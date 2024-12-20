The Bulletin’s Favorite Conversations of 2024

In a tempest-tossed political and cultural season, these episodes anchored us.

In 2024, The Bulletin—Christianity Today’s flagship news podcast—hosted thought-provoking conversations with dynamic guests. Each episode explores the people, events, and issues shaping our world, with an eye to how Christians can respond with wise and measured discourse. These conversations on headlining topics feature engaging discussion, incisive analysis, and gospel-grounded hope in a polarized season.

One-on-One with Frank Bruni The New York Times columnist talks about his new book on grievance and how to talk across differences.

Chaos Menu RNC recap, Dr. Ruth and Richard Simmons die, and Christian higher ed’s survival.

Sharon (McMahon) Says So A special one-on-one conversation with Sharon McMahon—aka @sharonsaysso—and Mike Cosper.

Take a Look at Me Now Presidential campaign updates, the Taliban’s new Code of Laws, and caring for our souls.

One-on-One with Rebeccah Heinrichs Mike Cosper welcomes Rebeccah Heinrichs of Hudson Institute for a conversation about national security.

One-on-One with Francis Collins Mike Cosper interviews Francis Collins on his upcoming book, The Road to Wisdom.

A Frightened Dog Barks Louder The Bulletin talks about Israel’s recent attacks in Lebanon, the soul of MAGA, and shamelessness in the scandal stories of Sean Combs and Olivia Nuzzi.

October 7, 2023 Remembrance with Yossi Halevi The Bulletin remembers the tragic events in Israel on October 7, 2023 and the year of turmoil that has followed.

Sultan of Swing The Bulletin addresses the election of Donald Trump.

Paying Attention with Krista Tippett The Bulletin welcomes Krista Tippett for a conversation with Mike Cosper about the slow work of learning how to cultivate attention and wisdom

