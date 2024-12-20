Big CT Stories of 2024

News

How do you sum up an entire year? Here at CT, we’re taking a stab at it by revisiting our most-read pieces from 2024.

Readership, of course, is only one measure of an article’s import, success, and value. If you browse our other end-of-year listicles, you’ll find we’re also curating stories by genre (like book reviews), medium (like essays from our print magazine), topic (like archeological discoveries, a perennial favorite), location (like stories from Asia and Latin America), and other criteria.

But readership is telling, too, particularly when the readers in question are those of Christianity Today: Our most-trafficked articles each year offer a snapshot of the interests, hopes, and fears of evangelicals in America and around the world. Below, presented in order of publication, find ten of our most-read articles of 2024. 

My Students Are Reading John Mark Comer, and Now I Know Why

Brad East

The popular pastor’s latest works inhabit a fruitful tension between inheriting church tradition and rebuilding it for today’s world.

Park Street Church in Boston

Park Street Divided: Congregation Asked to End Conflict with a Vote

Daniel Silliman

A clash over leadership at the landmark evangelical church in Boston is testing the strength of democratic governance.

Why John MacArthur Is Wrong About MLK

Justin Giboney

The prominent pastor’s claim that Martin Luther King Jr. was “not a Christian” is not only ahistorical. It misses God’s heart for justice.

Why Character Doesn’t Matter Anymore

Russell Moore

The “cheerful prudery” of Ned Flanders has given way to vulgarity, misogyny, and partisanship. What does this mean for our witness?

It’s the End of the World (But Not as We Know It)

Andrea L. Robinson

The total eclipse is the latest of many apocalyptic expectations corrupting our view of Revelation.

The Secret Sin of ‘Mommy Juice’

Ericka Andersen

Alcoholism among women is rising. Can the church help?

Sarah Young was the bestselling author of "Jesus Calling."

PCA Will Investigate ‘Jesus Calling’ Book

Emily Belz

The author of the bestseller died last year. The investigation will determine if the book is appropriate for Christians.

Ohio Haitians Feel Panic, Local Christians Try to Repair Divides

Emily Belz

As Donald Trump’s unfounded claims circulate, Springfield pastors and immigrant leaders deal with the real-world consequences.

Seminary Professor Accused of Secret Second Marriage

Daniel Silliman

Accountability group says Vince Bantu, an expert in ancient African Christianity, is justifying adultery with an argument for polygamy. Bantu denies their claims.

A still from the movie depicting Bonhoeffer sitting and thinking at his desk.

‘Bonhoeffer’ Bears Little Resemblance to Reality

Myles Werntz

The new biopic from Angel Studios twists the theologian’s life and thought to make a political point.

Thanks for reading Christianity Today in 2024. If you’re not already a subscriber, check out our membership options here.

