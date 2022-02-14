The impact of America’s more than 2,500 crisis pregnancy centers is difficult to measure. What role do they play in the steady national decline in abortion rates from 24 per 1,000 women in 1992 to 13.5 and falling in the most recent data?
A new study published by the Public Library of Science found a correlation. About half of women who consider an abortion get one within four weeks. Among those who encounter a crisis pregnancy center, however, the study found that about 30 percent have an abortion.
Whether or not crisis pregnancy centers cause women to change their mind about terminating a pregnancy, it’s clear the centers offer some an alternative.1
Have something to add about this? See something we missed? Share your feedback here.
Subscribe to Christianity Today and get access to this article plus 65+ years of archives.
- Home delivery of CT magazine
- Complete access to articles on ChristianityToday.com
- Over 120 years of magazine archives plus full access to all of CT’s online archives
- Learn more
More from this Issue
Read These Next
- Trending$100M Ad Campaign Aims to Make Jesus the ‘Biggest Brand in Your City’“He Gets Us,” an effort to attract skeptics and cultural Christians, launches nationally this month. But Christians still have questions about how the church markets faith.
- From the MagazineThe Booze-Filled Business Trip That Made Me a ChristianI was on the verge of making a fortune, but I couldn’t stop dwelling on a conversation about religion.
- RelatedAmericans’ Return to Church Has PlateauedTwo years in, more congregations are open without COVID-19 precautions, but Americans aren’t more likely to show up.
- Editor's Pick6 Ways to Vet a ‘Word from the Lord’Prophetic words about a Christian’s calling should be subject to biblical discernment.
100 Women Consider Ending Their Pregnancies. How Many Get an Abortion?
This slideshow is only available for subscribers.
Please log in or subscribe to view the slideshow.