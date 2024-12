The most widely read conversion stories of the year.

Illustration by Christianity Today

Sharing testimonies—from the highly dramatic to the quietly convicting—is an important part of what we do at Christianity Today. Below are the top testimonies of 2024, from both our print magazine and online exclusives, ranked in reverse order of what readers loved most.

To Guard Against the Monsters in My Life, I Became a Monster Myself A lifestyle of violence and addiction nearly destroyed me, but it brought me to the foot of the cross.

I Hated ‘Church People.’ But I Knew I Needed Them. As I attended my second funeral in three weeks, two Christians showed me a kindness I couldn’t explain.

How a Chinese-Born Research Scientist Became a Daring Online Evangelist CT’s outgoing Asia editor recalls how God led him to America, toward the Christian faith, onto the internet, and outward to serve the global Chinese church.

What Wrestling Taught an Olympic Gold Medalist About God As he prepares for the Paris Olympics, wrestler Kyle Snyder talks about how faith helped him loosen up and love his teammates.

The 2016 Election Sent Me Searching for Answers Politics had become a false idol, and I needed a deeper source of purpose and meaning.

My Deconstruction Turned to Deconversion. But God Wasn’t Anxious. He pursued me patiently across decades, as I passed from fundamentalism to progressive faith to another faith altogether.

