How should Christians think about the insurrection at the Capitol one year later? What’s the point of reading those long genealogies in Scripture? Do leaders in ministry have to use social media?
On this week’s Q&A episode of The Russell Moore Show, Moore answers these questions and more. Tune in for an episode that speaks to timely issues with timeless wisdom.
- How should Christians think about the insurrection at the Capitol one year later?
- Is it necessary to read the lineages in the Bible?
- How does Moore handle the challenges that come with speaking publicly, especially on social media?
- If a husband and wife have clear consciences about sterilization, and they agree that they aren’t going to have any children (or any more children), which spouse should undergo a procedure?
- Who is God, and how do I figure it out?
- How do I begin a gospel conversation with someone who doesn’t believe the Bible?
- What is a Christian perspective on climate change/the floods, fires, and droughts happening all over the world?
Do you have a question for Russell Moore? Send it to questions@russellmoore.com.
