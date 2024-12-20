Praise and Persecution: 15 stories of Latin America in 2024

News about Christian music and the difficult relationship between some governments and the church were covered in CT’s most-read articles about the continent.

Illustration by Christianity Today

What is it like to live in a country where celebrations like Christmas and Holy Week have been abolished by law?

This is the reality in Uruguay, a nation of 10 million people, often regarded as the most secularized country in the Americas. Just north of Uruguay, Brazil offers a contrasting landscape—evangelicals are on the rise, and Christian music ranks among the most-streamed genres on digital platforms.

Contrasts and inequalities define Latin America, a theme reflected in this selection of 15 of the most-read reports about the region published by CT over the year.

