Christianity Today’s 10 Most Read Book Reviews of 2024

CT Editors

Analyzing the appeal of John Mark Comer and Jordan Peterson—and much more from the year in books.

Christianity Today December 20, 2024
Here are our most popular book reviews of 2024, ranked in reverse order of what our online audience read most.

Your Politics May Be Less Bible-Based than You Think

Joseph Holmes

Preston Sprinkle’s Exiles is a bracing call to return to Scripture, but some of his specific political applications are dubious.

Criticizing Critical Race Theory—and Its Critics

Daniel Darling

A new book seems oddly outraged that CRT skeptics take its arguments seriously.

The Data-Backed Case for Marriage

Joseph Holmes

Brad Wilcox’s Get Married debunks misguided conventional wisdom and offers both challenge and hope to Christian singles.

Three Evangelical ‘Founding Fathers’ and Their Complicated Relationships to Slavery

Robert W. Caldwell III

A new book steers between full condemnation and “men of their time” dodges.

Make Christianity Spooky Again

Brad East

Rod Dreher’s new book is a sprawling, vulnerable call to enchantment in a disenchanted world.

The Artemis of Ephesus

The Myth Behind the Meaning of Paul’s Words on Women and Childbearing

Madison N. Pierce

Sandra Glahn studies the record of an Ephesian goddess to aid our reading of a challenging passage.

Tim Alberta Is More Sad Than Angry at His American Evangelical Family

Daniel Bennett

The Atlantic journalist’s portrait of a fractured movement chooses lament over axe-grinding.

What Believers Can and Can’t Affirm in Those Who Affirm Same-Sex Marriage

Darrin W. Snyder Belousek

Rebecca McLaughlin takes care to filter their legitimate claims from their flawed assumptions.

Jordan Peterson Loves God’s Word. But What About God?

Brad East

The popular influencer’s latest book, “We Who Wrestle with God,” is ambitious, insightful, and slippery on theological truth.

My Students Are Reading John Mark Comer, and Now I Know Why

Brad East

The popular pastor’s latest works inhabit a fruitful tension between inheriting church tradition and rebuilding it for today’s world.

