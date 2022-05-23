Subscribe to this Podcast:
Rachael Denhollander is horrified by the information inside the monumental third-party investigative report into sexual abuse in the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). But she’s not surprised.
“The most sobering part,” Denhollander tells CT public thologian Russell Moore, “is that we should have known, and in many cases, we did know and did nothing.”
The first woman to pursue criminal charges and speak publicly against USA Gymnastics’ team doctor Larry Nassar, Denhollander is an internationally recognized voice on the topic of sexual abuse. As an attorney, author, advocate, and educator, she speaks with gravity and clarity about the crisis of sexual abuse in the SBC and the extreme abuses of power that allowed it.
This is a heavy episode on a devastating topic, but we hope you’ll stick with it. Denhollander’s wisdom provides key ways to resist injustice and honor the vulnerable in a critical time.
