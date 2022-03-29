Everyone struggles with issues of identity. Maybe it’s the way we look or the amount of success we have achieved, but either way, the question “Who am I?” is fundamental. That’s why when we allow others or our culture to answer that question for us, it can lead to devastating consequences. In this episode of VOICES’ Where Ya From? podcast, Rasool speaks with theologian Ekemini Uwan and discovers how the ideology of white supremacy impacted not only the way she viewed herself but her relationship with Christ.

Ekemini Uwan is a public theologian and writer who has dedicated her life to combating racism and bringing awareness to the issues of colorism, microaggressions, and white supremacy. She is a host of Truth’s Table, a popular podcast for black women, and holds a Master of Divinity degree from Westminster Theological Seminary.

From Our Daily Bread Ministries in partnership with Christianity Today.