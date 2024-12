Tightening restrictions on Indian Christians, the testimony of a president’s daughter, and thoughts on when pastors should retire.

Sixty percent of the world population lives in Asia, including a growing and active Christian community. This year, the top ten Asia stories on CT’s website focused on India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Read these stories (arranged with the most-read story first) below:

How Old Is Too Old to Lead a Church? Six Asian church leaders discuss whether it’s wise for congregations to set age limits for senior pastors.

