Great minds think alike, or so we’ve been told, but what if different minds help to build better communities, better companies, and even better churches? In this episode of VOICES’ Where Ya From? podcast, international business consultant Skot Welch discusses diversity, equity, and inclusion and shares his passion for creating communities that reflect the diversity that God designed.
Skot Welch is the president and founder of Global Bridgebuilders, a results-focused firm pioneering diversity and inclusion initiatives to a wide range of Fortune 500 clients in the United States and across the globe. He is also the author of 101 Ways to Enjoy the Mosaic: Creating a Diverse Community Right in Your Own Backyard, the coauthor of Plantation Jesus: Race, Faith, and a New Way Forward, and the founder of The Mosaic Film Experience, an educational platform that empowers underserved youth through digital storytelling. Skot and his wife, Barbara, reside in Michigan and have two children.
