’ Parents

Caleb Saenz

Restless Nights and Renewed Callings

George Sweetman

The Event Horizon of Advent

Andrew Menkis

The Future’s Great Light

Morgan Mitchell

On the Heels of the Miraculous

Courtney Moody

How Insecurity Thwarts a Kingdom

Ryan Keating

Zechariah’s Furnace of Transformation

Christina Gonzalez Ho

After Disaster, God Draws Near

Aaron Cline Hanbury

The Surprising Arrival of a Servant

Jonathan Chan

The Unexpected Fruit of Barrenness

Alicia Hamilton

The Song of Mary Still Echoes Today

Rich Perez

Paving the Way For God’s Perfect Plan

Jasmine Jones

View issue

Our Latest

View All

The Event Horizon of Advent

Andrew Menkis

The Christmas season shows us our redeemed past and hopeful future.

Paving the Way For God’s Perfect Plan

Jasmine Jones

John the Baptist reveals the call for preparation.

The Song of Mary Still Echoes Today

Rich Perez

How the Magnificat speaks to God’s care for the lowly.

How Insecurity Thwarts a Kingdom

Ryan Keating

Herod’s violence reveals the futility of earthly power.

After Disaster, God Draws Near

Aaron Cline Hanbury

How Jeremiah’s prophecy points to Advent’s promise.

Zechariah’s Furnace of Transformation

Christina Gonzalez Ho

What silence and solitude do to the soul.

When You’re Ready for Jesus to Return

Karen Stiller

The weariness of trial reveals our priorities.

Restless Nights and Renewed Callings

George Sweetman

Clarity comes from God in the midst of Joseph’s anxious wrestling.

Apple PodcastsDown ArrowDown ArrowDown Arrowarrow_left_altLeft ArrowLeft ArrowRight ArrowRight ArrowRight Arrowarrow_up_altUp ArrowUp ArrowAvailable at Amazoncaret-downCloseCloseEmailEmailExpandExpandExternalExternalFacebookfacebook-squareGiftGiftGooglegoogleGoogle KeephamburgerInstagraminstagram-squareLinkLinklinkedin-squareListenListenListenChristianity TodayCT Creative Studio Logologo_orgMegaphoneMenuMenupausePinterestPlayPlayPocketPodcastRSSRSSSaveSaveSaveSearchSearchsearchSpotifyStitcherTelegramTable of ContentsTable of Contentstwitter-squareWhatsAppXYouTubeYouTube