Five days after resigning as lead pastor of Mars Hill Church, Mark Driscoll was once again in front of a crowd—this time, a packed conference of pastors who offered him a standing ovation in support. It only took 474 days for him to announce he was planting a new church in Scottsdale, Arizona.

But while Driscoll wielded his own force of personality to get as much distance from Mars Hill as possible, life in Seattle was a different story. A confused and hurting church was displaced, hundreds of people were out of their jobs, and the fiercest critics of the church practically threw a party.

In our series finale, we follow a few of those threads, which led some people to new ministries, others to new careers, and still others out of the church altogether. We’ll revisit the legacy of Driscoll’s teaching on gender, and we’ll ask whether or not he really preached good news and freedom.

We’ll also look for the presence of Christ, working in surprising and unseen ways to bring beauty out of the ashes of what was once Mars Hill Church.

As we end 2021, we’d love to invite you to join us as we continue to try to tell stories like this. Subscriptions are a great way to do that, and we’d love if you considered us with your end-of-year giving.

“The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill” is a production of Christianity Today



Executive produced by Erik Petrik

Produced, written, and edited by Mike Cosper

Joy Beth Smith is our associate producer.

Music and sound design by Kate Siefker and Mike Cosper

Our theme song for this finale is “Resplendent” by Bill Mallonee and the Vigilantes of Love.

The closing song this week is “All My Favorite People” by Over the Rhine.

Special thanks to Ben Vandermeer

Graphic design by Bryan Todd

Social media by Kara Bettis and Morgan Lee

Editorial consulting by Andrea Palpant Dilley

CT’s Editor in Chief is Timothy Dalrymple.