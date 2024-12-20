News

The Bulletin’s Favorite Conversations of 2024

In a tempest-tossed political and cultural season, these episodes anchored us.

Teenagers with an American flag in their backpacks, a dog barking in a megaphone, and a chef cooking
In 2024, The BulletinChristianity Today’s flagship news podcast—hosted thought-provoking conversations with dynamic guests. Each episode explores the people, events, and issues shaping our world, with an eye to how Christians can respond with wise and measured discourse. These conversations on headlining topics feature engaging discussion, incisive analysis, and gospel-grounded hope in a polarized season.

One-on-One with Frank Bruni

The New York Times columnist talks about his new book on grievance and how to talk across differences.

Chaos Menu

RNC recap, Dr. Ruth and Richard Simmons die, and Christian higher ed’s survival.

Sharon (McMahon) Says So

A special one-on-one conversation with Sharon McMahon—aka @sharonsaysso—and Mike Cosper.

Take a Look at Me Now

Presidential campaign updates, the Taliban’s new Code of Laws, and caring for our souls.

One-on-One with Rebeccah Heinrichs

Mike Cosper welcomes Rebeccah Heinrichs of Hudson Institute for a conversation about national security.

One-on-One with Francis Collins

 Mike Cosper interviews Francis Collins on his upcoming book, The Road to Wisdom.

A Frightened Dog Barks Louder

The Bulletin talks about Israel’s recent attacks in Lebanon, the soul of MAGA, and shamelessness in the scandal stories of Sean Combs and Olivia Nuzzi.

October 7, 2023 Remembrance with Yossi Halevi

The Bulletin remembers the tragic events in Israel on October 7, 2023 and the year of turmoil that has followed.

Sultan of Swing

The Bulletin addresses the election of Donald Trump.

Paying Attention with Krista Tippett

The Bulletin welcomes Krista Tippett for a conversation with Mike Cosper about the slow work of learning how to cultivate attention and wisdom

