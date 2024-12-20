Christianity Today in 2024

A year in review of our most read articles and favorite stories.

Illustration by Christianity Today

Browse our lists of 2024’s big stories, book reviews, podcasts, obituaries, testimonies, and more. You can also read this year’s top ten discoveries in biblical archaeology, along with our most-read stories of the global church.

This year, CT Global also produced more than 5,000 translations—including these most-read articles in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Indonesian, Arabic, Russian, Korean, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional)—and expanded our non-English newsletter offerings to our readers around the globe.

