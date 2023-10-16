The expansion of technology during the COVID-19 pandemic drastically shifted the landscape of church ministry. Though some changes were temporary, many will remain.

As one of the Arbor researchers put it, “The toothpaste can’t be put back in the tube.”

Our research indicates that more than two-thirds of respondents (67.5%) believe their church was reshaped due to its embrace of technology during the pandemic. Older churches and older participants were even more likely to see their congregation reshaped. Given these results, we believe the recent shift in technology has changed more than just a few activities, it changed the structure or landscape of ministry practice itself.

Based on Chapter 5 of the report, in this episode host Aaron Hill (editor of ChurchSalary) sits down with two researchers from the Arbor Research Group, Tyler Greenway and Terry Linhart to talk about the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on technology in American churches. Featuring an in-depth interview with David Lee, a lead pastor whose church pivoted and found new ways to connect digitally and in-person with their congregation of commuters during the pandemic lockdowns.

