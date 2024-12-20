Christianity Today Stories You May Have Missed in 2024

Ideas

From an elder in space to reflections on doubt, friendship, and miscarriage.

Some of the stories we publish at Christianity Today are “clicky.” They’re news reports about well-known people or organizations. They’re opinion pieces with provocative titles. They’re movie reviews of the year’s biggest films.

But some of our most compelling, important, and inspiring stories are not clicky. They are reported from lesser-known places—lesser-known, at least, for a segment of our Western audience. They make nuanced arguments that aren’t easily captured in headlines. They have wonderful details and sharp sentences. But you won’t know that until after you click.

Here are 15 of those kinds of stories from this year. You’ll find Kenyan Christians eating fish and playing hymns and learning Chinese to evangelize their neighbors. You’ll learn about the ministries trying to stop exploitative cyberscamming around the world. You’ll be encouraged by an important birthday call from the International Space Station.

You’ll read reflections on doubt and scarcity and fracture and repair. And you’ll encounter some of those sharp sentences. Some of my favorites, from the final essay on this list: “I reached for my Bible and ran my fingers over the puckered pages. To whom else could I go? The Lord has the words of eternal life, and I’m a complete sucker for him.”

girl in Kenyan chinatown

Called to Kenya’s Chinatowns

Sophia Lee

Even other Christians thought it was strange when two Kenyans wanted to evangelize their Chinese neighbors.

Fractured Are the Peacemakers

Sophia Lee in Israel and Palestine

A Christian reconciliation group in Israel and Palestine warned that war would come. Now the war threatens their relevance.

A collage with a blurred woman in the background and computer images of a bitcoin and code on top

A Mother Tortured at Her Keyboard. A Donor Swindled. An Ambassador on Her Knees.

By Erin Foley in Mae Sot, Thailand

Meet the Christians ensnared by cyberscamming and the ministries trying to stop it.

Man at a Baptist church puts hymnals in the sanctuary.

The Return of the Hymnal

Kelsey Kramer McGinnis

Evangelicals seeking permanence and rootedness are reclaiming the practice of singing out of books.

Astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Suni Williams prepare to be the first humans to fly a Boeing Starliner to the International Space Station.

When the Elder Calls—From Outer Space

Emily Belz

Two sick church members in their 90s got a pastoral “visit” from a friend—an astronaut stuck on the International Space Station.

Jacob Wrestling with the Angel by Giulio Benso

Wrestling with Awkward Stories in the Old Testament

Carmen Joy Imes

Cringeworthy passages can derail our yearly Bible reading plans. How do we interpret them?

Put Away Your Swords

Esau McCaulley

Jesus used his final moments with his disciples before the crucifixion to heal his opponent’s ear—and model the way of love.

Doubt Is a Ladder, Not a Home

Brad East

Churches should welcome questions. That doesn’t require embracing perpetual doubt.

Scarcity’s Strange Gifts

Myles Werntz

Church attendance is down. Giving is iffy. Ministers are tired. But God is with us in lean times too.

The Struggle to Hold It Together When a Church Falls Apart

Jeannie Whitlock

How do we carry on when there’s more confusion and hurt than clarity and healing?

A turtle on a purple background

Go Slow and Repair Things

Tish Harrison Warren

We’re facing huge problems in our culture—problems an election alone can’t solve. But by God’s grace, we can do the small, daily work of repair.

The Evangelical Diploma Divide

Daniel K. Williams

How a new class division burst into American evangelicalism—and what it means for church unity.

How to Make Friends at Church

Nadya Williams

It’s tough to plunge into a new congregation. Here’s how to get your head above water.

I Didn’t Want a Baby. I Wanted This Baby.

Faith Chang

Mourning miscarriage means acknowledging the particular life that’s been lost.

In Succor and Silence

Wendy Kiyomi

On praying past the end of silver linings to a God who often does not answer as I hope.

