12 Christian Leaders Who Died in 2024

Christians are called to “contend for the faith” (Jude 3:3). But what that looks like—how believers apply that call to their own context and historical moment—can vary a great deal.

A number of the leaders whose passings we witnessed in 2024 spent their lives calling evangelicals to contend. Some wanted evangelicals to contend with poverty (Tony Campolo); some, with racism (Bill Pannell); some, liberals (Beverly LaHaye). Others focused their life’s work on worship, theology, and the interpretation of Scripture.

These obituaries offered us opportunities to assess their contentions—and our own. The truth is, each of us will contend, one way or another. We are all living out our answers to the question of what we think that looks like.

In alphabetical order, here are a dozen Christian leaders who died in 2024:

Died: Joel Belz, Founder of World Magazine

Daniel Silliman

A “newspaper man at heart,” he believed Christians needed “sound journalism, grounded in facts and biblical truth.”

Henry Blackaby

Died: Henry Blackaby, Author of ‘Experiencing God’

Carol Pipes – Baptist Press

The Canadian pastor’s influential Bible study sold 8 million copies and pointed readers to trust God’s plan.

Sam Butcher Precious Moments painting obit image

Died: Sam Butcher, Artist Who Created Precious Moments

Daniel Silliman

His porcelain figurines sold millions while he built a church inspired by the Sistine Chapel.

Tony Campolo obituary photo B&W

Died: Tony Campolo, Champion of ‘Red Letter’ Christianity

Daniel Silliman

The Baptist pastor and sociologist argued caring for the poor was an integral part of proclaiming the gospel.

Died: Timothy Dudley-Smith, Who Turned Metrical Poetry into Hundreds of Hymns

Daniel Silliman

The Church of England minister wrote “Tell Out, My Soul,” “Lord, for the Years,” “Sing a New Song,” and “Faithful Vigil Ended.”

Died: Patricia Gundry, Evangelical Feminist Who Wanted Women to Be Free

Daniel Silliman

Studying Scripture, she argued patriarchy was a result of Adam and Eve’s sin, not God’s good plan.

Died: Beverly LaHaye, Pastor’s Wife Who Led Religious Right

Daniel Silliman

The founder of Concerned Women for America was credited by President Ronald Reagan with “changing the face of American politics.”

Obit image black and white Hal Lindsey

Died: ‘Late Great Planet Earth’ Author Hal Lindsey

Daniel G. Hummel

He brought apocalyptic theology to the masses, arguing the Bible has the answer to the question “What happens next?”

Died: Jürgen Moltmann, Theologian of Hope

Daniel Silliman

A German soldier found by Christ in a prisoner of war camp, he became a renowned Christian scholar who taught that “God weeps with us so that we may someday laugh with him.”

Died: Nguyen Quang Trung, Mennonite Who Led Church Through Dark Days in Vietnam

Daniel Silliman

From 1978 to 2008, he fought for legal recognition and freedom to worship for the Anabaptist denomination.

obit image william bill pannell black evangelical

Died: Bill Pannell, Black Evangelical Who Raised the Issue of Racism

Daniel Silliman

He wanted white believers to reckon with “cultural captivity,” but saw them become “more and more American and less and less Christian.”

Died: Disgraced Southern Baptist Leader Paul Pressler

Daniel Silliman

The Texas judge behind the political strategy for the “conservative resurgence” molested and assaulted teenage boys, according to allegations eight men made in court.

