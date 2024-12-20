12 Christian Leaders Who Died in 2024

Illustration by Christianity Today

Christians are called to “contend for the faith” (Jude 3:3). But what that looks like—how believers apply that call to their own context and historical moment—can vary a great deal.

A number of the leaders whose passings we witnessed in 2024 spent their lives calling evangelicals to contend. Some wanted evangelicals to contend with poverty (Tony Campolo); some, with racism (Bill Pannell); some, liberals (Beverly LaHaye). Others focused their life’s work on worship, theology, and the interpretation of Scripture.

These obituaries offered us opportunities to assess their contentions—and our own. The truth is, each of us will contend, one way or another. We are all living out our answers to the question of what we think that looks like.

In alphabetical order, here are a dozen Christian leaders who died in 2024:

