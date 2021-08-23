For the highest prayer is to the goodness of God, and that comes down to us in our lowest need. It quickens our soul and gives it life, and makes it grow in grace and virtue. It is nearest in nature and readiest in grace; for it is the same grace which the soul seeks and always will.

—Julian of Norwich, Revelations of Divine Love

I make it my business only to persevere in his holy presence, wherein I keep myself by a simple attention, and a general fond regard to God, which I may call an actual presence of God; or, to speak better, an habitual, silent, and secret conversation of the soul with God.

—Brother Lawrence, The Practice of the Presence of God

If our presence is dripping with Christ, it will drip with alluring power and also cause demons to flee.

—Marlena Graves, The Way Up Is Down

O Jesus, you who suffer, grant that today and every day I may be able to see you in the person of your sick ones and that, by offering them my care, I may serve you. Grant that, even if you are hidden under the unattractive disguise of anger, of crime, or of madness, I may recognize you and say, “Jesus, you who suffer, how sweet it is to serve you.”

—Mother Teresa, In the Heart of the World, edited by Becky Benenate

So starting today, we craft a prayer strategy with peace in mind, leading to peace of mind for ourselves and the ones we love.

—Priscilla Shirer, Fervent

When we pray we must hold fast and believe that God has heard our prayer. It was for this reason that the ancients defined prayer as an Ascensus mentis ad Deum, “a climbing up of the heart unto God.”

—Martin Luther, Table Talk, featured in Devotional Classics edited by Richard J. Foster and James Bryan Smith

Eternal God, in whose perfect kingdom no sword is drawn but the sword of righteousness, no strength known but the strength of love: So mightily spread abroad your Spirit, that all peoples may be gathered under the banner of the Prince of Peace, as children of one Father; to whom be dominion and glory, now and forever. Amen.

—The Book of Common Prayer

My own hope and prayer is that we go away with a repentant attitude . . . with a sense of our helplessness . . . and yet also with a great confidence in God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who “by the power at work within us is able to do far more abundantly than all we ask or think.”

—C. René Padilla, speaking at the Lausanne Conference, 1974

Let nothing trouble you, nothing frighten you. All things are passing; God never changes. Patient endurance attains all things. Whoever possesses God lacks nothing: God alone suffices.

—Teresa of Avila, a personal prayer she kept in her prayer book

O love ever burning and never extinguished charity

My God set me on fire.

—Augustine, Confessions, featured in An African Prayer Book edited by Desmond Tutu

Noemi Vega Quiñones is a doctoral student in religion and ethics at Southern Methodist University and serves on staff with LaFe, InterVarsity’s Latino fellowship. She is a co-author of Hermanas: Deepening Our Identity and Growing Our Influence.

