Lowest Price of the Year

50% off all subscriptions, including gifts
Church Life

The Event Horizon of Advent

Andrew Menkis

The Christmas season shows us our redeemed past and hopeful future.

Illustration by Sandra Rilova

Read Psalm 110

I ONCE HEARD SOMEONE CLAIM that if you could enter a black hole and reach the event horizon, you would see into the past and future simultaneously. My attempts to wrap my head around this have not yet been successful. I’m no physicist, but I do understand what it is like to stare at my past or to try to see into my future.

Typically, this causes problems. Looking to the past often leads to regret, shame, or depression about what has happened and cannot be changed. Looking to the future often leads to worry, fear, or anxiety about what may happen. The reason for this, I think, is that my gaze is focused solely on myself. In contrast, Christ calls us out of ourselves to look to him. During the Advent season we are invited to look to the past at what Christ has done, even as we look to the future hope of what he will do when he comes again.

David had his eyes set upon Christ when he composed Psalm 110. In the opening lines, God speaks to someone that David calls, “my lord.” In other words, God is talking to King David’s king. This King of Kings is our Savior, Jesus Christ (Acts 2:34–36). The psalm paints a portrait of Christ as victor over God’s enemies, ruler of the nations, powerful, vibrant, and just.

As if this picture wasn’t magnificent enough, the psalm adds another layer to the image: Christ is also a priest after the order of Melchizedek. The author of Hebrews explains why this is significant: “[Melchizedek is] without father or mother, without genealogy, without beginning of days or end of life, resembling the Son of God, he remains a priest forever” (Heb. 7:3). Christ is an eternal priest, unlike the Levitical priests of the Old Testament, a perfect and continuous mediator, intercessor, and advocate between God and his people.

In this poem, David invites us to focus our thoughts, our affections, and our desires on a vision of the priest-king Jesus Christ. As we look into the past and behold the birth, life, suffering, crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension of Christ we are drawn out of our regret, shame, and depression. Christ is king; he has the power to ensure there is nothing that has happened to us, or by us, that God will not use for good (Rom. 8:28). Christ is our priest; all our shame and guilt has been dealt with on the cross.

More than that, Christ has conquered death and the Holy Spirit who brought Christ to life dwells in us, giving us new life and hope for the future. Our worries, our fears, and our anxieties are put into proper perspective when we look to Christ and remember that just as he came once, he will come again to destroy evil, uphold justice, and save his people.

For a psalm so full of violent imagery—enemies made into a footstool, shattered kings, corpses filling the nations—David ends on a surprisingly calm note. In the midst of judging the nations the priest-king stops to take a break. The final portrait David paints for us is of Christ, pausing to take a drink of cool, refreshing water from a brook, then lifting up his head (v. 7). His pause indicates that the end of all things is not yet upon us. We stand in our present moment—the event horizon, if you will—between the first and second coming of Christ. Rather than obsessively staring at our own past or future, through this psalm, Christ invites us to look at him to find forgiveness, identity, peace, security, and hope in what he has done for us in the past, and in what he will do when he returns in the future to establish his reign as priest and king, once and for all.

Andrew Menkis is a theology teacher, with his poetry and prose published in Modern Reformation, Ekstasis, The Gospel Coalition, and Core Christianity.

This article is part of A Time for Wonder, a 4-week devotional to help individuals, small groups, and families journey through the 2024 Advent season. Learn more about this special issue that can be used Advent, or any time of year at http://orderct.com/advent.

Also in this issue

In this Advent devotional from Christianity Today, we move through the cycle of morning, afternoon, and evening, each with its own tone and specific reality to press into. As we move through the weeks of Advent, this devotional guides us along a journey through times of renewal, trial, revelation, and ultimately to a time of wonder at the great gift that we have at Christmas: Christ’s incarnation on Earth, his taking on flesh for the sake of love and our salvation. Dive in, find the time to witness the days of Advent through the eyes of wonder, and join as we worship together.

Christianity Today A Time for Wonder

View issue

The Fruit and Fire of the Spirit

Alyssa Stadtlander

An Invitation Written in the Stars

Ken Shigematsu

The Ultimate Wonder

Gabrielle McCullough

Glory in the Eyes of the Shepherds

Julia Bartel

Away in a Manger, Humiliated

Vijay Krishnan

A Time for Wonder

Conor Sweetman

A Promise in the Darkness

Kimberly Phinney

Christmas Beckons Us with Wonder

Isaac Gay

To See a Prophecy Fulfilled

Lily Journey

The Eternal Testimony of Jesus’ Parents

Caleb Saenz

Restless Nights and Renewed Callings

George Sweetman

The Future’s Great Light

Morgan Mitchell

On the Heels of the Miraculous

Courtney Moody

How Insecurity Thwarts a Kingdom

Ryan Keating

Zechariah’s Furnace of Transformation

Christina Gonzalez Ho

When You’re Ready for Jesus to Return

Karen Stiller

After Disaster, God Draws Near

Aaron Cline Hanbury

The Surprising Arrival of a Servant

Jonathan Chan

The Unexpected Fruit of Barrenness

Alicia Hamilton

The Song of Mary Still Echoes Today

Rich Perez

Paving the Way For God’s Perfect Plan

Jasmine Jones

View issue

Our Latest

View All

The Event Horizon of Advent

Andrew Menkis

The Christmas season shows us our redeemed past and hopeful future.

The Song of Mary Still Echoes Today

Rich Perez

How the Magnificat speaks to God’s care for the lowly.

Paving the Way For God’s Perfect Plan

Jasmine Jones

John the Baptist reveals the call for preparation.

A Time for Wonder

Conor Sweetman

Introducing Christianity Today’s 2024 Advent devotional.

The Surprising Arrival of a Servant

Jonathan Chan

Jesus’ introduction of justice through gentleness.

The Unexpected Fruit of Barrenness

Alicia Hamilton

How the kingdom of God delights in grand reversals.

After Disaster, God Draws Near

Aaron Cline Hanbury

How Jeremiah’s prophecy points to Advent’s promise.

Zechariah’s Furnace of Transformation

Christina Gonzalez Ho

What silence and solitude do to the soul.

Apple PodcastsDown ArrowDown ArrowDown Arrowarrow_left_altLeft ArrowLeft ArrowRight ArrowRight ArrowRight Arrowarrow_up_altUp ArrowUp ArrowAvailable at Amazoncaret-downCloseCloseEmailEmailExpandExpandExternalExternalFacebookfacebook-squareGiftGiftGooglegoogleGoogle KeephamburgerInstagraminstagram-squareLinkLinklinkedin-squareListenListenListenChristianity TodayCT Creative Studio Logologo_orgMegaphoneMenuMenupausePinterestPlayPlayPocketPodcastRSSRSSSaveSaveSaveSearchSearchsearchSpotifyStitcherTelegramTable of ContentsTable of Contentstwitter-squareWhatsAppXYouTubeYouTube