Christianity Today’s 10 Most Read Book Reviews of 2024

Analyzing the appeal of John Mark Comer and Jordan Peterson—and much more from the year in books.

Here are our most popular book reviews of 2024, ranked in reverse order of what our online audience read most.

Your Politics May Be Less Bible-Based than You Think Preston Sprinkle’s Exiles is a bracing call to return to Scripture, but some of his specific political applications are dubious.

Criticizing Critical Race Theory—and Its Critics A new book seems oddly outraged that CRT skeptics take its arguments seriously.

The Data-Backed Case for Marriage Brad Wilcox’s Get Married debunks misguided conventional wisdom and offers both challenge and hope to Christian singles.

Make Christianity Spooky Again Rod Dreher’s new book is a sprawling, vulnerable call to enchantment in a disenchanted world.

The Myth Behind the Meaning of Paul’s Words on Women and Childbearing Sandra Glahn studies the record of an Ephesian goddess to aid our reading of a challenging passage.

My Students Are Reading John Mark Comer, and Now I Know Why The popular pastor’s latest works inhabit a fruitful tension between inheriting church tradition and rebuilding it for today’s world.

