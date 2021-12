Wet sifting brings us closer than ever to the world of Jeremiah, Isaiah, and Hezekiah.

Let’s dispense with our worries that Christmas as we know it isn’t Christian.

After setting himself apart from corrupt televangelists and achieving incredible early success, the Christian network chief lived from scandal to scandal.

[ This article is also available in English and 简体中文 . See all of our Chinese (Traditional) (繁體中文) coverage. ]

Unlock This Article for a Friend

To unlock this article for your friends, use any of the social share buttons on our site, or simply copy the link below.