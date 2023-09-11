One out of every five Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) churches has struggled, in recent years, to find someone who could play the piano.
Most evangelical church music is played by unpaid volunteers. That means the options for instruments on Sunday morning are limited by the skill and knowledge in a given congregation. While “worship wars” have sometimes raged over particular styles or theological evaluations of this or that instrument, the actual available choices are limited by what people know how to play—and, hopefully, play well.
Will Bishop, associate professor of church music and worship at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, asked about congregational musical ability in the first large-scale survey of SBC music in almost 100 years. He found a few harps. A few trombones. And not as many drums or guitars as you might think.
Have something to add about this? See something we missed? Share your feedback here.
Annual & Monthly subscriptions available.
- Print & Digital Issues of CT magazine
- Complete access to every article on ChristianityToday.com
- Unlimited access to 65+ years of CT’s online archives
- Member-only special issues
- Learn more
More from this Issue
Read These Next
- TrendingAmerican Christians Should Stand with Israel under AttackWhile we pray for peace, we need moral clarity about this war.
- From the MagazineBlessed Are the Thrifty?Jesus’ teachings challenge how we spend when money is tight.
- Editor's PickHow to Combat the Conflict EntrepreneursPugilists can only succeed where there are willing customers. All of us can resolve to invest elsewhere.