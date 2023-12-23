Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the angel, praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.” — Luke 2:13-14

In Luke 2:13, we witness a party of angels parading the night sky as they sing a declaration of praise over Christ’s arrival on earth as an infant. How marvelous it must have been to hear the shouts of celebration vibrantly filling the air, an honorable demonstration for the divine made flesh. Though we can only imagine what celestial sounds filled the night sky, one familiar piece of music endeavors to offer a glimpse: the famous “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah. Here, an angelic choir welcomes Christ’s presence and power, accompanied by a symphony that has been treasured for centuries—an earthly rendition of the sound of that sacred evening.

The celebration on that night over 2,000 years ago is a foretaste of what is to come: the celebration that will break out as the Lamb, white as snow, sits at the head of the table, waiting for his bride to arrive. We can see the parallels between the angels’ announcement to the shepherds, the soaring music of Handel’s Messiah, and the “voice of a great multitude” shouting praise over the consummation of Christ and his church in Revelation 19:

Hallelujah!

For the Lord our God

the Almighty reigns.

Let us rejoice and exult

and give him the glory,

for the marriage of the Lamb has come,

and his Bride has made herself ready;

it was granted her to clothe herself

with fine linen, bright and pure.

(Rev. 19:6-8, ESV)

In this passage, John witnesses the heralding of the ultimate heavenly marriage and the arrival of Christ’s bride, who has adorned herself in an array of luminescent garments fit for a celestial ceremony. The intersection of Luke 2 and Revelation 19 renders images of Christ exalted first as a child on earth and then passionately praised and hailed as King of Kings in heaven. Both scenes show the heavenly magnitude by which Christ is recognized as supreme and sovereign, each revealing a heavenly host of worshipers dedicated to giving him glory. In both passages, we recognize the same symphony of salvation that proclaims Jesus’ presence and power. As we celebrate Advent, we are invited to make room for a holy observation and take time to contemplate the wonder of his arrival alongside the glory of his eternal reign, participating in the same symphony of salvation.

Reflection Questions:



1. How does contemplating these scenes deepen our awe of Christ's coming and his union with his church?



2. Reflecting on the parallel between Christ's humble arrival on earth and his glorious reign in heaven, what does this reveal about his divine nature and purpose?

Alexis Ragan is a creative writer and ESL instructor, passionate about global missions.

This article is part of The Eternal King Arrives, a 4-week devotional to help individuals, small groups, and families journey through the 2023 Advent season . Learn more about this special issue that can be used Advent, or any time of year at http://orderct.com/advent.

