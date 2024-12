Covering tragedy, controversy, and culinary signs of hope, here is a chronological survey of Christian news from the region.

Selected by CT editors, below is our coverage of significant developments and cultural challenges for Christians in the Greater Middle East and Africa, arranged in chronological order of publication:

The Middle East’s Favorite Christmas Carol Is About War and Hate Traditional melody suggests it is only when Christians realize the holiday comes with “hard realities” that the spirit of Nativity dwells in their hearts.

Iranians Gain 12 New Ways to Read the Bible Marginalized minority groups receive New Testament translations. “If Jesus delays his return, they will say: Christians preserved our culture.”

Church Attack Leaves Turkish Christians Troubled and Confused Many believers were already avoiding fellowship after warning by ISIS, which claimed responsibility for the killing at a Catholic congregation in Istanbul.

Petra Means Rock Churches: Jordan Permits Site’s First Prayers in 1,400 Years Religious tourism initiative at ancient city recalls Moab, Byzantium, and Arab tribal Christianity, amid speculation on Paul’s possible first missionary journey.

Maamoul: The Easter Sweet Loved by Muslims, Christians, and Jews Experts debate the origin of the date- or nut-filled pastry, but Middle Eastern believers love the taste and the Good Friday symbolism in its shapes.

Easter Pilgrimage Bus Crash Shocks Botswana’s Christian Community Leaders extend prayers and lament road safety after 45 were killed on the way to Zion Christian Church in South Africa.

More Porridge? Senegal Protestants Debate Exchanging Holiday Foods with Muslims Ngalakh combines baobab fruit and peanuts to end Easter in West African nation, reciprocated by the sharing of meat breaking Ramadan’s fast.

Forgotten War: Sudan’s Displaced Christians Brace for ‘World’s Worst’ Hunger Crisis Interview with leader of new evangelical alliance describes his escape from Khartoum and the pressure to pick a side.

Called to Kenya’s Chinatowns Even other Christians thought it was strange when two Kenyans wanted to evangelize their Chinese neighbors.

Can a Lebanese Seminary Move Beyond the Liberal-Conservative Impasse? Evangelical head of the oldest Protestant seminary in the Middle East outlines his ecumenical vision for transforming theological education to better serve both church and society.

Middle East Muslims are Finding Jesus. Can They Fit Within a Weakened Church? Lausanne report tells global body of believers that there is hope beyond the headlines, as old and new Christians carry forward an apostolic-era testimony to the world.

How Messianic Jews Are Serving Israelis Displaced by Hamas and Hezbollah In Israel’s only communal village of believers in Jesus, three women reflect on loving their neighbors—and their enemies—in the midst of war.

Ghana May Elect Its First Muslim President. Its Christian Majority Is Torn. Church leaders weigh competency and faith background as the West African nation heads to the polls.

