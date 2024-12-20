News

20 Stories About a Vibrant Global Church

CT Editors

Mennonites thriving in Paraguay, architecturally stunning church buildings in China, and persistent faith amid Haiti’s pervasive gang violence.

Earlier this year, videos of Fijian rugby players singing hymns from the Olympic Village in Paris began to circulate on social media. As their voices traveled through the commune, curious athletes took out their phones and shared the music and its messages with the rest of the world. 

These enchanting expressions of faith prompted a CT story (you’ll find a link below) and also a reminder of the myriad ways the global body of Christ seeks to make him known. For some, it’s through opening a school for special-needs members in their community or helping spread a political vision and infrastructure to Christians in another country. For others, it’s teaching breathing exercises to traumatized refugees or trying to seek church unity with fellow believing citizens. 

For all of us, however, these stories are opportunities to reflect on what it means to live out our faith. What does that look like in the Pacific? 

“When I would walk through the village in the mornings or evenings, I would hear singing coming from the homes,” said Jerusha Matsen Neal, who spent three years on the Fijian island of Viti Levu. “You’d hear singing in four-part harmony, with children.”

A man looks as smoke rises over the Golan Heights after a Hezbollah rocket attack on Northern Israel.

Arab Israeli Christians Stay and Serve as Gaza War Riles Galilee

Jayson Casper

With tens of thousands displaced from the northern border with Lebanon, believers balance their Palestinian and Israeli identities in pursuit of peace with all.

AAJ students participate in a campaign sponsored by Jordan's King Hussein Cancer Center.

Evangelical School Exemplifies Special Needs Education in Jordan

Jayson Casper

Director describes how Alliance school’s “Christian spirit” addresses social challenges to achieve academic inclusion of students with disabilities.

The Julong Church atrium.

A New Blueprint for Chinese Churches: Beyond the Four Walls

Interview by Isabel Ong

In a rapidly urbanizing China, some houses of worship are taking inspiration from the Bible while rethinking local architectural tradition.

Let the Seas Rise and Feed the Poor

Elia Maggang

Helping marine biodiversity flourish is a means of participating in God’s work, says an Indonesian theologian.

People walk by an election campaign billboard in Lisbon.

Brazilian Evangelicals Bring Their Political Playbook to Portugal

Franco Iacomini

Immigrants from South America are a growing force in churches on the other side of the Atlantic. But their electoral initiative is viewed with reservations.

Group of Mennonite immigrants in the waiting room of Jorge Chavez International Airport in Peru.

How Mennonites Learned to Thrive in Latin America

David Román

A denomination known for its traditional way of life and pacifist convictions has spread out across the region.

A map of Singapore with a square paper of Antioch put on top of it with black scribbles in the cream background

The ‘Antioch of Asia’?

Isabel Ong

Christian leaders in Singapore wrestle with a prophetic charge and diminishing cross-cultural evangelism.

The Fijian rugby team singing a hymn prior to a game.

Yes, Fiji Olympians Are Singing Hymns

Kelsey Kramer McGinnis

Viral videos show athletes singing in four-part harmony, a practice with deep Christian and indigenous roots in the Pacific island nation.

A rally in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s Religious Minorities Want Peace Amid Country’s Turmoil

Surinder Kaur

While Hindus publicly confront mob violence against their community, Christians are apprehensive about speaking out.

A man identifies a body after an overnight shooting in the Port-au-Prince suburb of Pétion-Ville in March.

Haitians Are Ministering at the End of the World

Andy Olsen

As Haiti is uprooted by violence, church leaders treat gunshot wounds, give up homes for strangers, and rescue dignitaries.

Shiite women and their children who fled south Lebanon for shelter in Beirut.

Lebanon Evangelicals Serve Shiites Displaced by Hezbollah-Israel War

Jayson Casper

Despite safety risks and strained resources, churches work hard to help Muslims unaccustomed to experiencing Christian love.

Inmates wait as 2,000 detainees are moved to the Terrorist Confinement Centre in El Salvador.

El Salvador’s Prisons Are Full. Prison Ministries Are Not.

Franco Iacomini

Christian organizations are struggling to reach prisoners in a country where 1 in 56 people is in jail.

Kenya's first lady, Rachel Ruto, center, participates in a national prayer gathering for Haiti and other countries in downtown Nairobi on April 15.

Kenyan Pastors Are Praying for Haiti. They’re Also Shaping the Police Mission to Save It.

Andy Olsen

President William Ruto commissioned church leaders to meet with Haitian law enforcement, military representatives, and a gang leader to discuss Kenya’s security mission.

From Descendants of the Dragon to Heirs of God

Sean Long

Their culture tells them the dragon is transcendent. Their Bibles tell them it’s evil. How should Chinese Christians approach this year’s zodiac animal?

Sunday Best in India: Christian Women Weigh What to Wear to Church

Compiled by Surinder Kaur

From embracing Western styles to preserving cultural heritage, how female leaders in six states navigate competing perspectives on appropriate attire.

Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in men's surfing during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Olympics’ Most Iconic Photo Has a Christian Message

Franco Iacomini

The raised index finger of levitating surfer Gabriel Medina is the latest sign that sports success has made Brazilian evangelicals less marginalized and more confident.

Catholics pray during a Good Friday service outside of St. Charles church in Senegal on March 29, 2024.

More Porridge? Senegal Protestants Debate Exchanging Holiday Foods with Muslims

Jayson Casper

Ngalakh combines baobab fruit and peanuts to end Easter in West African nation, reciprocated by the sharing of meat breaking Ramadan’s fast.

Kenya Greets Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music with Excitement—and Skepticism

Moses Wasamu

Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music are popular with Kenyan Christians, but some are increasingly wary of their influence.

‘This Is the Day’ for Filipinos to Develop Their Own Worship Music

Kelsey Kramer McGinnis

In a country known for loving Western praise music—Hillsong’s second-biggest market—a grassroots movement is singing new tunes.

A resident walks through a flooded street as people are evacuated from their homes in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

‘Offering Everything They Have’: How Small Churches Are Saving Lives in Brazil’s Floods

Franco Iacomini

In the country’s most secular state, tiny congregations have made a big impact by their disaster response.

Thank you for reading stories by Christianity Today’s global team in 2024. We regularly translate our work into more than half a dozen languages. Learn more here.

