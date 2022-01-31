In 2021, we published more than 800 translations of Christianity Today articles into Spanish, Portuguese, French, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Indonesian, Korean, and Russian. We’re excited that so many of our essays and news stories have resonated with readers around the world. As we open 2022, we’re delighted to be sharing pieces originally written in Portuguese, Spanish, French, and Indonesian with our English readers.
Last year, we announced a contest for those who write in these languages and received more than 100 submissions. These essays were meticulously reviewed by our language editorial teams and then assessed anonymously by a team of judges. A big thank you to these judges for their time and thoughtfulness. And thank you to everyone who submitted an essay for deeply engaging your faith and the world.
We’re currently entering our third year of building out CT Global’s language ministries. If you’re interested in assisting us in growing this work, here’s where you can learn more about our translation and social media roles.
Any feedback you’d like to share with us, please send here. Thank you for reading!
—Morgan Lee
Global media manager
Indonesian
Editorial director: Maria Fennita, Indonesia
Judges:
- Casthelia Kartika: president of Sekolah Tinggi Teologi Amanat Agung (Great Commission Theological Seminary), Jakarta
- Jimmy Setiawan: founder of WOW (Wonders Of Worship) Ministry, Jakarta
- Wahyu Pramudya: lead pastor of Gereja Kristen Indonesia Ngagel (Indonesian Christian Church Ngagel), Surabaya, and founder of ributrukun.net
French
Editorial director: Léo Lehmann, Belgium
Judges:
- Maxime Pierre-Pierre, Haiti: pastor, teacher, Séminaire de Théologie Évangélique de Port-au-Prince (Evangelical Theological Seminary of Port-au Prince)
- Alphonse Teyabe, Cameroon: PhD, pastor, researcher, and communications consultant
- Marie-Noëlle Yoder, Switzerland: pastor, teacher, and director of French-speaking department, Centre de Formation du Bienenberg (Bienenberg Training Center)
Portuguese
Editorial director: Marisa Lopes, Brazil
Project coordinator: Mariana Albuquerque, Brazil
Judges:
- Aldair Queiroz, Brazil: pastor of Igreja Missão Paixão e Compaixão (Passion and Compassion Mission Church), master of theology degree
- Rômulo Monteiro, Brazil: pastor of Primeira Igreja Batista de Aquiraz (First Baptist Church of Aquiraz), director of Instituto de Teologia Semear (Semear Institute of Theology), theologian and writer
- Tiago Rossi, Brazil: postgraduate work in theology, PhD in international relations/Kuyperian political thinking
- Carlos Marques, Brazil: pastor of Igreja Batista (Baptist Church), theologian, and podcaster
Spanish
Editorial director: Livia Giselle Seidel, Mexico/United States
Project coordinator: Sofía Castillo, Argentina
Judges:
- Luis Fajardo, Spain: general director of Sociedad Bíblica (Bible Society of Spain), elder at the Asamblea de Hermanos in Valladolid, and professor of biblical Hebrew
- Harold Segura, Colombia: pastor, theologian, and director of World Vision's Faith and Development Department for Latin America and the Caribbean
- Gonzalo Chacón, Costa Rica: pastor, missionary to indigenous peoples of Central America, and invited professor at Escuela de Estudios Pastorales ESEPA (Pastoral Studies School)
- Noa Alarcón, Spain: writer and translator specializing in theology and biblical studies, student of Hispanic and Hebrew philology
- Óscar Fernández, Panama/El Salvador/Costa Rica: theologian and doctoral candidate in socioreligious studies, coordinator for Latin America and the Caribbean of Global Proclamation Academies (Academias de Proclamación Global), member of the board of directors at RREACH (Ramesh Richard Evangelism and Church Health) ministry
