CT’s Most Memorable Print Pieces from 2024

We hope these articles will delight you anew—whether you thumb through your stack of CT print magazines or revisit each online.

Illustration by Christianity Today

There’s something unmistakable about cracking open the spine of a new book or getting a whiff of that library-stack smell. Sitting with printed words invites readers to slow down—to savor and delight in ideas, reporting, arguments, and well-wrought turns of phrase. While digital information snowballs, the printed page invites us into a curated conversation through both content and form.

In our print pieces at Christianity Today, we’re always on the lookout for fantastic writing that is full of rich theological content, in-depth reporting, and carefully argued ideas—all in service to Christ and his kingdom.

The 10 pieces below (presented in order of publication) are ones our editors labored over and lingered over. We hope these articles will delight you anew—whether you thumb through your stack of CT print magazines or revisit each online.

