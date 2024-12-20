Church Life

CT’s Most Memorable Print Pieces from 2024

CT Editors

We hope these articles will delight you anew—whether you thumb through your stack of CT print magazines or revisit each online.

Top print stories featuring a photo of president Richard Nixon, a pastor-lawyer named Keith Boyette, and an illustration of Paul, the Apostle
Christianity Today December 20, 2024
Illustration by Christianity Today

In this series

There’s something unmistakable about cracking open the spine of a new book or getting a whiff of that library-stack smell. Sitting with printed words invites readers to slow down—to savor and delight in ideas, reporting, arguments, and well-wrought turns of phrase. While digital information snowballs, the printed page invites us into a curated conversation through both content and form.

In our print pieces at Christianity Today, we’re always on the lookout for fantastic writing that is full of rich theological content, in-depth reporting, and carefully argued ideas—all in service to Christ and his kingdom.

The 10 pieces below (presented in order of publication) are ones our editors labored over and lingered over. We hope these articles will delight you anew—whether you thumb through your stack of CT print magazines or revisit each online.

How Doubt Derailed a Train Town

Emily Belz in East Palestine, Ohio

After a major chemical spill in Ohio, disagreement tore close-knit East Palestine apart. Local churches are working to heal the ravages of mistrust.

Was Paul a Slave?

Mark R. Fairchild and Jordan K. Monson

The surprising argument that Saul of Tarsus was born into bondage.

He Told Richard Nixon to Confess

Daniel Silliman

Most ministers were silent about Watergate. Why was one evangelical pastor different?

Confessions of a Loner

Sophia Lee

As a newlywed and a new mother, I built exactly the life I wanted. The only thing missing was everyone else.

Monet Bacs is the Arizona strategic director for the Libre Initiative.

Why Both Parties Want Hispanic Evangelicals in 2024

Harvest Prude in Texas and Arizona

This year’s most closely watched voting bloc is reshaping the presidential contest—and the church.

Making Space for ‘Yearners’

Daniel Taylor

Some in our churches live in the borderlands between committed faith and disbelief.

portrait of Keith Boyette standing behind a chair in a library

The Man Who Made Global Methodism Possible

Daniel Silliman

Keith Boyette prepares for retirement as the denomination gathers formally for the first time.

An old brick house with cross stitched flowers over it.

A Vision for Repair

Bonnie Kristian

We don’t fix things anymore—relationships, democracies, or socks. That’s a problem.

Finding Sobriety—and Jesus—in Vietnam’s Christian Drug Rehabs

Angela Lu Fulton in Hanoi

The country’s church-run addiction centers are so effective that communist officials are taking notice.

A beautiful waterfall and creek next to a creek filled with garbage

Pilgrim at Plaster Creek

Sara Kyoungah White

Christ comes to make all things new—even West Michigan’s most polluted watershed.

We’d love for you to read more thoughtful CT articles this coming year. Subscribe now to Christianity Today.

Also in this series

Teenagers with an American flag in their backpacks, a dog barking in a megaphone, and a chef cooking The Bulletin’s Favorite Conversations of 2024

CT Media

Listicle series lead Christianity Today in 2024

CT Editors

Top stories about the global church 20 Stories About a Vibrant Global Church

CT Editors

Top Asia Stories featuring a dragon and church Christianity Today’s 10 Most Read Asia Stories of 2024

CT Editors

13 stories in the greater middle east and africa 13 Stories from the Greater Middle East and Africa From 2024

CT Editors

CT Best Ideas CT’s Best Ideas of 2024

CT Editors

CT Top Stories Big CT Stories of 2024

CT Editors

Top stories you missed featuring a man passing out hymnals, a woman in front of Chinatown, and an astronaut Christianity Today Stories You May Have Missed in 2024

CT Editors

15 Latin America stories featuring a man walking through a flood, men holding a flag, and a immigrant woman Praise and Persecution: 15 stories of Latin America in 2024

CT Editors

Top news stories featuring campaign signs, a political gathering, and a church gathering Christianity Today’s Top News Stories of 2024

CT Editors

Top Book Reviews of 2024 featuring a woman reading, Canadian professor Jordan Peterson, and a wedding cake topper, a couple over a pie chart. Christianity Today’s 10 Most Read Book Reviews of 2024

CT Editors

Christianity Today’s Reader-Favorite Testimonies of 2024 featuring 3 portraits. Christianity Today’s Reader-Favorite Testimonies of 2024

CT Editors

Portraits of Christian leaders who have died in 2024 12 Christian Leaders Who Died in 2024

CT Editors

Our Latest

View All

Portraits of Christian leaders who have died in 2024

News

12 Christian Leaders Who Died in 2024

CT Editors

Remembering Tony Campolo, Jürgen Moltmann, Paul Pressler, and others.

Top stories about the global church

News

20 Stories About a Vibrant Global Church

CT Editors

Mennonites thriving in Paraguay, architecturally stunning church buildings in China, and persistent faith amid Haiti’s pervasive gang violence.

Stories of the European church

News

10 Stories about the European Church in 2024

CT Editors

Jürgen Moltmann passes, Russia restricts Ukrainian churches, and church planters strategize about how to start congregations on a continent that thinks it doesn’t need God.

A repeating pattern of red and green squares and people singing.

Repeat the Sounding Joy—Until it Becomes Habit

Shena Ashcraft

Both science and Scripture attest to the power of rejoicing, especially when we don’t feel like it.

Teenagers with an American flag in their backpacks, a dog barking in a megaphone, and a chef cooking

The Bulletin’s Favorite Conversations of 2024

CT Media

In a tempest-tossed political and cultural season, these episodes anchored us.

Listicle series lead

Christianity Today in 2024

CT Editors

A year in review of our most read articles and favorite stories.

Top Asia Stories featuring a dragon and church

Christianity Today’s 10 Most Read Asia Stories of 2024

CT Editors

Tightening restrictions on Indian Christians, the testimony of a president’s daughter, and thoughts on when pastors should retire.

13 stories in the greater middle east and africa

News

13 Stories from the Greater Middle East and Africa From 2024

CT Editors

Covering tragedy, controversy, and culinary signs of hope, here is a chronological survey of Christian news from the region.

Apple PodcastsDown ArrowDown ArrowDown Arrowarrow_left_altLeft ArrowLeft ArrowRight ArrowRight ArrowRight Arrowarrow_up_altUp ArrowUp ArrowAvailable at Amazoncaret-downCloseCloseEmailEmailExpandExpandExternalExternalFacebookfacebook-squareGiftGiftGooglegoogleGoogle KeephamburgerInstagraminstagram-squareLinkLinklinkedin-squareListenListenListenChristianity TodayCT Creative Studio Logologo_orgMegaphoneMenuMenupausePinterestPlayPlayPocketPodcastRSSRSSSaveSaveSaveSearchSearchsearchSpotifyStitcherTelegramTable of ContentsTable of Contentstwitter-squareWhatsAppXYouTubeYouTube