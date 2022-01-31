In 2021, we published more than 800 translations of Christianity Today articles into Spanish, Portuguese, French, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Indonesian, Korean, and Russian. We’re excited that so many of our essays and news stories have resonated with readers around the world. As we open 2022, we’re delighted to be sharing pieces originally written in Portuguese, Spanish, French, and Indonesian with our English readers.

Last year, we announced a contest for those who write in these languages and received more than 100 submissions. These essays were meticulously reviewed by our language editorial teams and then assessed anonymously by a team of judges. A big thank you to these judges for their time and thoughtfulness. And thank you to everyone who submitted an essay for deeply engaging your faith and the world.

We’re currently entering our third year of building out CT Global’s language ministries. If you’re interested in assisting us in growing this work, here’s where you can learn more about our translation and social media roles.

Any feedback you’d like to share with us, please send here. Thank you for reading!

—Morgan Lee

Global media manager

Indonesian

Editorial director: Maria Fennita, Indonesia

Judges:

Casthelia Kartika: president of Sekolah Tinggi Teologi Amanat Agung (Great Commission Theological Seminary), Jakarta

Jimmy Setiawan: founder of WOW (Wonders Of Worship) Ministry, Jakarta

Wahyu Pramudya: lead pastor of Gereja Kristen Indonesia Ngagel (Indonesian Christian Church Ngagel), Surabaya, and founder of ributrukun.net

French

Editorial director: Léo Lehmann, Belgium

Judges:

Maxime Pierre-Pierre, Haiti: pastor, teacher, Séminaire de Théologie Évangélique de Port-au-Prince (Evangelical Theological Seminary of Port-au Prince)

Alphonse Teyabe, Cameroon: PhD, pastor, researcher, and communications consultant

Marie-Noëlle Yoder, Switzerland: pastor, teacher, and director of French-speaking department, Centre de Formation du Bienenberg (Bienenberg Training Center)

Portuguese

Editorial director: Marisa Lopes, Brazil

Project coordinator: Mariana Albuquerque, Brazil

Judges:

Aldair Queiroz, Brazil: pastor of Igreja Missão Paixão e Compaixão (Passion and Compassion Mission Church), master of theology degree

Rômulo Monteiro, Brazil: pastor of Primeira Igreja Batista de Aquiraz (First Baptist Church of Aquiraz), director of Instituto de Teologia Semear (Semear Institute of Theology), theologian and writer

Tiago Rossi, Brazil: postgraduate work in theology, PhD in international relations/Kuyperian political thinking

Carlos Marques, Brazil: pastor of Igreja Batista (Baptist Church), theologian, and podcaster

Spanish

Editorial director: Livia Giselle Seidel, Mexico/United States

Project coordinator: Sofía Castillo, Argentina



Judges: