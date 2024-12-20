Praise and Persecution: 15 stories of Latin America in 2024

In this series
What is it like to live in a country where celebrations like Christmas and Holy Week have been abolished by law?
This is the reality in Uruguay, a nation of 10 million people, often regarded as the most secularized country in the Americas. Just north of Uruguay, Brazil offers a contrasting landscape—evangelicals are on the rise, and Christian music ranks among the most-streamed genres on digital platforms.
Contrasts and inequalities define Latin America, a theme reflected in this selection of 15 of the most-read reports about the region published by CT over the year.
Thank you for reading stories by Christianity Today’s global team in 2024. We regularly translate our work into more than half a dozen languages. Learn more here.