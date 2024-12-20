20 Stories About a Vibrant Global Church

Mennonites thriving in Paraguay, architecturally stunning church buildings in China, and persistent faith amid Haiti’s pervasive gang violence.

Earlier this year, videos of Fijian rugby players singing hymns from the Olympic Village in Paris began to circulate on social media. As their voices traveled through the commune, curious athletes took out their phones and shared the music and its messages with the rest of the world.

These enchanting expressions of faith prompted a CT story (you’ll find a link below) and also a reminder of the myriad ways the global body of Christ seeks to make him known. For some, it’s through opening a school for special-needs members in their community or helping spread a political vision and infrastructure to Christians in another country. For others, it’s teaching breathing exercises to traumatized refugees or trying to seek church unity with fellow believing citizens.

For all of us, however, these stories are opportunities to reflect on what it means to live out our faith. What does that look like in the Pacific?

“When I would walk through the village in the mornings or evenings, I would hear singing coming from the homes,” said Jerusha Matsen Neal, who spent three years on the Fijian island of Viti Levu. “You’d hear singing in four-part harmony, with children.”

