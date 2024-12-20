News

Praise and Persecution: 15 stories of Latin America in 2024

CT Editors

News about Christian music and the difficult relationship between some governments and the church were covered in CT’s most-read articles about the continent.

What is it like to live in a country where celebrations like Christmas and Holy Week have been abolished by law?

This is the reality in Uruguay, a nation of 10 million people, often regarded as the most secularized country in the Americas. Just north of Uruguay, Brazil offers a contrasting landscape—evangelicals are on the rise, and Christian music ranks among the most-streamed genres on digital platforms.  

Contrasts and inequalities define Latin America, a theme reflected in this selection of 15 of the most-read reports about the region published by CT over the year.

The annual Encontro para Consciência Cristã takes place starting Thursday, February 9, in Campina Grande, Brazil.

Brazil’s Doug Wilson Debacle Revives Debate Over Cancel Culture

Erica Neves

Is dropping the controversial American pastor from a conference a biblical move or a political one?

Worshipers in a conference meeting room sing and pray.

Global Methodists Find Joy in Costa Rica

Daniel Silliman in San José, Costa Rica

A crowd celebrating during a Carnival street party in Brazil.

Was Carnival Rapture Warning Courageous or Inappropriate? Brazil Debates Eschatology

Franco Iacomini

After pop star’s surprise witness ends with a bang, evangelical leaders discuss whether to axe apocalypse talk as ineffective evangelism.

Rebels of the National Liberation Army patrol near the Baudo river in Colombia.

How Colombia Became South America’s Hardest Country to Be a Christian

Hernán Restrepo

Officially, the country protects religious liberties better than most in the region. On the ground, it’s more complicated.

Brazilian flag flying over a town called Corcovado with mountains in the background with the Christ the Redeemer statue on top.

Brazilian Evangelicals Are Split on Lausanne’s Legacy

Franco Iacomini

Latin American Christians developed integral mission theology. Do they still want to own it?

Brazilian Pop Stars Are Praising God with Their Voices. What About with Their Hearts?

Franco Iacomini

As Brazilian gospel music’s popularity soars, artists with little Christian background are releasing worship songs. Does it matter why?

As Nicaragua Cancels Hundreds of Churches, Pastors and Advocates Debate Impact

Franco Iacomini

Hundreds of evangelical ministries lose legal status as Ortega regime confiscates assets and imposes up to 30 percent fee on offerings.

A migrant woman carrying her daughter near the first border control of the Darien Province in Panama.

If Panama Closes the Darién Gap, Would Evangelicals Care?

Franco Iacomini

(UPDATED) Migrant rights have been off-radar for many Panamanian Christians. But as pressures increase, some are speaking out ahead of this weekend’s general elections.

A rodeo that takes place every year during Holy Week in Uruguay.

How the Gaucho Stole Easter in Uruguay

Franco Iacomini

More than 100 years ago, Latin America’s most secular country abolished Christian holidays. Local church leaders have struggled to reclaim them since.

Come, Follow Me: Brazil’s Christian Influencers Outcompete Pastors for Attention

Carlos Segundo

Evangelical leaders warn against spiritual immaturity and economic impulses in the social media landscape. 

Mapuche Huilliche communities have indefinitely taken over the Osorno Cathedral in Chile.

How Indigenous Conflicts in Chile Ended up Targeting Christians

Israel Viches

Mapuche attacks against the government and environmental companies have included the arson of numerous churches.

A resident walks through a flooded street as people are evacuated from their homes in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

‘Offering Everything They Have’: How Small Churches Are Saving Lives in Brazil’s Floods

Franco Iacomini

In the country’s most secular state, tiny congregations have made a big impact by their disaster response.

Claudia Sheinbaum supporters during a presidential campaign event

Mexican Female Leaders Are Breaking Through Politically. Are Evangelical Women Too?

Compiled by Franco Iacomini

Four leaders weigh in on whether a woman president will change gender dynamics in the church.

A protest in Venezuela against Nicolas Maduro winning the presidential election due to questions surrounding his victory.

Venezuelan Churches Brace for Migration Wave After Disputed Maduro Election

Franco Iacomini

Evangelicals call for peace amid violent crackdown against opposition demonstrators.

How Colombia’s Most Popular Christian Artist Landed in Houston

Hernán Restrepo

Alex Campos has a new home in Texas and a new musical focus—Latin worship.

Thank you for reading stories by Christianity Today’s global team in 2024. We regularly translate our work into more than half a dozen languages. Learn more here.

