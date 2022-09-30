With a hurricane hitting the coast of Florida as well as the aftermath of a hurricane in Puerto Rico, a typhoon in Alaska, and a 6.4 earthquake in Taiwan, September has been a busy month of natural disasters around the world.

It can be overwhelming to think about the inevitability of earthquakes and storms. There is possibly nothing more unsettling than natural disasters to remind us of our smallness compared to nature’s great power.

These five articles remind us to put creation into the perspective of God’s providence. As Douglas Estes’s 2018 article states, “We grieve over the devastation wrought by storms … we do [what] we all can to help storm victims in Christ’s name, yet we still acknowledge even in our grief that ‘his way is in the whirlwind and the storm’ (Nahum 1:3).”

