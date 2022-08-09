This fall, a recently discovered collection of daily devotionals by Elisabeth Elliot will be published posthumously and released to the public.

In the process of searching for a separate project, writes Michelle Van Loon, radio producers at Back to the Bible “made an extraordinary discovery: A long-buried computer file contained an unpublished devotional by Elliot called Heart of God: 31 Days to Discover God’s Love for You.”

“We ran across it strictly by accident,” said Kathy Reeg, president of the Elisabeth Elliot Foundation. “But nothing is accidental. Everything is providential.”



For more information about the language used in reference to the Waorani tribe, read here.