Christianity Today’s 10 Most Read Book Reviews of 2024

In this series
Here are our most popular book reviews of 2024, ranked in reverse order of what our online audience read most.
Thanks for reading Christianity Today in 2024. If you’re not already a subscriber, check out our membership options here.
Analyzing the appeal of John Mark Comer and Jordan Peterson—and much more from the year in books.
Here are our most popular book reviews of 2024, ranked in reverse order of what our online audience read most.
Thanks for reading Christianity Today in 2024. If you’re not already a subscriber, check out our membership options here.
News
Remembering Tony Campolo, Jürgen Moltmann, Paul Pressler, and others.
News
Mennonites thriving in Paraguay, architecturally stunning church buildings in China, and persistent faith amid Haiti’s pervasive gang violence.
In a tempest-tossed political and cultural season, these episodes anchored us.
Tightening restrictions on Indian Christians, the testimony of a president’s daughter, and thoughts on when pastors should retire.
News
Covering tragedy, controversy, and culinary signs of hope, here is a chronological survey of Christian news from the region.
A selection of 15 of our most intriguing, delightful, and thought-provoking articles on theology, politics, culture, and more.
Ten of our most-read articles this year.
We hope these articles will delight you anew—whether you thumb through your stack of CT print magazines or revisit each online.