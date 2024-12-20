CT’s Best Ideas of 2024

Ideas

For many writers, putting hundreds or thousands of words on the page is not the most difficult part of writing. It is rather the ideation phase, the task of coming up with what we call the pitch, the angle, or the take and then determining whether the idea we’ve gotten is worth anything: if it holds together, if it tells the truth, if it might possibly edify the church.

On some blessed occasions, the idea may simply appear, like Gabriel to Mary, an unlooked-for mental gift. Perhaps more often, ideation can be a slog. It recalls less the first chapter of Luke than that of Ecclesiastes: “Is there anything of which one can say, ‘Look! This is something new’?” (v. 10)

However they came about, the 15 articles below (presented in order of publication), are ideas-driven pieces that stuck with CT editors this year. They present fresh insights alongside timeless truths and bring surprising perspectives to both familiar and novel debates. We hope you find them as intriguing, delightful, and thought-provoking as we did.

Immigrants wait to be processed by US Border Patrol agents at an encampment near the US-Mexico border.

The Selfish Ambition of Our Immigration Debate

Justin Giboney

Migrants, border states, and sanctuary cities alike are suffering because of our leaders’ spiteful rivalries.

My Disabled Son Is the Image of God

Greg Harris

As a pastor, I’ve wrestled with the theological implications of my child’s disability.

Maya Hawke (center) as Flannery O'Connor in Wildcat.

‘Wildcat’ Is as Unsettling as Flannery O’Connor Would Have Wanted

Jessica Hooten Wilson

Ethan Hawke has made a movie as scandalous as one of the writer’s short stories.

Be Quick to Listen, Slow to ‘Therapy Speak’

Mia Staub

Using terms like trauma, abuse, and toxic too flippantly has consequences for our relationships.

Evangelicals Don’t Love Donald Trump Enough

Russell Moore

Christians who wave away the former president’s sexual immorality may be the most anti-Trump constituency of all.

I’m Trading My Career for Motherhood. Neither Will Fulfill Me.

Sophia Lee

This isn’t a female problem, but a human one.

A Theological Monument to Unity amid Diversity

S. Joshua Swamidass

Fifty years ago, the Lausanne Covenant’s solution to rampant division in evangelical ranks wasn’t uniformity.

An Alternative to the Bonhoeffer Option

Jared Stacy

Christians today can learn from WWII-era theologian K.H. Miskotte about resisting without resorting to political violence.

An old brick house with cross stitched flowers over it.

A Vision for Repair

Bonnie Kristian

We don’t fix things anymore—relationships, democracies, or socks. That’s a problem.

Triumphalism After Dobbs Was a Mistake

Marvin Olasky

The pro-life movement has forgotten its roots. We need to get back to basics.

An old TV with a fuzzy screen and an antenna made from a fork and knife.

Taste and See If the Show is Good

Kate Lucky

Christians like to talk up pop culture’s resonance with our faith. But what matters more is our own conformity to Christ.

Kendrick Lamar and Lecrae on a colorful background.

What Would Lecrae Do?

Christina Gonzalez Ho

Why Kendrick Lamar’s question matters.

Time Is Not a Political Promise

Myles Werntz

Candidates say they’ll revive a gloried past or birth a better future. But Christians especially should know that isn’t how time works.

An unplugged TV sitting on the ground

A Vision for Screen-Free Church

Brad East

Too many of our worship services are digitally indistinguishable from secular spaces. Church can and should be different.

A ballot box with voting papers falling all around it

The Antidote to Election Anxiety

Carrie McKean

My community is the kind you see in articles hyping the threat of political violence. Reality is more mundane—and hopeful.

Thanks for reading Christianity Today in 2024.

